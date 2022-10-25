Saturday Night Live mocked Kanye West’s unsolicited visit to the Skechers headquarters with a new ad where the shoe company championed its hardline stance against anti-Semitism while also celebrating the fact that the rapper even considered Skechers. “Here at Skechers, we pride ourselves on two things: Making stylish, comfortable shoes at an affordable price, and having zero tolerance for anti-Semitism,” said Cecily Strong’s marketing director. “That’s why this week, when Kanye West showed up at our corporate office asking to work with us, we said no,” Bowen Yang’s Skechers employee added. “And we immediately escorted him out of the building.” Strong added,...

17 MINUTES AGO