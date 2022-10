Seventy-four NBA scouts and executives from 29 teams were credentialed Tuesday for the second annual OTE Pro Day in Atlanta. The upstart venture -- run by sports media company Overtime and backed in part by Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Kevin Durant -- officially kicks off its second season next week. In an attempt to solidify its foothold in an increasingly crowded space of alternative pathways to the NBA, OTE unveiled a new recruiting class of four- and five-star high school prospects, alongside two projected top-ten picks in Amen and Ausar Thompson and several highly regarded international players.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO