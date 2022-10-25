Read full article on original website
nbcsportsedge.com
Week 8 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
nbcsportsedge.com
DFS Building Blocks: Week 8 Fantasy Football Breakdown
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. Tua...
Fantasy Football Week 9: Early Waiver Wire and Free Agent Pickups
With six teams on a bye in Week 9, fantasy football players need to start their research on the players to pickup off the waiver wire.
MMQB Awards the Best NFL Week 8 Performances
Standouts include a running back trio. Plus, a former Packer slows down Kyler Murray, and a team without Tom Brady is leading the NFC South.
What a Rush! Cowboys' Blowout Paced by Tony Pollard
Thrust into bigger responsibilities by Ezekiel Elliott's injury, Tony Pollard came through for the Dallas Cowboys in the present ... and possibly the future?
Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty
Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
Cowboys WR Trade: Does Jerry Jones Agree with Troy Aikman & Michael Irvin?
"We'll just see,'' Jerry Jones said after Sunday's 49-29 win over Chicago regarding a trade for a receiver. "My point is, we don't have to do anything. But if it raises its head, and it's right, then we'll do something."
Former Colts LT Tarik Glenn's determination to make a mark led him to Colts Ring of Honor
INDIANAPOLIS -- Tarik Glenn started his slow walk toward the middle of the Lucas Oil Stadium field, shaking hands with Indianapolis Colts greats like Gary Brackett and Ryan Diem before reaching the center stage. There the three-time Pro Bowler was surrounded by Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison and other Colts legends, all sporting their signature blue blazers. The man responsible for protecting Manning's blindside and opening holes for Marshall Faulk and James...
Bey, Cunningham lead Pistons past defending champ Warriors
Saddiq Bey scored 28 points, Cade Cunningham was an assist short of a triple-double and the Detroit Pistons beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors 128-114 on Sunday night to end a five-game losing streak
901 FC's playoff run goes from elation to devastation
Memphis 901 FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies went to stoppage time before Sunday’s USL Championship Eastern Conference semifinal match was decided.
Detroit Pistons upset Golden State Warriors, snap five-game skid with 128-114 win
The Detroit Pistons’ offense was due for a big night. Their best performance of the season led to an upset over the defending NBA champions — and allowed them to survive big nights from two of their best scorers. The Pistons defeated the Golden State Warriors at home, 128-114, behind a season-best 28...
Kentucky starting guard Sahvir Wheeler leaves exhibition game with injury
Sahvir Wheeler limped back to the Kentucky locker room during the second half of UK’s exhibition game against Missouri Western State.
