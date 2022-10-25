ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Yucca Plant Care Tips: How To Keep This Impressive Plant Thriving Indoors

While you might be under the impression you need to live in a tropical climate to grow a yucca plant, they actually make for excellent indoor companions. A genus of more than 40 perennial plants, shrubs, and trees, these evergreen plants are native to Mexico, the Southwest and the Caribbean and look similar to agave or dragon plants.
BHG

How to Grow Persimmon Trees from Seed

When I was younger, my grandparents had persimmon trees growing in their small orchard. I rarely noticed these trees or paid any attention as they didn’t bear fruit when the plums, cherries, and apricots were laden with summer sweetness. But as their leaves began to turn brilliant shades of yellow and orange in fall, they’d catch my eye because, as the leaves dropped, the ripening bright orange fruits stood out. Dangling like tiny pumpkins strung throughout the naked branches, it was persimmon season!
TEXAS STATE
gardeningknowhow.com

Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide

If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
gardeningknowhow.com

Growing Mushrooms In Coffee Grounds At Home

Mushroom lovers can now grow their own fungi. There are kits available containing the growing medium and spawn, or the gardener can make their own substrate. One easy way to source the substrate is from your local coffee shop. Have the shop save their grounds and then bring them home to start a mushroom colony. When you grow mushrooms in coffee grounds it helps reduce waste while providing a perfect medium for the fungi to form.
macaronikid.com

Yarn Pumpkins

These yarn pumpkins are such a gorgeous little fall craft project – they're an easy craft for kids to make, and are great for a table centerpiece or even a fall mantle display. You can use all different types of yarn and string!Most of the items you need can even be found at the dollar store!
BobVila

Can Hydrangeas Grow in Pots?

Can hydrangeas grow in pots? Many of these shrubs (some called snowball bushes for their spherical heads of blooms that are ideal for drying) are too large to be contained easily, growing from 10 to 20 feet high. However, dwarf and low-growing hydrangea varieties can thrive in pots. If you...
gardeningknowhow.com

Is Pumpkin Good For Wildlife: Feeding Animals Old Pumpkins

It isn’t too far off, and once autumn and Halloween is over, you may find yourself wondering what to do with the leftover pumpkins. If they have begun to rot, composting is the best bet, but if they are still fairly fresh, you can put out the leftover pumpkins for wildlife.
Farm and Dairy

How to give pumpkins a second life

The month of October usually brings with it pumpkins: pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for decorations. But what can be done with the pumpkins after they’re no longer being used? Most of the time, they’re left on porches until they begin to rot, or they’re pushed aside for Christmas decor.
housebeautiful.com

3 brilliant ways to reuse pumpkin seeds in the garden this Halloween

A gardening expert has shared three nifty ways in which you can reuse pumpkin seeds in your garden this Halloween, making sure that no part of pumpkin carving goes to waste. Here's how to embrace the 'grow your own' trend, speed up the process of your compost bin, and feed the birds – all with your leftover pumpkin seeds...
Parents Magazine

Easy Halloween Pumpkin Painting and Decorating Ideas for Kids

Nothing says Halloween quite like a pumpkin. The orange gourd is the center of many seasonal activities. But how can you pick the very best one—and what should you do with your pumpkin when you get it?. From low- and no-carve pumpkin crafts to creative pumpkin painting ideas, here's...
Salon

Why do pumpkins have warts? The weird science behind Halloween's most charismatic plant

What does a pumpkin have in common with a zonkey? It turns out: quite a lot. We don't typically associate the two: Zonkey is the term for a rarely-seen zebra-donkey hybrid, while pumpkins are associated with Halloween jack-o'-lanterns, delicious desserts and trendy beverages. Yet just as a donkey can breed with a zebra to create a zonkey, so too can different types of pumpkin cross-breed with each other to create vegetables with unique designs. One of those crossbreeds involves being covered in warts.
a-z-animals.com

Hominy Plant vs. Corn

Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
agupdate.com

Apples are a versatile fruit associated with autumn

Fall brings a lot of traditions, including apple-picking season. People across the Midwest head to local orchards to select apples or make their favorite apple dishes with apples grown on their property. University of Missouri’s Michele Warmund, the state fruit Extension specialist, says apples are popular for a number of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy