32 Years of Great German Food & Beer on Dubuque’s North End
The restaurant scene in Dubuque has expanded in recent years, with fantastic new spots like L. May, Brazen, and Pete's Thai Kitchen bringing fresh new flavors to town. No doubt that new options are always excellent, but the longtime authentic well-worn local joints remain enjoyable too. Thankfully, Dubuque has a...
A Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Finished Their Expansion
There will be more space to sit the next time you visit Mas Margaritas in Cedar Rapids! After months of hard work, the popular Mexican restaurant has finally completed their expansion. Early in 2022, Mas Margaritas announced on social media that they had started construction on a new expansion that...
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
biztimes.biz
Dyersville brewing company purchases popular Bellevue brewery
BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Dyersville-based brewery soon will take over ownership of a popular brewery in Bellevue. Tom Olberding, owner of Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville and The Corner Taproom in Cascade, confirmed this week that he intends to finalize the purchase of River Ridge Brewing, located at 303 S. Riverview St. in Bellevue, at the end of the month.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month
It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Endangered Pollinator Spotted in Iowa Prairie Acreage
A rare bumble bee has been sighted in northeastern Iowa. Kaytlan Moeller, Outreach Coordinator for Dubuque County Conservation, calls it a “super-exciting” find. The bees were found in a “Mowing to Monarchs” program prairie area late this summer. The county created the program to develop native habitat three years ago, with the goal to help the endangered monarch butterflies and other pollinators.
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
Safe Trick or Treating This Week in Dubuque, IA
As a parent of 4 grown kids, it's been a few years since I've had to worry about where I could take my kids for safe trick or treating. But now that I have grandkids, I'm back to finding safe ways for them to Trick or Treat. That's why I...
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
4-year-old found in Iowa pond after ‘extensive search’
After being last seen in their front yard, a 4-year-old was found deceased in a neighboring pond.
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Shania Twain
Shania Twain, one of the biggest names in music, will have an Iowa native join her on her 2023 tour. Shueyville, Iowa native Hailey Whitters will be the opening act on part of Shania Twain's tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she...
ourquadcities.com
Chase ends near base of Arsenal Bridge
A chase through Davenport came to an end near the base of the Government Bridge early Thursday morning. This was around 1:30 a.m. by the intersection of 2nd Street and Leclaire. Officers with Davenport Police and the Iowa State Patrol were on scene. Our news crew saw one car with...
Are You Ready to Get Your Halloween Haunt on?
Halloween is still over a week away, but that hasn't stopped the Tri-States from getting its "GOUHL" on this week. If you're looking for some Halloween fun, here are a few choices. Thursday, October 20 is Trunk or Treat at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. In a nutshell, this is a...
rejournals.com
Newmark closes disposition of 251,100-square-foot industrial building in Iowa
Newmark has completed the disposition of the 251,100-square-foot single-tenant industrial building in Davenport, Iowa, at 8740 Zenith Ave. on behalf of Blue Vista Capital Management, LLC and Russell Development. The transaction was completed by the Newmark team of Michael VanBuskirk, Chris Robertson, Andy Gallas, Andrew Sandquist, Ben Greazel and Raegen...
“Dubuque’s Next Great Beer Festival” is Happening This Saturday (10/22)
Fall is in the air, spooky season is nigh, and seasonal activities such as Halloween parades and festivities are all underway. Five Flags Center is hopping on-board with the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (JDIFF) in order to capitalize on the return of a beer festival to the Dubuque area!
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door
The Mississippi River is a huge economic engine as well as a recreation gem for the entire Midwest. The amendment would make Iowa's constitution similar to the Second Amendment. Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The Hawkeye Area Council of...
KCJJ
Friday night accident closes I-80 for several hours
An accident on Interstate 80 caused the roadway to be closed for multiple hours Friday night. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits just before 10pm. Because the Herbert Hoover Highway exit is currently closed, eastbound I-80 traffic was forced to use the incident bypass route of Highway 218 south to Highway 1 to Highway 6 through Iowa City and West Liberty before taking Garfield Avenue back north to the interstate.
Send In the Clowns: Public Meetings Gone Wild Across America
Would you believe a zoning commission meeting in Davenport, Iowa, is exciting, engaging, and funny enough to go viral?. This article showcases a small sampling of the outrageous absurdities at government and public meetings across America. Is citizen participation and Democracy alive and well? It appears to be a little bit shaky. While the people in the videos talk about serious business, it's essential to recognize that sometimes our Democracy is ugly, albeit pretty comical.
