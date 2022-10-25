Read full article on original website
Yucca Plant Care Tips: How To Keep This Impressive Plant Thriving Indoors
While you might be under the impression you need to live in a tropical climate to grow a yucca plant, they actually make for excellent indoor companions. A genus of more than 40 perennial plants, shrubs, and trees, these evergreen plants are native to Mexico, the Southwest and the Caribbean and look similar to agave or dragon plants.
How to Grow Persimmon Trees from Seed
When I was younger, my grandparents had persimmon trees growing in their small orchard. I rarely noticed these trees or paid any attention as they didn’t bear fruit when the plums, cherries, and apricots were laden with summer sweetness. But as their leaves began to turn brilliant shades of yellow and orange in fall, they’d catch my eye because, as the leaves dropped, the ripening bright orange fruits stood out. Dangling like tiny pumpkins strung throughout the naked branches, it was persimmon season!
Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide
If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
Growing Mushrooms In Coffee Grounds At Home
Mushroom lovers can now grow their own fungi. There are kits available containing the growing medium and spawn, or the gardener can make their own substrate. One easy way to source the substrate is from your local coffee shop. Have the shop save their grounds and then bring them home to start a mushroom colony. When you grow mushrooms in coffee grounds it helps reduce waste while providing a perfect medium for the fungi to form.
Yarn Pumpkins
These yarn pumpkins are such a gorgeous little fall craft project – they're an easy craft for kids to make, and are great for a table centerpiece or even a fall mantle display. You can use all different types of yarn and string!Most of the items you need can even be found at the dollar store!
Can Hydrangeas Grow in Pots?
Can hydrangeas grow in pots? Many of these shrubs (some called snowball bushes for their spherical heads of blooms that are ideal for drying) are too large to be contained easily, growing from 10 to 20 feet high. However, dwarf and low-growing hydrangea varieties can thrive in pots. If you...
Elephants at Milwaukee Zoo have smashing 'gourd' time with giant pumpkins
Elephants at the Milwaukee Zoo in Wisconsin are shown playing with giant pumpkins and eating them as part of a seasonal enrichment activity this October — see the video!
Is Pumpkin Good For Wildlife: Feeding Animals Old Pumpkins
It isn’t too far off, and once autumn and Halloween is over, you may find yourself wondering what to do with the leftover pumpkins. If they have begun to rot, composting is the best bet, but if they are still fairly fresh, you can put out the leftover pumpkins for wildlife.
Pike Nurseries Recommends Superhero Shrubs and Trees for Fall Planting
Fall planting is in full swing, and Pike Nurseries has advice and top recommendations for hardy plants, perfect for the cool weather season. Planting these tough trees and shrubs in the crisp fall months provides the ideal amount of time for strong, healthy root systems to develop for prime flowers and foliage next spring.
How to give pumpkins a second life
The month of October usually brings with it pumpkins: pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for decorations. But what can be done with the pumpkins after they’re no longer being used? Most of the time, they’re left on porches until they begin to rot, or they’re pushed aside for Christmas decor.
3 brilliant ways to reuse pumpkin seeds in the garden this Halloween
A gardening expert has shared three nifty ways in which you can reuse pumpkin seeds in your garden this Halloween, making sure that no part of pumpkin carving goes to waste. Here's how to embrace the 'grow your own' trend, speed up the process of your compost bin, and feed the birds – all with your leftover pumpkin seeds...
Easy Halloween Pumpkin Painting and Decorating Ideas for Kids
Nothing says Halloween quite like a pumpkin. The orange gourd is the center of many seasonal activities. But how can you pick the very best one—and what should you do with your pumpkin when you get it?. From low- and no-carve pumpkin crafts to creative pumpkin painting ideas, here's...
I’m a gardening expert – three steps to get rid of spider mites destroying your houseplants
IF you've been neglecting your houseplants and have noticed tiny webs all of them, then you probably have spider mites. Luckily, a gardening expert has revealed how to banish them and stop them from destroying your plants. Andrew Gaumond, horticulturist and editorial director at Petal Republic shared what spider mites...
Why You Should Be Treating Your Lawn For Grubs Right Before The Frost
If you want your lawn to keep its healthy appearance, It requires year-round attention. Here's why you should treat your lawn for grubs right before the frost.
Why do pumpkins have warts? The weird science behind Halloween's most charismatic plant
What does a pumpkin have in common with a zonkey? It turns out: quite a lot. We don't typically associate the two: Zonkey is the term for a rarely-seen zebra-donkey hybrid, while pumpkins are associated with Halloween jack-o'-lanterns, delicious desserts and trendy beverages. Yet just as a donkey can breed with a zebra to create a zonkey, so too can different types of pumpkin cross-breed with each other to create vegetables with unique designs. One of those crossbreeds involves being covered in warts.
Why experts say you shouldn't bag your leaves this fall
It's best to chop up and leave a thin layer of leaves in the grass. Rake excess amounts into a landscape bed or garden.
Hominy Plant vs. Corn
Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
Apples are a versatile fruit associated with autumn
Fall brings a lot of traditions, including apple-picking season. People across the Midwest head to local orchards to select apples or make their favorite apple dishes with apples grown on their property. University of Missouri’s Michele Warmund, the state fruit Extension specialist, says apples are popular for a number of...
If You Know Of An Underrated Or Surprisingly Helpful Household Appliance Hack, Tell Me About It
Anything to make life easier!
15 Shrubs You Can Plant That Produce Pretty Red Berries
Some bright red color in the garden is one of the best ways to make your landscape even more eye-catching. You can do this by planting shrubs with red berries.
