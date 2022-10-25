Jane Ladley was a Pennsylvania public school teacher her entire life. She wasn’t a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), the state’s public school teachers union. But in 2013, the PSEA forced her to pay a “fair share fee,” a sum that non-union members must pay to a union in order to cover the costs of the union representing them in contract negotiations. In the 2018 case of Janus v. AFSCME, the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated public-sector unions’ collection of fair share fees from non-member employees on First Amendment grounds.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO