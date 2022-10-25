Notre Dame football: Is Rees The Broken Piece?

No matter how the rest of this year plays out, there is little doubt what question will be top of mind for fans the minute the Notre Dame season comes to an end. Will offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Tommy, excuse me, Tom, Rees going to be back in 2023 or not?

I don’t mean to pick on Rees, single him out or use him as an easy scapegoat. It just is and has been abundantly clear for many years now that the offensive side of the ball has held Notre Dame back from reaching its ultimate goals and Rees is directly linked to this situation more than anyone else now that Brian Kelly is out of the picture.

This fact leads to some tough questions regarding everything from on-field play to behind-the-scenes quarterback recruiting, retention & development. Let’s take a look at some cases both for and against Rees returning in 2023.

For 1-He's an "ND guy"

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Rees played at Notre Dame. I get it. We all do. Notre Dame is a family at its’ core. And folks generally like and protect family members. The romanticism of Frank Leahy playing under Rockne at Notre Dame only to eventually take the program to even higher heights in his mentor’s role as the head coach is not lost on me. It’s the ultimate feel-good story.

Especially with Marcus Freeman being a new Head Coach, young and not from Notre Dame, I understand fully why he and or he and Jack Swarbrick wanted Rees to stay on board and be the Irish conduit from the past to the present.

For 2-His Offensive Mind

Tom Rees Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

I know this headline has some Irish fans rolling their eyes. But it’s true that many X’s and O’s football experts with much more knowledge than I have in regards to this aspect of the game really like a lot of Rees’ concepts and schemes, even when they don’t produce big numbers.

The pushback on this train of thought is, “what good are great ideas if they don’t translate into touchdowns?” What comes next is usually some variation of “just wait until (insert top recruit name here) gets on campus” or promises of “better execution”. Notre Dame fans have been held in perpetual hostage to these ever-unfulfilled promises of an electric offense for most of my life.

For 3-Players & Recruits Like Him

CJ Carr

Unlike some recently departed Notre Dame assistants, all indications are that the players really enjoy working with Rees and trust him. He’s been a constant through change. I cannot measure this, but it surely carries a lot of value. I do not underestimate this.

Even in cases where Notre Dame has not landed a commitment from a prospect, the recruits and their families seem to have great things to say about Rees and how he communicates with them. This is terrific. Taking this a step further, verbal commit and elite 2024 QB prospect C.J. Carr and his family are big fans of Rees, but what would happen if Rees was no longer at Notre Dame? A question worth pondering for sure.

Against 1-What You See On Saturdays

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

You may notice that there was nothing in the “pro” Rees column that involved data. Because I don’t see any. This is perhaps the simplest most objective item on this list. None of the offenses Rees has had a hand in as either a quarterback Coach or coordinator have even been close to being good enough to be competitive in the biggest games played.

Even in recent years where Notre Dame has managed to navigate the regular season undefeated, it was based upon leaning on the defense and getting just enough out of the offense to get by. That does not win playoff games, as we have learned. The 2018 playoff team that Rees was the quarterback coach for scored three points and the 2020 playoff team that he was the coordinator who scored 14 points. Not good enough by any standard and we haven’t even waded into what this year’s output looks like.

Against 2-QB Recruiting/Development/Retention

USA TODAY SPORTS

The quarterback room is quite frankly, a mess. It’s nobody’s fault that Tyler Buchner got injured, it is somebody’s fault though that Notre Dame perpetually enters each fall camp with the question of “who wins the job?” or “can (x) step up and play well this year as the starter”? “Do we need a transfer QB”? These are questions Notre Dame fans are getting so used to asking it almost feels like it’s normal to never go into a year with a proven elite winner behind center. It is not. And it’s not ok. And it’s gone on for too long.

Being the most important individual position in all sports, Notre Dame can no longer afford to operate the quarterback dynamic the way they have been. Transfers out, starters, even the best of recent vintage (Deshone Kizer & Ian Book’s) numbers getting worse not better the more games they play, lack of elite capabilities in the biggest games and moments, etc. As the coordinator and quarterback coach, it’s on Rees to not only recruit top-end talent and depth but then also develop it. This has not occurred.

Against 3-BK Link

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Brian Kelly was brought to Notre Dame as a “Quarterback guy”. That never came to fruition though, one of the biggest and lasting Kelly era frustrations that lingers today. He never quite figured it out. At no time during the Kelly era did Notre Dame have a truly elite top-end quarterback, and this includes Rees himself.

It may seem unfair to some, but to many, this is simple logic. The offenses overall and quarterback room were not good enough under Kelly with Rees involved, and now the same items aren’t good enough with Rees involved and Kelly is gone, therefor Rees is the piece or at least a piece, that must go. Perhaps Freeman getting fresh eyes on the offense would be beneficial. And perhaps for Rees, honing his trade from outside the shadow & microscope of the dome he grew up under may actually relieve some pressure and be beneficial for him.