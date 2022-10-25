ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State



Week 8 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
DFS Building Blocks: Week 8 Fantasy Football Breakdown

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. Tua...
Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty

Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
Former Colts LT Tarik Glenn's determination to make a mark led him to Colts Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tarik Glenn started his slow walk toward the middle of the Lucas Oil Stadium field, shaking hands with Indianapolis Colts greats like Gary Brackett and Ryan Diem before reaching the center stage. There the three-time Pro Bowler was surrounded by Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison and other Colts legends, all sporting their signature blue blazers. The man responsible for protecting Manning's blindside and opening holes for Marshall Faulk and James...
