Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
columbusnews-report.com
Margaret Paradee
Margaret Alice Paradee, 84 of Columbus, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at her home. Born June 18, 1938 in Corona, Margaret was the daughter of of Tony Begando and Ruth (Lanning) Begando. Margaret and John Paradee were united in marriage May 6, 1958 in Miami, Okla. He preceded her in...
columbusnews-report.com
Cynthia Forkner
Cynthia J. Forkner, 65, of Joplin, Mo., died following a brief illness at 9:24 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. Born June 22, 1957 in Columbus, Cynthia was the daughter of James and Marilyn Morris. Her father preceded her in death. She spent most of her life in Columbus. She graduated from Columbus Unified High School with the class of 1975.
columbusnews-report.com
Cathy Gurnee
Cathy Lynn (Coble) Gurnee, age 62, of Columbus died at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in St. Louis Missouri following a stay in Freeman West Hospital, in Joplin Mo. before being transferred to St Louis. Her death was unexpected. Born March 11, 1960 , Cathy was the daughter of Robert “Bob” Coble and Margaret “Peggy” (Hamilton) Coble. She grew up in Columbus. She was a graduate of Columbus Unified High School with the class of 1978.
columbusnews-report.com
Charles Sirratt
Charles E. (Chuck) Sirratt, 85, of Pittsburg, died at his home Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born in Stockton, Mo. May 2, 1937. He was the son of James and Lenora (Williams) Sirratt and was raised in the Stockton, Mo. and Columbus areas. Chuck was a Golden Gloves Boxing...
columbusnews-report.com
Galena B slips past Columbus
The Galena combined seventh and eighth grade girls basketball team edged the Columbus Junior High combined team, 16-14, in season opening action, Tuesday, at the high school gymnasium. The Lady Bulldogs doubled their score in the fourth quarter to slip past their hosts. Alli Sargent put the first points of the game on the scoreboard in the first period for a 2-0, Lady Titan lead. Addilyn…
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
columbusnews-report.com
Baseball Major Leaguer opposes Columbus
Editors note: A recent item in the 100 Years Ago column of the News-Report concerning the baseball rivalry between Columbus and Oswego inspired sports historian and Columbus native, Doug Eaton to research the Oswego Major League pitcher. From the October 18, 2022 issue of the Columbus News-Report 100 Years Ago column. “A record crowd of 785 people saw the most exciting game Sunday afternoon at…
columbusnews-report.com
Mercy Columbus decorates pumpkins for Halloween
First place in the Mercy Columbus Pumpkin decorating contest was a momma pig and her babies. Morgan Lero and Jerrica Conrad were the creators of this farm themed entry.
Comments / 0