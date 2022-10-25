Read full article on original website
Related
Is This Bismarck’s Most Frustrating Street?
Please refrain from tearing your steering wheel away from the car, and TRY and not rip your hair out of your skull. I'm from a big city ( San Diego ), and I have seen my share of awful traffic snarls daily, taking forever to drive 20 miles home after work. I'm not trying to be a "You ain't seen nothing..." kind of a snob, cause I understand anyone's frustration with extra, stupid cramped areas of nonsense cars backed up because of poor street execution. "You mean like the one-lane Main Street From Hell" Yes, that's exactly what I am referring to ( I see many heads out there nodding in agreement )
5 Must Mandan Homes To Trick Or Treat This Halloween (Photos)
Ever wonder what makes one home a bad, good or better home to Trick or Treat? Is it the treat? Thinking on the term inflation tossed left and right, will shrinkflation occur in what is given out this year too? Will the candy bars be the same, but will the size change? Will "snack size" candy bars now be "bite-size"? OR will there still be folks that love the holiday so much that full-size candy bars are given? So many questions, we know but cannot help but ponder as the annual day when random knocking on strangers' doors approaches.
Beers For Deer 10 Gun Raffle This Thursday In Bismarck
Gun raffles are always popular in these parts and there's a good one coming up this Thursday. "The Beers For Deer" 10 Gun Raffle presented by the Mule Deer Foundation. This event will be held this Thursday, October 27th, at The Pier Bar and Grill in Bismarck. This is a lively and quick event from 6 pm to 8 pm.
Bisman Business Officially Opens New South Bismarck Location
The wait is over. The new South Bearscat location is now open. I'm sure you noticed construction started some time ago; well, now it is finally complete. The new Bearscat location sits behind the South Starbucks on the corner of South 2nd street, just down from Captain Jack's and Dan's Supermarket.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
Bismarck’s 8th Annual Spook Out Cancer Event This Saturday
Are you looking for someplace fun this Saturday to bring your whole family to?. An event that won't scare you so much that you'll find yourself running away, no this is for the whole family to come out to Puklich Chevrolet here in Bismarck and be a part of something special. Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume and be there with us from 11 am - 3 pm. The goal of Puklich is simple, to raise money for breast cancer awareness: This is part of a press release they put out just recently:
There Is Life Now To 915 E Bismarck Expressway
Funny that I just did a story on this less than a week ago... That's right, I drove over with our company vehicle and parked in the lonely parking lot. I showed a couple of pics and wrote a story about the 915 E Bismarck Expressway - you know it quite well, it's right across the street from Cash Wise. My goal for the whole article was to be somewhat cute and come up with some far-fetched ideas of what kind of businesses COULD be coming in the near future - HOWEVER today I found out that "There Is Life To 915 E Bismarck Expressway" The rumbling and tearing down the lot has begun -
New Restaurant Officially Opens In Bismarck
After much anticipation and a delay or two, Ja Bomb sushi and ramen restaurant is open. You will find this new eatery in Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall. It sits right next to Target. According to a post from the Kirkwood Malls Facebook page, the restaurant was originally slated to open on...
Bismarck’s Capital Acres – Hold Your Head Up High
In my opinion, in life, it's the effort you put forth that makes it all worthwhile. This is a story about an ambitious group of people who had a dream, a goal to live life to the fullest, and bring major enjoyment to Bismarck and Mandan. I first wrote an article about Capital Acres back in the summer. Hannah Hayes and her friend/partner Noah Harvey had put their heads together and were planning on setting this spring as the launch date for an enthusiastic adventure - a wedding venue to be named Capital Acres. They had the site all picked out, and were headed full steam ahead. "...we are so excited to announce that Caroline and I, along with our partner Noah Harvey will be opening Capital Acres this coming spring 2023. Capital Acres is Bismarck's newest premier event venue only fifteen minutes from downtown Bismarck. This space can hold over 500 guests!"
Bismarck’s Zoo Boo: 4 Things You Need To Know Before You Go
Zoo Boo is a spooktacular-howling good time at the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck, North Dakota. This year's event will take place this Saturday, October 29th from 1 to 4 pm. It is so nice to see this safe and fun trick-or-treating experience back in the community. If you remember, two years ago Zoo Boo was canceled do extremely cold weather.
A Rebrand For ‘Tigirlily’, North Dakota’s Popular Sister Duo
North Dakota natives, and country music duo, announced last week on social media that after almost a decade of being known as "Tigirlily" the sisters were re-branding. Adding a little more distinction to their band name. Via Facebook on October 20th, it was announced that after a lot of thought and consideration the word "Gold" will now be added to the duo's name.
In Bismarck – 5 Ideas That Might Not Work At This Empty Spot
I see this empty place all the time and the wheels keep turning in my head. I know you have seen it too, right across the street from Cash Wise, their south location - right on E Bismarck Expressway. It's huge, and the parking lot that awaits hopeful future visitors is quite vast as well.
Coming Soon: Another Store To Open In Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall
That's right, we're getting ANOTHER new store in the Kirkwood Mall. It's called "Just Kick It." Whilst scrolling through my Facebook feed I noticed this post made on the mall's page. Yes Please. Bismarck-Mandan needs a new shoe/sneaker store, especially since Finish Line closed some time ago. I haven't been...
Hey To All Bismarck Guys, Gals, Goblins, And Ghouls
Yes sir, this whole month of October in my mind is reserved for those who want to have fun, to be someone they aren't, to find a way to be creative and get all dressed up - the ART of Halloween really goes on all 31 ghastly days. Pretty much every Friday, Saturday, or even Sunday in this month, someone in the Bismarck and Mandan neighborhood will be having a monster bash, ghostly get-togethers, and frightening parties filled with fun, food, music, and candy. For the 6th year in a row Haunted Hoover will be among all the action.
The 5 Commandments When Entering A NoDak Roundabout
Roundabouts really aren't that complicated to navigate. I'm not trying to be mean, but some of you look petrified when entering a roundabout in the Bismarck Mandan. I mean scared $hitless. I have to laugh because it's really, really simple when it comes to driving in a roundabout. I see...
New Addition Coming Soon To Bisman Wellness Center
This the time of year where we start to lose our fitness motivation. It gets chilly, more holiday treats and candies are making their way into our homes, so you might not have noticed a changed at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA in Mandan. The Reveal. The Family Wellness Center...
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
BisMan Recovery Group – On A Mission To Help The Homeless
An amazing group of people who have turned their life around and want to give back. That's what WE do in recovery. One of the first things you come to realize when your rock bottom has hit even lower is to surrender 100% for yourself - WHEN you want to receive help, and you are finally ready. Nobody can help anyone until they are willing, and if they are not, it's just an ugly vicious cycle that keeps repeating. Jacob Doctor knows all about this, for he is in recovery himself, and so am I - recovery of addiction.
A Bank In Bismarck Is Closing Up Shop For Good
We are losing a bank in Bismarck. A running joke in Bismarck Mandan is that every time a new business is opening up that it's going to be a new bank. Apparently, people have the impression we have too many banks in Bismarck Mandan. Maybe the residents of Bismarck Mandan just have way too much money.
Did You See This? A Bismarck Store Is Gone
You may have noticed a store disappeared from North Bismarck. As I was doing my far too frequent Ulta haul, I noticed, that just down the way "Famous Footwear" (in the Haycreek Shops shopping center) is gone. You can see the big block letters missing from the storefront, and there's...
SuperTalk 1270
Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0