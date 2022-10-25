World is experiencing ‘first truly global energy crisis,’ IEA director says

Read full article on original website
Europe now has too much gas. Here’s how the continent dodged Putin’s energy squeeze so far
Warm temperatures and full storage capacity in Europe have led to a collapse in prices for immediate delivery of natural gas, a key feedstock for the global economy.
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the U.S. needs to refocus on domestic energy security in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production on Wednesday.
Ignore the analysts’ misinformation oil slick: Biden is making real progress on energy
Under the influence of Saudi and Russian oil producers, oil and gas experts have ignored genuine accomplishments by the Biden administration.
How a Diesel Shortage Could Cripple the U.S. Economy
"We're going to see [prices] move considerably higher," an expert told Newsweek. "And those prices could be anywhere broadly between $5 and $7 [a gallon]."
Energy experts say Biden plan to refill oil reserve could take years, won't fix policy problems
Energy experts and reps panned President Biden's plan to refill the SPR as not enough to provide true energy security after his releases from the cache.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Rare earth elements could be new front in struggle for U.S. energy independence | Opinion
The gasoline shortages of the 1970s and 1980s were created by trade embargoes and political upheaval in the small handful of countries responsible for the vast majority of global oil production. Since that time, the US. has fought several wars in the Middle East and provided tremendous sums of foreign...
China has stopped sales of LNG to Europe to make sure its own households have enough gas for the winter, report says
China has been a key supplier of natural gas to Europe, which faces an energy crunch after Russia squeezed flows of its exports to the region.
Gizmodo
Europe Fends Off Energy Crisis With Huge Stockpile of Natural Gas
Europe has turned a surprising corner in preparation for the continent’s much-discussed impending energy crisis. The European Union now has more liquefied natural gas than it needs, according to reports from Bloomberg and the New York Times. Ports are reportedly backed up, with tankard ships waiting to offload their...
rigzone.com
Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines
Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel. Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund
Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company's green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference in Saudi Arabia that the fund will focus on “breakthrough technologies that are important and startups that will help us to address climate change."Nasser billed the fund as one of the world's biggest sustainability-focused venture capital funds and said it would invest globally and launch immediately. He spoke at Saudi Arabia's Future...
French firm puts 5,500 solar panels on a farm producing food and energy while combating climate crisis
A solar energy firm in France is running a large scale experiment to find out whether solar energy can be produced without interfering with agriculture. TSE, a solar energy firm, is running the experiment in the Haute-Saône region of the country's northeast, according to a report by Euronews published on Wednesday.
Charlotte Stories
Biden Admin Releasing $2.8 Billion for EV Batteries in North Carolina and 11 Other States
Yesterday, the Biden Administration announced the release of an unprecedented amount for new EV battery production. A total of $2.8 billion in grants will be given out to a select number of domestic electric battery producers and lithium miners in an attempt to lessen our dependence on China for EV parts and materials. Almost $1 billion of the new grants will be going to North Carolina’s Albemarle Corp and Piedmont Lithium for the mining and refinement of the massive lithium deposits in King’s Mountain.
insideevs.com
Strong Electric Commercial Vehicle Demand In China May Affect Oil Market
Electric commercial vehicles are becoming more and more popular in many places around the world, especially on shorter urban delivery duties, and China is no exception. According to a new report, the sales of battery-powered light commercial vehicles have increased from under 1 percent in 2020 to around 10 percent of all segment sales this year, and this could start to have an impact on global oil demand.
Biden announces sale of 15 million barrels of reserve oil
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he would authorize the sale of more oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve as his administration scrambles to rein in high gas prices ahead of the midterm elections. Speaking at the White House, Biden said the Department of Energy...
Why are energy companies’ profits doubling in a cost of living crisis?
British energy giant Shell has reported profits of £8.2bn ($9.5bn) for the third quarter of 2022, up from £3.5bn ($4.1bn) in the same period last year.The corporation’s profits were actually down slightly from the record £9.84bn (£11.5bn) it announced for the three months prior – which it attributed to weaker natural gas trading due to a lack of storage space, the mild weather and a reduction in oil refining margins – but still amounted to a whopping £89m ($103m) per day.The announcement takes Shell’s takings for the nine months to October to £25bn ($28.9bn), double the amount it earned...
IEA sees global energy emissions peaking in 2025
The International Energy Agency said Thursday it believes global energy emissions will peak in 2025 as surging prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine propel investment in renewables. "As a result, a high point for global emissions is reached in 2025," the IEA said.
rigzone.com
IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed. “We still have huge amount of stocks to be released in case we see supply disruptions,” Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based adviser, said in a group interview at the Singapore International Energy Week Conference. “Currently it is not on the agenda, but it can come anytime.”
