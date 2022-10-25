Read full article on original website
Baltimore County police investigate fatal shooting in Parkville
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting on early Sunday morning that left one person dead in Parkville.
Police: Car crash in Baltimore County could be linked to a shooting
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive, and a vehicle crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Responds to Report of Shooting in Germantown Saturday Night; Weapon Revealed to be Pellet Gun
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday, October 29 in Germantown. According to MCPD:. “Last night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., MCPD responded to the 13400 block of Demetrias Way in Germantown for the report of a shooting that just occurred. The preliminary investigation has determined that...
foxbaltimore.com
43-year-old man shot in the Madison Park neighborhood, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 43-year-old man was shot Saturday in the Madison Park neighborhood of west Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Brunt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found the...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from parking lot in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a parking lot early this past Thursday morning, October 27, 2022. The vehicle was reported stolen from a commercial parking lot in the 300 block of Hungerford Drive at 3:50 AM.
One man stabbed to death inside Northwest Baltimore home, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 62-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a home in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to the home to investigate a report of a cutting in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road a little after 7:30 p.m., police said.That's when they found the injured man, according to authorities.Medics also responded to the cutting and performed CPR on the injured individual, police said.That person was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
fox5dc.com
2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Residential Burglary, Theft in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating a residential burglary and theft that took place on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. in Silver Spring. Officers responded to a call reporting the burglary on Deerfield Ave. According to police, an unknown male suspect entered the residence and stole items, credit cards and cash....
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree
(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
Two officers injured following a struggle during a traffic stop
Two police officers sustained minor injuries Saturday following a shooting near the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard.
Bay Net
Police Arrest 23-Year-Old In Waldorf Homicide Case
WALDORF, Md. — On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Michael Anthony Dodson, Sr., 60 of Waldorf, who had been shot. Dodson was pronounced deceased. Detectives from...
Prince William County police look for suspects who shot Dunkin Donuts employee
Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a Dunkin Donuts in Woodbridge early Friday morning, and then shot an employee at a different Dunkin location shortly afterward.
WUSA
Police investigating 3 armed carjackings in 90-minute span
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for suspects in three armed carjackings in Northeast D.C. late Thursday night and Friday morning. Metropolitan Police Department investigators said all three incidents happened within about 90 minutes. The first incident was reported at 11:56 p.m. in the 4900 block of Foote Street Northeast...
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police Arrest Men On Gun Charges Following Two Traffic Stops In Montgomery County
(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack arrested two men on gun charges following separate traffic stops this week in Montgomery County. At about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the inner loop of I-495 at University Boulevard. According to a preliminary investigation, during the course of the crash investigation, troopers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a ghost gun. The driver of the vehicle, Devin Jones, 21, of Germantown, Maryland, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and related charges. Jones was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center before being released after posting $16,000 bond.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
WUSA
15-year-old girl shot in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital after getting shot in Southeast, D.C. Friday afternoon. Police confirm the shooting occurred in the 4300 block of 3rd Street Southeast. The girl was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing. Detectives are on the lookout for a...
popville.com
Update: Arrest Made. Woman Killed in a Shooting 12:20pm this afternoon near Dunbar High School
“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. No look out at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220542769. Update: An adult female has been pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary, the incident appears to have been contained to a single vehicle and one person is being interviewed by detectives. A firearm was recovered on the scene and there is no threat to the community.”
mymcmedia.org
19-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Hit-and-Run Sunday
Police said a 19-year-old bicyclist struck in a hit-and-run Sunday has died. William Villavicencio, of Silver Spring, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday night after he was struck by a driver who left the scene in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road in Wheaton, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.
Bay Net
Annapolis Police Arrest Juvenile For Sunday Evening Shooting
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On 10/23/22 at approximately 6:11pm, officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Tyler Ave, Annapolis. The victim who was identified as an adult male was in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue when he was shot in the lower torso.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Police Seeks Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Woman
Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section are asking the public for help in locating a missing Gaithersburg woman. Allure Isabella Mack age 20, was last seen by her family on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 9:40 p.m., in Gaithersburg. Family has been unable to contact her since that time.
