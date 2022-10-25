Bank checking account receives national certification

The American Riviera Bank Paso Robles branch.

Bank is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers ‘Bank On’ certified accounts

– American Riviera Bank (ARB), which has a location in Paso Robles at 1601 Spring Street, announced that its Simply Checking Account was officially certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the bank On National Account Standards. ARB is now one of only 200 financial institutions across the country that offers Bank On certified accounts.

This certification is granted to financial institutions that meet specific requirements and offer accessible and affordable banking products for their community. American Riviera Bank’s nationally certified Bank On Simply Checking was designed to provide access for consumers who can’t afford to meet minimum balance requirements and who can’t afford to pay excessive fees. According to the 2019 FDIC Household Survey Report, the most cited reason unbanked households don’t have an account is that they “Don’t have enough money to meet minimum balance requirements,” which was cited by 29% of unbanked households.

Key features of Simply Checking include a monthly service fee of $5, no overdraft or non-sufficient fund fees, the ability to pay bills and make purchases, and federal deposit insurance. There are also a variety of ways to avoid the $5 monthly service charge, such as setting up direct deposit or making 10 debit card transactions a month. Current customers can also link accounts to take advantage of the combined balance option. Simply Checking is available in every one of American Riviera Bank’s 5 branches in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

“We are committed to providing banking options that are accessible to our community,” said Joanne Funari, Chief Operating Officer. “Simply Checking is a safe, affordable option that offers flexibility and easy access to transactional banking. We are proud to work with the CFE Fund to meet the standards to ensure that our customers’ needs are met,”

“The Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund is delighted to award its national Bank On account certification to American Riviera Bank‘s Simply Checking Account,” said Jonathan Mintz, president and chief executive officer of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. “Simply Checking offers Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties’ residents who are looking to improve their finances a safe, affordable, and truly useful mainstream banking product– this is especially important during COVID-19, as consumers need to access and manage their money both affordably and safely. American Riviera Bank’s offering of this terrific account brings them into the forefront of national banking access efforts, and we thank them.”

Those interested in learning more about a Bank On Simply Checking account can visit ARB’s website at arb.bank/bankon.

American Riviera Bank will continue its commitment to provide inclusive banking and product offerings. Along with products like the Bank On certified Simply Checking account, American Riviera Bank continually identifies and makes available funding resources for both individuals and organizations. Visit any ARB location or AmericanRiviera.Bank to learn more.