California State

Slumberland (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley

Slumberland takes audiences to a magical place, a dreamworld where precocious Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Startattle.com – Slumberland 2022. After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, young Nemo’s existence is completely upended...
A Maple Valley Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Rancher Erica has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants. Startattle.com – A Maple Valley Christmas 2022. A Maple Valley Christmas is a Hallmark original romance...
Poker Face (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth

A tech billionaire hosts a high-stakes poker game between friends, but the evening takes a turn when long-held secrets are revealed, an elaborate revenge plot unfolds, and thieves break in. Startattle.com – Poker Face 2022. Starring : Russell Crowe / Liam Hemsworth. Genre : Action / Crime / Thriller.
All Saints Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Lisette is a popular R&B singer who’s getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistake a photo of her with her music producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip. Startattle.com – All Saints Christmas 2022.
New Amsterdam (Season 5 Episode 7) “Maybe Tomorrow”, trailer, release date

The staff grapples with the aftermath of the Supreme Court abortion rights decision. Wilder counsels a woman whose pregnancy endangers her life. Max seeks a healthcare solution for out-of-state patients. Bloom reveals monumental news to Reynolds. Startattle.com – New Amsterdam | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Maybe Tomorrow”
Chucky (Season 2 Episode 5) “Doll on Doll”, trailer, release date

Devon worries that Good Chucky can’t be trusted; Tiffany spirals from the surprise party. Startattle.com – Chucky | SYFY. – Brad Dourif as Chucky (voice) – David Kohlsmith as young Charles Lee Ray, as 7 years old. – Tyler Barish as young Charles Lee Ray, as 14 years...
East New York (Season 1 Episode 5) trailer, release date

When a prisoner serving a life sentence escapes, the 7-4 teams up with the U.S. Marshals to track down the convict before he finds the cop who put him away: Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood. Also, Officer Quinlan struggles with her living situation. Startattle.com – East New York | CBS.
American Horror Story (Season 11 Episode 5 & 6) trailer, release date

Hannah receives disturbing news while Patrick suffers a loss. The city’s most dangerous resident reveals his true motives. A chilling event from Patrick’s past returns to haunt him. Gino and Henry are determined to uncover it at any cost. Startattle.com – American Horror Story | FX. Network:...
Living with complex illness and surviving to tell about it: Anna Spargo-Ryan's chronic optimism

Anna Spargo-Ryan has been managing multiple mental health conditions since childhood, a lifetime of surviving an unwell brain. A recent diagnosis of ADHD, however, comes with fresh (though not unexpected) anguish. Review: A Kind of Magic – Anna Spargo-Ryan (Ultimo Press). On Twitter, Spargo-Ryan characteristically cracks a joke: Later that same day, she lets rip: And anyway, she explains, an ADHD diagnosis “medically” means nothing – taking the prescribed medication would interfere with her multiple psychiatric conditions. The diagnosis gives Spargo-Ryan something else, besides a passport to Twitter spats over why the condition is spiking among women or whether it is...
Naomi Johnson The Voice UK 2022 Finale “Fighter” Christina Aguilera, Series 11

Naomi Johnson performs “Fighter” by Christina Aguilera, The Voice UK 2022 Series 11 Finale. Naomi Johnson performs “Fighter” by Christina Aguilera in the Final of The Voice UK 2022! Startattle.com – The Voice UK. Naomi Johnson The Voice UK Finale. Contestant: Naomi Johnson. Age: 26.
The Royal Nanny (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

MI5 agent Claire goes undercover as the royal nanny, and must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin while keeping the family safe at Christmas. Startattle.com – The Royal Nanny 2022. The Royal Nanny is a Hallmark romance comedy movie directed by Jonathan...
Our Italian Christmas Memories (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce. Startattle.com – Our Italian Christmas Memories 2022. Our Italian Christmas Memories is a Hallmark family and romance movie directed by...
