birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee is the capital of Florida and home to Florida State University. Even though it’s constantly buzzing and full of activity, this city is also known for its open cityscape perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Part of that scene is a wide array of food gems scattered throughout the...
Orange Avenue housing authority offering original tenants original rent prices
The Orange Avenue housing development is entering its next phase of construction. Phase 1 will have 130 apartments available just for former residents listed as section 8 housing.
WCTV
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween
For the first time in more than 200 years, several descendants of those escaped slaves, also known as "maroons," returned to Prospect Bluff where their ancestors found freedom. Lottery fever is spreading as are dreams of hitting it big. 'Very disturbing': Neighbors react to body found along rural...
WALB 10
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
greenepublishing.com
Faith and Frappuccinos: Madison Coffee Company holds ribbon-cutting
On a beautiful Saturday morning on Oct. 15, Madison's newest coffee shop, Madison Coffee Company, held its ribbon-cutting ceremony, surrounded by dozens of friends and supporters. It is the prayer of proprietors Geraldo and Christine Rodriguez, that the coffee shop becomes more than just a place to get a delicious...
thefamuanonline.com
It’s game on at the Huntsman
The relatively new the Huntsman — it opened in late July — brings a unique experience to Tallahassee. Located on East Tennessee Street at the location previously held by Cypress, it’s a fresh take on an old building. Upon arrival, you are greeted by the valets, something...
WCTV
Halloween babies in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital’s NICU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Hospital celebrates its annual Halloween tradition by dressing up NICU babies in adorable costumes. TMH contains the only neonatal intensive care unit in the region and the only high-risk labor and delivery unit. TMH’s team works to make the NICU environment as comfortable as possible for families during these times.
thefamuanonline.com
Local restaurants fail inspections
During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
wtxl.com
Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (10/29/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With about one month left in Hurricane season, we are still keeping an active watch on the Tropics. The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories on two low pressure disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. The first area to watch is located in the Eastern Caribbean...
WCTV
‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road
wtvy.com
Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting
Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date. Ozark City Schools delay buses. Updated: 23 hours...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, October 29
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures near 80. Rain chances are minimal, with a stray shower possible at the most. Temperatures overnight tonight will only dip down into the mid 60s, as a cold front ushers in added atmospheric moisture, which traps heat. Rain chances for Sunday and Monday are at 30%, with a few showers expected as a result of the cold front.
Tallahassee shooting: 1 dead, 8 wounded in Florida’s capital city
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One person was killed and eight were wounded after a mass shooting Saturday night near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, authorities said. In a news release, the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that one man was killed in the shooting, which occurred outside the Half-Time...
Sporting News
What channel is Georgia vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game
One of college football's coolest named rivalries (unofficially, anyway) is set to take place between No. 1 Georgia and Florida on Saturday. The "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" will feature an all-name matchup between the Bulldogs and Gators, but seemingly little else ahead of the 2022 matchup. Top-ranked Georgia has seemingly woken up from a two-game lull earlier in the season to outscore its opponents 97-10 in the last two weeks.
2 People Died, 1 Injured In A Car Crash In Decatur County (Bainbridge, GA)
Decatur County Officials responded to a car crash that claimed two lives and injured another. The crash happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 27 North. According to the police, the car was traveling at a high speed on the highway when it veered off the road. It struck a tree before catching fire.
1 dead, 8 injured following Tallahassee shooting
One man is dead and eight others were injured after multiple individuals within large crowds began shooting.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
Mother of missing FSU alumnus speaking out as recovery efforts continue
"She brought love and light to all those people she touched," said Linda Peterson. She is asking for continued prayers for her daughter Staci as law enforcement works to try to bring her closure.
WJHG-TV
Mother of missing woman in Franklin County holds press conference
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officials have been searching for a missing woman on St. George Island for almost a week. Officials said that Staci Peterson went into the park on Thursday and never returned. The Franklin County Sheriff said they are continuing search and recovery efforts but...
