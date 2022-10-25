Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Safety issues on parents' minds as Airport Inn revitalization plan moves forward
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: Hundreds of people packed the Family Justice Center to hear the City of Chattanooga's presentation on the revitalization plan to Airport Inn. The city plans to use the old motel as an outlet for the homeless to utilize to get back on their feet. Wednesday...
WTVCFOX
Commissioners add restriction on money for public school improvements in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new way to pay for new school buildings and building improvements is in place in Hamilton County. At Wednesday's weekly commission meeting, Hamilton County District 11 Commissioner Joe Graham proposed funneling tax money that some new businesses in the county pay into a new fund that could be used only for capital improvements.
theutcecho.com
What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?
The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
mymix1041.com
Independent TN Governor candidate arrested at voting location in Hamilton County
From News Channel 9: A man running for Tennessee Governor was arrested Monday at a Hamilton County voting location, says the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD). Police say they responded to a call from someone within the Hamilton County Election Commission. The arrest affidavit says officers identified Charles Morgan as the...
mymix1041.com
Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food
Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Leaders Break Ground On New Industrial Park At Former Kordsa/Dupont Facility
Today, local leaders – including Mayors Kelly and Wamp – broke ground on the North River Commerce Center, a much anticipated new industrial park in Chattanooga featuring 800,000 square feet of high-demand Class A commercial, manufacturing, and industrial real estate that will be built on 88 acres surrounding the Kordsa (formerly DuPont) facility, just south of Hixon.
Candidate For Tennessee Governor Arrested At Voting Site
Charles Van Morgan was arrested after police responded to calls of a disturbance.
mymix1041.com
Scenic City Egg-Fest 2022
We are joined in the studio by John Rutter and Melissa Blevins to talk about the upcoming Scenic City Egg-Fest this weekend in Collegedale. We will be cooking bbq favorites like ribs and brisket, as well as other southern specialties like mac n’ cheese and Brunswick stew! Tickets are on sale now, and kids 12 and under are free. You can purchase your tickets for Scenic City EggFest online on Eventbrite. Whether you own a Big Green Egg or just want to sample unique recipes like smoked BBQ, grilled pizza, or baked desserts, then Scenic City EggFest is the event for you!
WATE
Who is the eternal guest at Chattanooga’s Read House Hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A Chattanooga Hotel has one guest who is believed to have never left. The 241-room Read House Hotel opened in 1872, but the hotel’s charm comes from their 1920s style. A guest from the same time period appears to have never left. According to the Read House Hotel’s website, room 311 is haunted by the ghost of Annalisa Netherly.
chattanoogapulse.com
Tennessee American Water, Hamilton County Coalition Announce Upcoming Drug Take Back
Tennessee American Water is encouraging residents to participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers are encouraged to drop off unwanted medications at approved regional collection sites so they can be incinerated. The...
Construction starts on a new motorsports park in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — County and business leaders gathered off Westel Road in Cumberland County on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony, kicking off the construction of a new motorsports park in the area. According to a press release, the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Entertainment Destination will be located on...
Tennessee Tribune
Goodwill Brings Its Nonprofit Mission To Crossville
Crossville, Tenn.—Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee will began providing area job-seekers free education, training and employment assistance on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when it opened its first-ever store and Career Solutions Center in Crossville. The store will be managed by Crossville native Alecia Taylor, who personally benefited from Goodwill’s mission...
Firefighters respond to fire at Crossville flooring company
Firefighters are working on a fire at Crossville Hardwoods.
mymix1041.com
Fire at the McMinn County Jail
The Athens Fire Department responded to a small fire at the McMinn County Jail on Wednesday around 1 PM. Sheriff Joe Guy says the fire was found in a dryer vent in the laundry room area and jail staff responded with extinguishers. The Sheriff says the fire was put out within minutes. No inmates were affected by the incident. Sheriff Guy says he believes that the dryers are some of the original equipment installed in the jail when it was built in 1990-91 and says new dryers will be ordered to replace the current ones.
WTVC
Hughes Retirement Group has a plan for your future
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rick Hughes talks about how many people don't have a strategy when it comes to retirement. Hughes Retirement Group has a plan, so you don't have to be concerned about your future or money. Stay connected with Hughes Retirement Group. (423) 460-8857. ______________. Follow This N...
chattanoogapulse.com
Family Fun Chattanooga Art Fest Comes To Coolidge Park In November
Coolidge Park will come alive with oh-so-cool artists’ booths and family fun at the new Chattanooga Art Fest. The yearly event will take place on November 12 and 13 and promises colorful and whimsical exhibitors as well as a creative Kidz Zone and tasty festival cuisine. Producers of the...
crossvillenews1st.com
CREWS WORKING TO CONTAIN WILDFIRE IN CUMBERLAND COUNTY
SHEA, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are working to put out a wildfire that has covered nearly 150 acres in Cumberland County. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture reported on Tuesday that the fire was 75% contained although it has been burning since Sunday afternoon. The fire is located near the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Responds to School Bus Altercation at Central High School
On Wednesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Personnel responded to reports of an altercation and a student in possession of a firearm on a bus going to Central High School. Multiple units from the HCSO and Chattanooga Police Department responded to the scene and were able to identify and locate...
utc.edu
Photo gallery: Student Government Association Bonfire
The annual Student Government Association Bonfire on the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus took place on Oct. 24 on Chamberlain Field. Photographer Angela Foster was there to capture the event.
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan to be Honored by Hometown, 'Cherished Son of Chattanooga'
Leslie Jordan was a treasure to folks in Chattanooga, Tennessee, his hometown ... and now the city plans to honor the late actor, and it's working with his family to make it happen. Leslie, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles, is being remembered as "one of the cherished sons of...
