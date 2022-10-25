Read full article on original website
Iowa Man Turning 100 Reflects On WWII, Near-Death Experience
If you have a family member who served in WWII, you know just how common "near-death" experience stories are. Many of the brave Americans who served this country have shared their story. It's important to remember these stories and to always be willing to listen. I was lucky enough to...
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Iowa?
Halloween is just around the corner, and it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing?
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
Quad Cities Record Show Happening Sunday in Moline
Bust out that vinyl you've never liked, because this weekend brings a chance to trade those for some of the vinyl you've always wanted. This Sunday at the East End Bolders Club (3712 4th Avenue in Moline) is the Quad Cities Record Show. You'lll be able to find vinyl, CD's,...
Smashing Pumpkins In Iowa Could Hold A Steep Fine
Halloween is a time for both fun, and for mischief. These days we see video footage online all the time, of kids and adults doing dumb things. When we get closer to Halloween we sometimes see kids do popular pranks like:. Egging a house. Throwing toilet paper. Smashing pumpkins. Ding...
Illinois Is One Of The Most Haunted States In America
The spooky season is almost over, but we still have time to see which states are the most haunted. After all, ghosts are scary all the time, not just in October. Today we will be looking at a list put together by Forbes for the most haunted states. How They...
Love It Or Hate It, A New Kwik Star Will Open Soon In LeClaire
A new Kwik Star is getting ready to open its doors in LeClaire but not without some controversy. Location, location, location. Every realtor pretty much ever preaches it. It's the driving force behind why some LeClaire residents are not fans of the new Kwik Star location but others are thrilled.
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Iowa?
When you think of people driving barefoot, you probably think of it being summertime. People are wearing flip-flops, leaving the pool, beach, or boat, and getting into the car to drive home without shoes. But if you're like me and forget to pack shoes and socks that match your lazy...
Davenport Man Claims Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life in Lucky for Life Game
It's not the 1 billion dollar prize, but it is still life-altering money! A man from Davenport Iowa claimed a Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life in the Lucky for Life Game. It's The 3rd Iowa Ticket This Year To Win At That Prize Level. The Win. On Saturday...
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?
Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
Somebody Stole A Fully Wrapped Radio Station Vehicle
The company that we work for, Townsquare Media, has markets across the country, one of which is in Billings, Montana, which has a population of about 16,000 more than in Davenport. Still, their troubles with station vehicles are not far off from ours, which you can read more about below.
Road Construction In Bettendorf Will Frustrate Drivers For Years To Come
The northeast side of Bettendorf is booming with home and business construction. The area by the TBK Sports Complex will soon also have a golf and entertainment venue called "Iron Tee Golf". But with all this construction also comes all the road construction. And it's not going anywhere for many,...
If You See A House With Two Front Doors In Iowa, Here’s What It Means
You may think two front doors close to each other signify a duplex or a multi-family home, right? Not necessarily. You might see homes with two front doors in older parts of the country. It's a building style called 'dogtrot' and in fact, the oldest home in Iowa (which is an 1820's log cabin in Dubuque) was built in the style.
Chicago Man Arrested Consistently For Punching Women And Kicking Cops In Groin
A Chicago man was arrested a while back after punching a woman in the face and kicking a cop in the groin. Six days after he was released from jail, he once again punched a woman in the face and kicked a cop in the groin. Once a groin kicker...
Attacked East Moline Police Sergeant’s Family Releases Statement
Sergeant William of the East Moline Police Department is still recovering from critical and life-threatening injuries he sustained after being attacked earlier this week. During his recovery, Sergeant Lind's family released a statement thanking everyone for the support they received during this difficult time. The Lind Family's Statement. In a...
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin
It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
Iowa’s Favorite Dog Costume Contest Is This Sunday at Theisen’s
Halloween is a super fun time to get dressed up in your favorite costume. But it's for the kids, right? Wrong, in fact, Dwyer & Michaels have proven that adults love having a great time during their Halloween Costume Ball. But is dressing up in costumes only for humans? That's...
This Is Who Owns The Most Land In Illinois And It Might Surprise You
We've seen acres upon acres of sprawling farmland in the midwest but who owns the most of it in Illinois?. There was a report earlier this year that Bill Gates bought the majority of U.S. farmland (which isn't actually true, according to Reuters). He has 242,000 acres of farmland, which doesn't make a dent in the total amount of U.S. farmland but still it seems like a big ole chunk.
Hacker Claims to Have Davenport Schools Data, Threatening Release of Information
A recent cyber attack on the Davenport Community School District apparently resulted in the theft of a large collection of student and other district data and information. The group responsible for the attack, known as Karakurt, claims to have stolen 845gb of data from the Davenport Community School District. According...
