Tallahassee, FL

birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee is the capital of Florida and home to Florida State University. Even though it’s constantly buzzing and full of activity, this city is also known for its open cityscape perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Part of that scene is a wide array of food gems scattered throughout the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
THOMASVILLE, GA
greenepublishing.com

Faith and Frappuccinos: Madison Coffee Company holds ribbon-cutting

On a beautiful Saturday morning on Oct. 15, Madison's newest coffee shop, Madison Coffee Company, held its ribbon-cutting ceremony, surrounded by dozens of friends and supporters. It is the prayer of proprietors Geraldo and Christine Rodriguez, that the coffee shop becomes more than just a place to get a delicious...
MADISON, FL
thefamuanonline.com

It’s game on at the Huntsman

The relatively new the Huntsman — it opened in late July — brings a unique experience to Tallahassee. Located on East Tennessee Street at the location previously held by Cypress, it’s a fresh take on an old building. Upon arrival, you are greeted by the valets, something...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Halloween babies in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital’s NICU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Hospital celebrates its annual Halloween tradition by dressing up NICU babies in adorable costumes. TMH contains the only neonatal intensive care unit in the region and the only high-risk labor and delivery unit. TMH’s team works to make the NICU environment as comfortable as possible for families during these times.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Local restaurants fail inspections

During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
LEON COUNTY, FL
wtxl.com

Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (10/29/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With about one month left in Hurricane season, we are still keeping an active watch on the Tropics. The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories on two low pressure disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. The first area to watch is located in the Eastern Caribbean...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting

Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date. Ozark City Schools delay buses. Updated: 23 hours...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, October 29

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures near 80. Rain chances are minimal, with a stray shower possible at the most. Temperatures overnight tonight will only dip down into the mid 60s, as a cold front ushers in added atmospheric moisture, which traps heat. Rain chances for Sunday and Monday are at 30%, with a few showers expected as a result of the cold front.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Sporting News

What channel is Georgia vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game

One of college football's coolest named rivalries (unofficially, anyway) is set to take place between No. 1 Georgia and Florida on Saturday. The "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" will feature an all-name matchup between the Bulldogs and Gators, but seemingly little else ahead of the 2022 matchup. Top-ranked Georgia has seemingly woken up from a two-game lull earlier in the season to outscore its opponents 97-10 in the last two weeks.
GAINESVILLE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation

Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
WJHG-TV

Mother of missing woman in Franklin County holds press conference

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officials have been searching for a missing woman on St. George Island for almost a week. Officials said that Staci Peterson went into the park on Thursday and never returned. The Franklin County Sheriff said they are continuing search and recovery efforts but...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL

