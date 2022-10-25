ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

theutcecho.com

What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?

The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food

Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Local Leaders Break Ground On New Industrial Park At Former Kordsa/Dupont Facility

Today, local leaders – including Mayors Kelly and Wamp – broke ground on the North River Commerce Center, a much anticipated new industrial park in Chattanooga featuring 800,000 square feet of high-demand Class A commercial, manufacturing, and industrial real estate that will be built on 88 acres surrounding the Kordsa (formerly DuPont) facility, just south of Hixon.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Scenic City Egg-Fest 2022

We are joined in the studio by John Rutter and Melissa Blevins to talk about the upcoming Scenic City Egg-Fest this weekend in Collegedale. We will be cooking bbq favorites like ribs and brisket, as well as other southern specialties like mac n’ cheese and Brunswick stew! Tickets are on sale now, and kids 12 and under are free. You can purchase your tickets for Scenic City EggFest online on Eventbrite. Whether you own a Big Green Egg or just want to sample unique recipes like smoked BBQ, grilled pizza, or baked desserts, then Scenic City EggFest is the event for you!
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WATE

Who is the eternal guest at Chattanooga’s Read House Hotel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A Chattanooga Hotel has one guest who is believed to have never left. The 241-room Read House Hotel opened in 1872, but the hotel’s charm comes from their 1920s style. A guest from the same time period appears to have never left. According to the Read House Hotel’s website, room 311 is haunted by the ghost of Annalisa Netherly.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Goodwill Brings Its Nonprofit Mission To Crossville

Crossville, Tenn.—Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee will began providing area job-seekers free education, training and employment assistance on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when it opened its first-ever store and Career Solutions Center in Crossville. The store will be managed by Crossville native Alecia Taylor, who personally benefited from Goodwill’s mission...
CROSSVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

Fire at the McMinn County Jail

The Athens Fire Department responded to a small fire at the McMinn County Jail on Wednesday around 1 PM. Sheriff Joe Guy says the fire was found in a dryer vent in the laundry room area and jail staff responded with extinguishers. The Sheriff says the fire was put out within minutes. No inmates were affected by the incident. Sheriff Guy says he believes that the dryers are some of the original equipment installed in the jail when it was built in 1990-91 and says new dryers will be ordered to replace the current ones.
WTVC

Hughes Retirement Group has a plan for your future

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rick Hughes talks about how many people don't have a strategy when it comes to retirement. Hughes Retirement Group has a plan, so you don't have to be concerned about your future or money. Stay connected with Hughes Retirement Group. (423) 460-8857. ______________. Follow This N...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Family Fun Chattanooga Art Fest Comes To Coolidge Park In November

Coolidge Park will come alive with oh-so-cool artists’ booths and family fun at the new Chattanooga Art Fest. The yearly event will take place on November 12 and 13 and promises colorful and whimsical exhibitors as well as a creative Kidz Zone and tasty festival cuisine. Producers of the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CREWS WORKING TO CONTAIN WILDFIRE IN CUMBERLAND COUNTY

SHEA, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are working to put out a wildfire that has covered nearly 150 acres in Cumberland County. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture reported on Tuesday that the fire was 75% contained although it has been burning since Sunday afternoon. The fire is located near the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Responds to School Bus Altercation at Central High School

On Wednesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Personnel responded to reports of an altercation and a student in possession of a firearm on a bus going to Central High School. Multiple units from the HCSO and Chattanooga Police Department responded to the scene and were able to identify and locate...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

