Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Urgent cookie recall: Potentially deadly allergen found in these cookies
Consumers who recently purchased Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies should know the company has a recall in place because the product might contain peanuts. The ingredient isn’t listed on the label, turning the cookies into potentially fatal food for buyers who suffer from severe peanut allergies. Not to be...
‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
Lookout for coyotes on the move and keep an eye on your pets, DuPage County ecologist warns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning tonight about coyotes.Experts in DuPage County said many are on the move right now, so people should be protecting their pets. Forest Preserve of DuPage County ecologist Dan Thompson explains why they are out and about right now."What you have are juvenile coyotes and, essentially, they're leaving mom and dad's turf and striking out on their own, trying to find their own territory," Thompson said. "If you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with resident coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now. And they're going to be on the move until they can find a vacant spot. I'm just trying to warn people to take care and watch their dogs closer."Thompson said this should last through the winter. He suggests you keep your dog on a leash, even when it's in your back yard.
Chicago man secretly leaves behind 'life-changing' $11M estate for 119 relatives
A Chicago man who died of natural causes before Christmas in 2016 has left behind $11 million for his family in what officials say is a national record.
Woman carjacked while securing gate in Bucktown
CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two men are wanted for carjacking a woman in Bucktown. Just before 3:30 a.m., a woman was securing a gate near Damen and Mclean when two men approached and demanded the keys to her SUV. The suspects drove away in her vehicle, followed by an accomplice driving a white Nissan Pathfinder.No injuries were reported.
Elgin family says contractors snubbed them out of nearly $5,000
CHICAGO (CBS) – An Elgin father took home renovations into his own hands after he said he was snubbed by a pair of contractors.The drama started months ago, but the family is still waiting on a nearly $5,000 refund. CBS 2's Lauren Victory looked into the conflict.The family did what many do. They put a call out on social media for contractor recommendations. They didn't think twice about their choice for the job, because the business they picked came trusted by neighbors.A family video shows Josh Adams admiring his handiwork, one of several times the Elgin father worked in the...
Chicago Hauntings: The grisly story of Adolph Luetgert murdering his wife in his sausage factory
CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Oh Dunderbeck, oh Dunderbeck how could you be so mean "To ever have invented the sausage meat machine?"Now all the neighbors' cats and dogs will never more be seen "'Cause they've been ground to sausage meat in Dunderbeck's machine."Remember that old camp song, best known perhaps for a midcentury version by Tom Glazer & the Do-Re-Mi Children's Chorus? Didn't it always seem awfully gory and macabre – especially for a kids' song? Well, it happens there's a ghastly Chicago murder case dating back to 1897 that hews a little too close to the events of that song....
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0