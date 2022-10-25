ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

James Corden Addresses Restaurant Ban, Says He Was ‘Ungracious’

extratv
extratv
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LR5cz_0ilwA35000

UPDATE: Balthazar owner Keith McNally responded to James' latest apology via Instagram. He wrote, "Last Night on his TV show, James Corden very graciously apologized for his outburst at Balthazar. It takes a real man to do this. In the past, I've behaved much worse than Corden, but wasn't man enough to apologize. For this reason, I'm going to lift the ban on Corden and impose one on myself instead. I'm going to ban myself from Balthazar for 2 weeks. People who live in Glass Houses..."

James Corden is speaking out about his recent behavior at Balthazar restaurant in NYC.

Restaurateur Keith McNally, who owns Balthazar, claimed Corden’s behavior got so bad he banned him from dining there ever again. McNally blasted the comedian on Instagram, while detailing two incidents involving James.

Since then, Corden apologized to McNally and was invited back to the restaurant. That didn’t last long. James was banned again after he called the whole ordeal “silly” in The New York Times.

Monday marked Corden’s first day back at “The Late Late Show” since the story blew up. The host told the audience he regrets his behavior and hopes to apologize to the staff in person one day.

"Last week, there were stories about me being banned from a restaurant. And at the time I considered, you know, tweeting about it or Instagramming about it," he explained, adding he usually takes the British approach: “Keep calm and carry on" and "Never complain, never explain."

Corden went on, "As my dad pointed out to me on Saturday — he said, 'Son, well, you did complain, so you might need to explain.' Look, when you make a mistake, you've gotta take responsibility. So I thought I would, if it's okay, share with you what happened."

James explained that he was eating at one of his “absolute favorite restaurants” Balthazar with his wife Julia Cary and their friends. He said despite explaining that his wife had a food allergy, she was “given the food she is allergic to.”

They sent it back, but it kept coming back wrong and Corden confessed, "In the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself. It is a comment I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years."

He added, "I have such respect, and I value anyone that does such a job. And the team at that restaurant are so great. That's why I love it there." He also noted that the restaurant brought them champagne as an apology, calling the manager and server “lovely.”

James went on to explain, "Here is the truth of it… because I didn’t shout, or scream, I didn’t get up out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language I've been walking around thinking that I hadn't done anything wrong, right? But the truth is, I made a rude comment, and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server."

Corden said after McNally posted about the ban on Instagram he called him right away.

"We had a good talk. He appreciated the call. I was happy that we got to clear the air, and I felt like we dealt with it privately, you know?" Corden said. "But by this point, the story was out there, and people were upset."

He added, "As I said to the owner that day, that [if] I've ever upset anybody, ever, it was never my intention. It just wasn't. And I love that restaurant. I love the staff there. I hope I'm allowed in again one day. So when I'm back in New York, I can go there and apologize in person, which is something I will absolutely do."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extratv

Derek Hough’s Hilarious Request for Michael Bublé at His Wedding to Hayley Erbert (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Hough, who revealed the request he has for Michael Bublé at his upcoming wedding to Hayley Erbert. Derek quipped, “If he said he’ll do anything, then I don’t want him to sing. I want him to do magic tricks for me… I’m going to come with some crazy things that he’s gonna have to do because he said he will do anything.”
extratv

‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Expecting Baby #2

Lindsay Arnold and Sam Cusick are expecting their second child!. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared the news with E!, "Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal. It's just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy." When the 28-year-old found out she was expecting,...
extratv

Derek Hough Heartbroken That Leslie Jordan Was Never on ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge Derek Hough after a night honoring the music of his friend Michael Bublé in the ballroom. Earlier in the day, news broke about Leslie Jordan’s passing. During the interview, Derek learned about Leslie’s petition to get on “Dancing with the Stars.”
extratv

Chris Redd Hospitalized After NYC Attack

On Wednesday night, "Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Redd was taken to a hospital after being attacked by a random person in New York City. The New York Police Department confirmed to E! News that a 37-year-old man was hit in the face at 9:40 p.m. outside the Comedy Cellar. After the incident, the male victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital after suffering injuries to his face.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Olivia Wilde Shares Salad Dressing Recipe Following Nanny Drama

Olivia Wilde took to Instagram Stories to share a salad dressing recipe following claims made by a former nanny. The nanny spoke out in an interview about Olivia’s split with Jason Sudeikis and her new relationship with Harry Styles. One of the stories involved Wilde making a salad for Styles with her special dressing.
extratv

Taylor Swift's 'High Infidelity': What Fans Think 'April 29th' Means

Taylor Swift’s song “High Infidelity” was just released as one of seven bonus tracks on the "3am Edition" of her "Midnights" album, and it has a lot of people wondering where the pop star was on April 29th, which April 29th she means — and why she references that date on the poppy track.
extratv

Taylor Swift’s Easter Eggs on ‘Midnights’ Album

Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights” has just been released, and now all her fans are looking for the Easter eggs in her songs!. Swift’s first song “Lavender Haze” was inspired by her watching “Mad Men.” She told her Instagram followers earlier this month, “It's a common phrase used in the ‘50s where they would just describe being in love."
extratv

Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Following Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Remarks

Kim Kardashian took to social media to support the Jewish community following ex-husband Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks. Kardashian posted on Instagram Stories, “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell & Aimee Hauer Split (Report)

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, and Aimee Hauer have reportedly broken up!. A source confirmed the split to People magazine. The news comes just months after they made it Instagram official. Last month, Rosie opened up on their relationship, telling Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, “I watched… her TikToks, and...
extratv

Celebrities React to Leslie Jordan’s Sudden Death

On Monday, many of Hollywood’s biggest names took to social media to mourn the loss of actor Leslie Jordan. Leslie’s “Will & Grace” co-star Sean Hayes tweeted, “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”
extratv

extratv

82K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy