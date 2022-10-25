Read full article on original website
wmar2news
Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad
CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
Tremont homeowners share traffic safety concerns near new wedding venue
Some homeowners in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood are concerned about traffic safety and illegal parking near a new wedding and event center, which recently opened on Kenilworth Avenue
Ohio Man Goes Viral For Halloween Display With 'Massive' Skeleton
See photos of the display here.
Ranking meatball subs from 5 popular chain sub shops
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Whether you call it a sub, a hoagie, or a grinder, you just can’t beat a meatball sub sandwich. Google the meatball’s origins and you’ll get plenty of theories, but no true answer of where it came from. Perhaps pinpointing the exact origin of...
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
No tricks in this treat of an Avon Lake Halloween home
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Gayle Bartos-Pool is known as a Christmas collector with a huge number of elegant items from locations far and wide, though most she has made herself. But she doesn’t ignore Halloween. Visiting Bartos-Pool’s home in Avon Lake during October is another experience in how a...
cleveland19.com
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Old Cleveland elementary school to usher in new era in manufacturing
Leaders from across Northeast Ohio to gather Thursday to mark a new chapter in the region’s rich manufacturing history with the opening of MAGNET's new headquarters.
Photos of wreckage from a car that drove into an apartment, aftermath of massive auto shop explosion, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Get the latest information about a massive auto shop explosion on the east side of Cleveland, see photos of the...
TONIGHT at 6: FOX 8’s winter weather outlook
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
Cleveland’s Central Kitchen will add three new takeout restaurants in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Midtown’s Central Kitchen, a place for emerging restaurants and food retailers to learn and grow their businesses, is preparing for more retail offerings this fall that include the opening of three new locations for Cleveland favorites. The Midtown food business incubator and shared-use commercial kitchen...
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is definitely not meant to be comprehensive!). Located on the eastside, this place serves great Italian cuisine, including pizzas that are made with fresh dough daily. They offer a variety of pizza sauces, including the traditional red sauce, the extra-cheesy asiago sauce, BBQ sauce, spicy diablo sauce, pesto, the spicy Rosie's sauce, and white sauce. If you're a meat-lover, check out the Cholesterol Monster, a red-sauce pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, meatballs, and provolone. You also can't go wrong with a classic Margherita pizza. If you're lactose-intolerant, check out their cheeseless veggie pie, which is topped with red sauce, broccoli, cauliflower, grilled eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula.
Cleveland Jewish News
NCJW/CLE’s Designer Dress Days heads to Legacy Village
Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NCJW/Cleveland is gearing up a return to its Designer Dress Days sale for the first weekend of November at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst. The 54th annual sale, which features exclusive designer brands like Rag and Bone, Prada, Armani, Free People, St....
Cleveland Scene
The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland
Cleveland is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any Clevelander will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in Cleveland. Let us know what we missed.
WKYC
The latest on the auto shop explosion on Cleveland's East Side
An explosion destroyed an auto shop on Cleveland's East Side on Tuesday morning. Austin Love has the latest.
Family loses everything after fire, explosions in Cleveland — How to help
A local woman is homeless after a fire at a car repair shop caused multiple explosions on Cleveland's east side.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Halloween weekend forecast: A trick or treat?
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The breeze will let up by today with sunshine returning. Partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs will only make it into the low 50s. Drier conditions move in Thursday and into the rest of the week. The weekend will stay quiet beyond the chance for...
newsnet5
Parma Heights to move forward with deer culling program in 2023
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — The deer population across Northeast Ohio has reached new heights. At this point, you’ve probably seen some in your neighborhood or almost hit one. National Data shows around 1.5 million car crashes involve deer each year. Here in Ohio, there have been 102,000 deer...
cleveland19.com
‘Bad guys don’t want to be seen’: Richmond Heights police start lighting safety initiative
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police have teamed up with Dunn Hardware to start a lighting safety initiative. Outdoor lighting on a home can help prevent crime because “bad guys don’t want to be seen”, said Richmond Heights Police Chief Tom Wetzel. Dunn Hardware, located...
