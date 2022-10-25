Read full article on original website
Chronic wasting disease sampling stations open for hunters to test harvested animals
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Hunters are heading out for the general big game season, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is asking them to test animals for chronic wasting disease (CWD). CWD is a contagious neurological disease that infects deer, elk, and moose. It is always fatal, and there...
New lawsuit filed against state of Montana over wolf hunting and trapping policies
Two conservation groups filed a lawsuit in state district court on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate multiple laws and provisions of the state’s constitution. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the legal complaint against the state of Montana, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
Halloween Happenings in central Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It's spooky season, which means you'll see ghosts, witches, and goblins fill the streets as Halloween approaches. In central Montana, here are some events that you can find this weekend ranging from family friendly trick or treat events to adult costume contests:. Halloween Carnival: A fun...
CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. “Jessica has...
Governor, first lady handing out Halloween candy Monday at state Capitol
Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan welcome Montana kids and families to trick-or-treat at the state Capitol on Halloween. They will hand out treats to trick-or-treaters from 4-6 p.m. on Monday on the south side of the State Capitol building. Montana State Auditor Troy Downing, Secretary of State Christi...
For tribes, reforesting means reconnection to history, culture
ShiNaasha Pete, reforestation forester with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, gestures at whitebark pine seedlings being grown in a greenhouse on the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana. The tribes are working to restore whitebark pines, which are threatened by an invasive disease, because they serve as a crucial ecologic and cultural resource. (Photo by Alex Brown of Stateline News)
Ronning, Buchanan discuss MMIW crisis during Western Native Voice debate
Democrat Penny Ronning and Independent Gary Buchanan participate in Western Native Voice's debate in Billings on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Community Seven Television livestream) Democrat Penny Ronning and Independent Gary Buchanan both agree law enforcement need more coordination in tackling the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis and that Indigenous...
Special Olympics Montana declares 3 schools as 'Unified Champion' schools
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Three schools in Montana have been named official Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools. The schools are Carroll College, Capital High School and the Great Falls Public Schools Early Learning Center. These school communities have shown determination and are helping Special Olympics Montana move towards their collective...
LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana
Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
Care packages put together to support youth in foster care pursuing postsecondary education
HELENA, Mont. - More than 50 care packages are being sent out to support Montana’s youth in foster care pursuing postsecondary education. Officials with the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and Reach Higher Montana are sending packages out over the next several months as a part of the Red Scarf Project.
Political practices commissioner dismisses Secretary of State’s election complaints as ‘frivolous’
The Montana Capitol in Helena (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Just a week after the Montana Secretary of State filed complaints against three organizations that recently successfully sued her office, the state’s commissioner of political practices dismissed the trio of allegations, characterizing them as “unsubstantiated” and “frivolous.”
Housing, expanding skilled workforce among legislative priorities for Gianforte
Bolstering the supply of housing in Montana is a top focus for Gov. Greg Gianforte. To do that, the governor intends to apply recommendations from his Housing Task Force in the upcoming legislative session. Tied into that priority is a need for more skilled laborers in the state. Gianforte addressed...
Judge: State may charge for legal review prior to records release
Gavel in front of legal person writing. (Provided by Ekaterina Bolovtsova via Pexels.com for the Daily Montanan) State agencies can charge the public fees to review documents for privacy and other interests before releasing them as “public information,” according to an order from Yellowstone County District Court this week.
Post-Janus, Battles with Public-Sector Unions Continue
Jane Ladley was a Pennsylvania public school teacher her entire life. She wasn’t a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), the state’s public school teachers union. But in 2013, the PSEA forced her to pay a “fair share fee,” a sum that non-union members must pay to a union in order to cover the costs of the union representing them in contract negotiations. In the 2018 case of Janus v. AFSCME, the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated public-sector unions’ collection of fair share fees from non-member employees on First Amendment grounds.
