Montana State

Fairfield Sun Times

Halloween Happenings in central Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It's spooky season, which means you'll see ghosts, witches, and goblins fill the streets as Halloween approaches. In central Montana, here are some events that you can find this weekend ranging from family friendly trick or treat events to adult costume contests:. Halloween Carnival: A fun...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. "Jessica has...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Governor, first lady handing out Halloween candy Monday at state Capitol

Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan welcome Montana kids and families to trick-or-treat at the state Capitol on Halloween. They will hand out treats to trick-or-treaters from 4-6 p.m. on Monday on the south side of the State Capitol building. Montana State Auditor Troy Downing, Secretary of State Christi...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

For tribes, reforesting means reconnection to history, culture

ShiNaasha Pete, reforestation forester with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, gestures at whitebark pine seedlings being grown in a greenhouse on the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana. The tribes are working to restore whitebark pines, which are threatened by an invasive disease, because they serve as a crucial ecologic and cultural resource. (Photo by Alex Brown of Stateline News)
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Ronning, Buchanan discuss MMIW crisis during Western Native Voice debate

Democrat Penny Ronning and Independent Gary Buchanan participate in Western Native Voice's debate in Billings on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Community Seven Television livestream) Democrat Penny Ronning and Independent Gary Buchanan both agree law enforcement need more coordination in tackling the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis and that Indigenous...
BILLINGS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Special Olympics Montana declares 3 schools as 'Unified Champion' schools

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Three schools in Montana have been named official Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools. The schools are Carroll College, Capital High School and the Great Falls Public Schools Early Learning Center. These school communities have shown determination and are helping Special Olympics Montana move towards their collective...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

LR-131 passage could cause 'exodus' of healthcare workers in Montana

Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Political practices commissioner dismisses Secretary of State's election complaints as 'frivolous'

The Montana Capitol in Helena (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Just a week after the Montana Secretary of State filed complaints against three organizations that recently successfully sued her office, the state's commissioner of political practices dismissed the trio of allegations, characterizing them as "unsubstantiated" and "frivolous."
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Judge: State may charge for legal review prior to records release

Gavel in front of legal person writing. (Provided by Ekaterina Bolovtsova via Pexels.com for the Daily Montanan) State agencies can charge the public fees to review documents for privacy and other interests before releasing them as "public information," according to an order from Yellowstone County District Court this week.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Post-Janus, Battles with Public-Sector Unions Continue

Jane Ladley was a Pennsylvania public school teacher her entire life. She wasn't a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), the state's public school teachers union. But in 2013, the PSEA forced her to pay a "fair share fee," a sum that non-union members must pay to a union in order to cover the costs of the union representing them in contract negotiations. In the 2018 case of Janus v. AFSCME, the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated public-sector unions' collection of fair share fees from non-member employees on First Amendment grounds.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

