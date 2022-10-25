BillieLou Knapp (Prewett) 97, of Oklahoma City, Okla. died October 14, 2022. After living an exceptional life cut short by Covid, she passed peacefully in her son and daughter-in-law’s home with family by her side. Born June 9, 1925 in Weir, BillieLou was the daughter of DollyLou Arbuckle Prewett and William Roy Prewett. She lived much of her childhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her Aunt Lena and Uncle Grover Prewett, whom she affectionately referred to as Mom and Pop. During World War II, BillieLou was a sales associate for Zales Jewelers, Boy Scout leader in Tulsa, Oklahoma, secretary for Bryan Adams High School in Dallas, Texas. She was a lifelong Presbyterian and upon returning to Oklahoma she was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she served as secretary.

