Cynthia J. Forkner, 65, of Joplin, Mo., died following a brief illness at 9:24 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. Born June 22, 1957 in Columbus, Cynthia was the daughter of James and Marilyn Morris. Her father preceded her in death. She spent most of her life in Columbus. She graduated from Columbus Unified High School with the class of 1975.

