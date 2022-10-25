ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI

One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police find service dog stolen downtown safe

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police were searching after they said a service dog was stolen downtown. Just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said the dog was found safe. Police said Bentley, a male 12-year-old yellow lab, was taken from the 200 block of Wisconsin Avenue sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Bentley was wearing a collar with...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade

WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
US105

Milwaukee Public Museum Is Haunted By At Least Two Different Ghosts

Every town, city, or village in the world has its own haunted stories to tell, but have you ever heard about the infamous haunts of the Milwaukee Public Museum in Wisconsin?. Whenever you go on a hunt for the most haunted places throughout Wisconsin, you will quickly learn that the Milwaukee Public Museum is included on a LOT of lists. Why? Primarily because of one man named Dr. Stephan Francis Borhegyi.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha girl injured in parade attack, 'trauma's still there'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The verdict is in, but the healing has just begun for a 9-year-old Waukesha girl injured in the Christmas parade attack in November 2021. "Dancing is really, like, her passion," said Jennifer Stover, Olivia Stover's mother. When Olivia returned to the dance floor for the first time...
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police arrest or cite 20 people downtown during Halloween celebrations

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison may have canceled Freakfest this year, but that didn’t stop people from gathering downtown Saturday to celebrate Halloween weekend. Madison police said thousands of costumed people filled out the streets, and issues were kept to a minimum. Police said they arrested or cited 20 people Saturday evening and into early Sunday in the...
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

Bonfire explosion victim released from Milwaukee hospital

(WLUK) – One of the three Pulaski teenagers who’ve had extended stays in a Milwaukee hospital following a horrific bonfire explosion two weeks ago has returned home. Isaac Nelson’s mother confirms to FOX 11 he is home after a two-week stay at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
FOND DU LAC, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1

The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego and Vilter shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 29, near Muskego and Vilter. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Police said the victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fleet Farm theft; guns and ammunition stolen

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - On Friday evening, Oct. 28, the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to an alarm at a Fleet Farm near Sullivan and Rogersville. When Officers arrived at the scene, they saw a hole cut into the perimeter fence and a service door forced open. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, cleared and secured the building.
FOND DU LAC, WI

