NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
NASDAQ
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
NASDAQ
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
NASDAQ
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
NASDAQ
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
NASDAQ
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Why Alibaba, KE Holdings, and RLX Technology Fell Today
Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), real estate digital transaction platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE), and electronic vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were falling today, down 4.6%, 8.8%, and 8.9%, respectively, as of 12:55 p.m. ET. These companies didnt reportany material news, although earlier this week Alibaba...
NASDAQ
Why Betterware de Mexico Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) were falling today after the Mexican e-commerce company posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report, with organic sales falling sharply in the quarter. As a result, the stock was down 11.7% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. So what. The company, which sells...
NASDAQ
Why Pinterest Stock Soared on Friday
Shares of image-focused social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) soared on Friday following the release of its third-quarter financial results. Revenue was up, the overall user base was slightly up, and management said it expects growth for the remainder of the year. Those results surprised investors, who bid the stock up by 11.8% as of 11:14 a.m. ET.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of NatWest Group Are Falling Today
Shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG), the parent company of the Royal Bank of Scotland, traded close to 8.7% down in the final hour of trading today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. NatWest reported net income of about $217 million...
NASDAQ
Why Ross Stores Stock Was Up 10% This Week
Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shareholders beat the market this week as the stock gained 10% by 10 a.m. ET on Friday. That boost was enough to trounce the 2.1% spike in the wider market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The rally put the off-price retailer's stock...
NASDAQ
Why MongoDB Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), a cloud computing database company, were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors appeared concerned about cloud stocks in general today, after Amazon reported disappointing quarterly financial results and weak guidance. As a result, investors lost some faith in other cloud stocks and MongoDB's...
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Has Dogecoin Rocketing Higher This Week
The price of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) surged higher this week as Dogecoin supporter and Tesla Founder Elon Musk closed on his acquisition of the social media giant Twitter. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Dogecoin traded close to 43% higher this week, as of...
NASDAQ
FFIV vs. PYPL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Internet - Software stocks have likely encountered both F5 Networks (FFIV) and Paypal (PYPL). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
NASDAQ
TransUnion's (TRU) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Beat
TransUnion TRU reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. There has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Oct 25. TransUnion’s shares have declined 50% over the past year compared with the 18.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
NASDAQ
What Makes KVH (KVHI) a New Buy Stock
Investors might want to bet on KVH Industries (KVHI), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,BKR,ABBV,ROK,WBA
Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022. Baker Hughes announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of...
NASDAQ
Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Friday with investors digesting a slew of earnings updates and the latest batch of economic data. Consumer staples, consumer discretionary, industrials, technology and financials shares are among the notable gainers. Materials, communications and energy stocks are weak. Healthcare stocks are mixed.
NASDAQ
Should You Really Buy Teladoc Right Now?
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has delivered plenty of news that's been difficult for investors to digest. The telemedicine company reported two billion-dollar non-cash goodwill impairment charges earlier in the year. And the company saw slowdowns in the time it generally takes to sign on new clients. As a result, the company's shares tumbled 70% from the start of the year through earlier this week.
