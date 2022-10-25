Read full article on original website
Related
startattle.com
Slumberland (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley
Slumberland takes audiences to a magical place, a dreamworld where precocious Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Startattle.com – Slumberland 2022. After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, young Nemo’s existence is completely upended...
startattle.com
A Maple Valley Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Rancher Erica has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants. Startattle.com – A Maple Valley Christmas 2022. A Maple Valley Christmas is a Hallmark original romance...
startattle.com
Poker Face (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth
A tech billionaire hosts a high-stakes poker game between friends, but the evening takes a turn when long-held secrets are revealed, an elaborate revenge plot unfolds, and thieves break in. Startattle.com – Poker Face 2022. Starring : Russell Crowe / Liam Hemsworth. Genre : Action / Crime / Thriller.
startattle.com
All Saints Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Lisette is a popular R&B singer who’s getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistake a photo of her with her music producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip. Startattle.com – All Saints Christmas 2022.
startattle.com
Sam & Kate (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Dustin Hoffman, Sissy Spacek
Bill is an ailing larger-than-life father being taken care of by his son Sam, who has returned home to care for him. While home, Sam falls for a local woman, Kate. At the same time, Bill starts to fall for her mom, Tina. Startattle.com – Sam & Kate 2022.
startattle.com
New Amsterdam (Season 5 Episode 7) “Maybe Tomorrow”, trailer, release date
The staff grapples with the aftermath of the Supreme Court abortion rights decision. Wilder counsels a woman whose pregnancy endangers her life. Max seeks a healthcare solution for out-of-state patients. Bloom reveals monumental news to Reynolds. Startattle.com – New Amsterdam | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title: “Maybe Tomorrow”
startattle.com
Chucky (Season 2 Episode 5) “Doll on Doll”, trailer, release date
Devon worries that Good Chucky can’t be trusted; Tiffany spirals from the surprise party. Startattle.com – Chucky | SYFY. – Brad Dourif as Chucky (voice) – David Kohlsmith as young Charles Lee Ray, as 7 years old. – Tyler Barish as young Charles Lee Ray, as 14 years...
startattle.com
The Rookie (Season 5 Episode 6) “The Reckoning”, trailer, release date
Nolan and Celina investigate a cash deposit linked to an old DEA case. Startattle.com – The Rookie | ABC. – Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark. The Rookie (Season 5 Episode 6) “The Reckoning”, trailer, release date. The Rookie Season 5 Episode 6. The Rookie:...
startattle.com
East New York (Season 1 Episode 5) trailer, release date
When a prisoner serving a life sentence escapes, the 7-4 teams up with the U.S. Marshals to track down the convict before he finds the cop who put him away: Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood. Also, Officer Quinlan struggles with her living situation. Startattle.com – East New York | CBS.
startattle.com
NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 14 Episode 4) “Dead Stick”, trailer, release date
When Aiden Hanna’s plane crashes and he is accused of being at fault for the accident, the NCIS team must investigate to clear his name. Also, Rountree considers how he wants to handle the aftermath of the incident with the LAPD and Sam finds a new caretaker for his father. Startattle.com – NCIS: Los Angeles | CBS.
startattle.com
American Horror Story (Season 11 Episode 5 & 6) trailer, release date
Hannah receives disturbing news while Patrick suffers a loss. The city’s most dangerous resident reveals his true motives. A chilling event from Patrick’s past returns to haunt him. Gino and Henry are determined to uncover it at any cost. Startattle.com – American Horror Story | FX. Network:...
Living with complex illness and surviving to tell about it: Anna Spargo-Ryan's chronic optimism
Anna Spargo-Ryan has been managing multiple mental health conditions since childhood, a lifetime of surviving an unwell brain. A recent diagnosis of ADHD, however, comes with fresh (though not unexpected) anguish. Review: A Kind of Magic – Anna Spargo-Ryan (Ultimo Press). On Twitter, Spargo-Ryan characteristically cracks a joke: Later that same day, she lets rip: And anyway, she explains, an ADHD diagnosis “medically” means nothing – taking the prescribed medication would interfere with her multiple psychiatric conditions. The diagnosis gives Spargo-Ryan something else, besides a passport to Twitter spats over why the condition is spiking among women or whether it is...
startattle.com
Big Sky (Season 3 Episode 7) “Come Get Me”, trailer, release date
When shocking new evidence surfaces from the “Bleeding Heart Murder Case,” Jenny and Beau team up with Cassie and achieve a major breakthrough. Buck struggles with his moral ambiguity, and cracks begin to form in his and Sunny’s marriage. Startattle.com – Big Sky | ABC. Network:...
startattle.com
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5 Episode 9) Hulu, “Allegiance”, trailer, release date
Luke and June prepare for a rescue mission; Serena experiments with a number of new tactics as she seeks to have it all. Startattle.com – The Handmaid’s Tale | Hulu. The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5 Episode 9) Hulu, “Allegiance”, trailer, release date. The Handmaid’s Tale...
startattle.com
Naomi Johnson The Voice UK 2022 Finale “Fighter” Christina Aguilera, Series 11
Naomi Johnson performs “Fighter” by Christina Aguilera, The Voice UK 2022 Series 11 Finale. Naomi Johnson performs “Fighter” by Christina Aguilera in the Final of The Voice UK 2022! Startattle.com – The Voice UK. Naomi Johnson The Voice UK Finale. Contestant: Naomi Johnson. Age: 26.
startattle.com
Mark Howard The Voice UK 2022 Finale “One Last Time” Ariana Grande, Series 11
Mark Howard performs “One Last Time” by Ariana Grande, The Voice UK 2022 Series 11 Finale. Mark Howard performs “One Last Time” by Ariana Grande in the Final of The Voice UK 2022! Startattle.com – The Voice UK. Mark Howard The Voice UK Finale. Contestant:...
startattle.com
The Royal Nanny (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
MI5 agent Claire goes undercover as the royal nanny, and must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin while keeping the family safe at Christmas. Startattle.com – The Royal Nanny 2022. The Royal Nanny is a Hallmark romance comedy movie directed by Jonathan...
startattle.com
David Adeogun The Voice UK 2022 Finale “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, “Diamonds”, Series 11
David Adeogun performs “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the musical “Carousel” and “Diamonds” by Rihanna, in the Final of The Voice UK 2022! Startattle.com – The Voice UK. David Adeogun The Voice UK Finale. Contestant: David Adeogun. Age: 20. Hometown: London. Coach:...
startattle.com
Our Italian Christmas Memories (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce. Startattle.com – Our Italian Christmas Memories 2022. Our Italian Christmas Memories is a Hallmark family and romance movie directed by...
Comments / 0