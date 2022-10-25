Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI
One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
WSPY NEWS
Three people from Wisconsin charged after police chase that crossed state lines
The Illinois State Police says three people from Wisconsin are facing a bevy a charges after chase that started in LaSalle County and ended across the border in Wisconsin Thursday night. 43-year-old Heather N. Hyatt of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, 41-year-old Michael D. Winch of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, and 38-year-old Michael B,...
Madison police find service dog stolen downtown safe
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police were searching after they said a service dog was stolen downtown. Just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said the dog was found safe. Police said Bentley, a male 12-year-old yellow lab, was taken from the 200 block of Wisconsin Avenue sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Bentley was wearing a collar with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade
WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
WISN
911 audio obtained in three hoax active shooter calls reveals single caller's voice
SAINT FRANCIS, Wis. — A string of fake active shooter calls to dispatchers across Wisconsin onOct. 20 impacted least nine schools. Several police agencies responded while students and staff locked down. WISN 12 News obtained the 911 calls made to South Milwaukee police, Pleasant Prairie police and the Ozaukee...
CBS 58
Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
Milwaukee Public Museum Is Haunted By At Least Two Different Ghosts
Every town, city, or village in the world has its own haunted stories to tell, but have you ever heard about the infamous haunts of the Milwaukee Public Museum in Wisconsin?. Whenever you go on a hunt for the most haunted places throughout Wisconsin, you will quickly learn that the Milwaukee Public Museum is included on a LOT of lists. Why? Primarily because of one man named Dr. Stephan Francis Borhegyi.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha girl injured in parade attack, 'trauma's still there'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The verdict is in, but the healing has just begun for a 9-year-old Waukesha girl injured in the Christmas parade attack in November 2021. "Dancing is really, like, her passion," said Jennifer Stover, Olivia Stover's mother. When Olivia returned to the dance floor for the first time...
WBUR
Milwaukee welcomes back beavers, after hunting and pollution drove the industrious rodents away
Beavers are moving back into Milwaukee. The American beaver was once a fixture of this area, at the confluence of three rivers by the shores of Lake Michigan. Then the region's first European residents made Milwaukee one of their main fur trading posts. They hunted and trapped beavers for their pelts, and the population plummeted.
New report says risk to State of Wisconsin from approving Kenosha casino significantly reduced
News Release Wisconsin Legislature - Kenosha Delegation Report highlights Walker-approved compact change eliminates Potawatomi ability to claw back earlier payments and requires tribe to prove future revenue losses Wisconsin’s potential liability to the Forest County Potawatomi Community ...
Madison police arrest or cite 20 people downtown during Halloween celebrations
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison may have canceled Freakfest this year, but that didn’t stop people from gathering downtown Saturday to celebrate Halloween weekend. Madison police said thousands of costumed people filled out the streets, and issues were kept to a minimum. Police said they arrested or cited 20 people Saturday evening and into early Sunday in the...
Fox11online.com
Bonfire explosion victim released from Milwaukee hospital
(WLUK) – One of the three Pulaski teenagers who’ve had extended stays in a Milwaukee hospital following a horrific bonfire explosion two weeks ago has returned home. Isaac Nelson’s mother confirms to FOX 11 he is home after a two-week stay at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital.
WBAY Green Bay
Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1
The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego and Vilter shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 29, near Muskego and Vilter. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Police said the victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Watertown music teacher killed in bicycling crash left lasting impact on students, friends
Former Watertown High School band director Tom Heninger at Riverside Park in Watertown in June. Heninger died Thursday when his bicycle collided with a truck on John Nolen Drive. DIANE GRAF, WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES. On Thursday morning, Tom Heninger was on his way to do something he loved. A lifelong...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fleet Farm theft; guns and ammunition stolen
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - On Friday evening, Oct. 28, the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to an alarm at a Fleet Farm near Sullivan and Rogersville. When Officers arrived at the scene, they saw a hole cut into the perimeter fence and a service door forced open. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, cleared and secured the building.
Wisconsin city makes list of ‘breathtaking places’ by National Geographic
National Geographic has released its list of “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023” and Chicagoans don’t have to go far to find their next adventure. Making the list along with exotic and worldly places as the Azores, Cairo, Egypt and Choquequirao, Peru is … Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
Meet Pepper, the support dog who comforted Waukesha victims during trial
Darrell Brooks' trial lasted nearly four weeks - and was incredibly hard for survivors and families who lost a loved one in the Waukesha Christmas parade.
