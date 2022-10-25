ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pethelpful.com

Heartbreaking Video Shows Foster Kitten With Abandonment Issues

Foster dog and cat moms are the best people. They care for animals either too sick, too old, or too little to care for themselves. Such is the case with the wonderful humans at the @mercyfullpetproject who care for stray and hurt animals before they can find forever homes. Sadly,...
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Loving Reaction to New Puppy Sibling Makes Us Smile

We all know that cats and dogs are very different creatures. So why are we still so surprised when we see their differences side by side? Take, for instance, this video from TikTok user @aliestone. It highlights just how different cats and dogs are by showing their responses to a new sibling coming home.
pethelpful.com

Cat's Sweet Friendship With Cows Is So Pure and Beautiful

This is just the cutest feline-bovine friendship ever. It's not uncommon for animals of different species to form close bonds, just look at dogs and cats who have been raised together. This sweet farm cat adores his cow pals and loves rubbing up against them and the cows love licking him in return. Awwww!
pethelpful.com

15-Year-Old Labrador's Precious Bond With New Puppy Has Us Crying Happy Tears

The bond between fur siblings is unlike any other. Even if there's a bit of an age gap between the dogs, having a built-in best friend can bring so much joy to every day. Just ask Golden Retriever, Olive!. On her TikTok account, @_olives_odyssey_, her mama posted a tribute to...
pethelpful.com

Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'

Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
LOUISIANA STATE
pethelpful.com

Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad

The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
pethelpful.com

Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
akc.org

Can Dogs See Ghosts?

While there are people who believe in the paranormal, have you ever wondered whether your dog is able to sense the spirits? After all, canines have extraordinary senses that are much sharper than a human’s. And wouldn’t it be comforting to know that your dog is able to detect a loved one who has passed on?

Comments / 0

Community Policy