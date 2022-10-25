Read full article on original website
Weyes Blood shares ghostly “Grapevine” video
Weyes Blood has shared a video for “Grapevine,” the recently released third single from her forthcoming fifth studio LP, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow. The clip — a ghostly reimagining of the track’s themes directed by Rick Farin of Actual Objects — follows the inventive visual treatment for the record’s lead offering, “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.”
Wizkid shares new song “Money & Love,” confirms new album details
Wizkid has shared details of new album More Love, Less Ego, due out on November 3 via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. The album will feature new song "Money & Love," which can be heard below alongside a video. More Love, Less Ego will also feature "Bad To Me," released earlier...
Lil Gnar shares new track “Triple S,” produced by Chief Keef
Back in August, two months after becoming the fist signee to Chief Keef’s new label, 43B, Lil Gnar released a collaboration with the Chicago legend aptly titled “Almighty Gnar.” At midnight on October 28, another two months later, the 26-year-old Atlanta rapper shared another single with help from his mentor. On “Triple S,” Gnar handles the vocals while Keef takes care of production duties, supplying a throwback drill beat for his young pupil. (At 27, Keef is only six months older than Gnar, veteran though he is.)
Show Me the Body move with “millitancy and love”
Show Me The Body would be easy to write off as a novelty act — a hardcore punk band prominently featuring the banjo — if they weren’t so good at what they do, or so passionate about it. Though they met at a Manhattan prep school, Julian Cashwan Pratt and Harlan Steed’s prodigious talent, magnetic intensity, and masterful command of the mosh pit have won over headbangers across the western world.
BTS’ Jin shares new solo single “The Astronaut,” co-written with Coldplay
Jin of BTS has released new solo single “The Astronaut” today. The single arrives alongside a video in which the K-pop star plays an astronaut who accidentally lands back on Earth. Check it out below. "The Astronaut" was written by Jin alongside Coldplay and marks the second collaboration...
White Lotus Season 2 Premiere Recap: An Italian Getaway Hits Rough Waters
HBO’s The White Lotus has invited us to stay for another season, this time at an Italian beach resort — but don’t worry: Rich people have problems there, too. Sunday’s Season 2 premiere begins with vacationer Daphne (Meghann Fahy) taking one last dip in the ocean before she leaves — and bumping up against a corpse bobbing in the ocean. Soon, police are pulling multiple bodies out of the water. Who’s dead, and how did they die? We don’t get to know that yet, of course: We then flash back to a week earlier with the guests arriving in Sicily by...
Frank Ocean launches Homer Radio on Apple Music
Frank Ocean is returning to Apple Music with a new radio show. Homer Radio is described as providing “one hour window into what plays around our office after hours.”. The first episode launched today, October 28, and featured an appearance by the Ivorian producer Crystallmess. Tracks played by Ocean ranged from Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" to Kodak Black's "Walk" via Autechre, Glorilla, and Underworld's "Born Slippy."
Song You Need: DaBoii’s “Built” is sneakily catchy
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. When asked about the SOB x RBE split earlier this year, DaBoii spoke about it with clarity that only comes with time: “A lot of motherfuckers don’t understand how good it is to bump your head sometimes,” the Vallejo rapper said. “It makes you look at yourself in the mirror, makes you realize shit about yourself.” DaBoii’s chosen to bet on himself, and with that has come a new phase of his career as a solo artist.
