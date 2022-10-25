Read full article on original website
Charges: Rochester Man Threatened Woman With Knife and 2 x 4
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Attorney's office has filed felony assault charges against a Rochester man accused of threatening a woman with a knife and a 2 x 4 with a large screw sticking out of it. The criminal complaint charging 40-year-old Nurdin Atlas Sheikh with two...
Rochester Teen Charged With Aggravated Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An 18-year-old Rochester man has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in a robbery and assault earlier this week. Calvin Cooper also faces a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was formally arraigned on the charges in Olmsted County Court...
Lawsuit Over Knife Attack at Rochester St. Marys Hospital Settled
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A personal injury lawsuit stemming from a knife attack at St. Marys Hospital several years ago has been settled out of court. The case was filed on behalf of a woman who was attacked by her estranged husband and stabbed several times in the chest and neck while she was working in the hospital's cafeteria. The lawsuit sought damages from Morrisson Healthcare, which Mayo Clinic contracted to provide food service at the facility. The terms of the settlement are confidential.
$250,000 Bail For Rochester Teenager Charged in Knife Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester teenager was arraigned this afternoon in Olmsted County Court on charges connected to an incident Wednesday night during which he allegedly threatened the father of his underage girlfriend with a knife. Bail for 18-year-old Jacob Bale was set at $250,000 after he was...
One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
Man Accused of Attempting to Stab Woman in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man accused of attempting to stab a woman in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. 37-year-old Shawn Jakubowski is facing a charge for second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred inside of a vehicle early Monday morning. The criminal complaint says a female told Rochester police Jakubowski and her were arguing about his drug use while he was fidgeting with a pocket knife.
Rochester Police Officer Cleared in Fatal Shooting of Axe-Wielding Man (VIDEO)
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A review of an officer involved-shooting in Rochester concluded that the Rochester Police Department Officer had no other option other than the use of deadly force during an incident involving an axe-wielding suspect in July. The Mower County Attorney’s Office reviewed a Bureau of Criminal...
Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
Three Teens Arrested in Rochester Vape Pen Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested three teenagers in connection to a reported robbery early Wednesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer was driving east on Civic Center Dr. when he spotted a man sprint into a vehicle and pull away in the area of 6th Ave. Southeast shortly after midnight. The officer followed the vehicle and pulled it over after it committed multiple traffic violations.
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
2 Young Children Among 5 people Hurt in Crash Near Austin
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Five people, including two young children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash last night near Austin. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 9:20 PM and involved an SUV and a minivan. The minivan, which was occupied by seven people, was traveling south on Highway 218 when the driver attempted to make a left turn and collided with the northbound SUV at an intersection about a mile south of Austin.
Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Drug and Assault Convictions
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to just under eight years in prison for drug and domestic assault convictions. 34-year-old Randy Rocha earlier admitted to a first-degree drug charge and a felony domestic assault charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of two felony assault charges and four other criminal complaints involving drugs and weapons charges. The drug conviction stemmed from an investigation by Rochester police that began in November 2020. He was accused of selling more than 23 grams of methamphetamine to a police informant on two separate occasions.
KAAL-TV
Man arrested at Rochester hotel sentenced to 95 months
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man arrested at the Baymont Inn this summer on five felony warrants was sentenced to 95 months, or almost 8 years in the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud Wednesday, Oct. 26. Rocha received credit for 345 days already served. Randy Rocha, 34,...
South Dakota Man Sentenced For Drug-Related Murder in Austin
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A South Dakota man was sentenced today to 15 years in prison for a murder in Austin last year. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree unintentional murder charge in connection with the death of 45-year-old David Harris. He was shot to death in his Austin home on July 5 of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped two other second-degree murder charges against Nunez.
Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester
It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
Stewartville Business Victimized by Costly Burglary
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary reported at a Stewartville roofing business. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said a deputy responded to Schwikert’s Tecta America on the reported burglary Monday morning. The complainant reported someone had used wire cutters to cut through a fence to access the business late Saturday night.
Mobile Home in Southeast Rochester Catches Fire Early Friday Morning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A mobile home in southeast Rochester is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in a mobile home at Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Road SE at 1:35 a.m.
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
