ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

DWTS’ Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki Discuss Len Goodman’s ‘Harsh’ Scoring: ‘Trying Not to Beat Myself Up’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j71df_0ilvx8fn00

More than just tough love? Vinny Guadagnino and partner Koko Iwasaki got candid about the tough criticism they received from Len Goodman during the Monday, October 24, episode of Dancing With the Stars .

Every Time ‘DWTS’ Partners Have Defended Their Onstage Chemistry

Read article

The Jersey Shore alum, 34, and the ballroom dancer, 31, performed a cha-cha to "Save the Last Dance for Me" on the ABC competition's Michael Bublé night, earning a total score of 36. Despite having a few stumbles, the pair received high praise from the Canadian crooner himself, who was a guest judge. The Grammy winner, 47, called the routine "amazing," while Derek Hough referred to the MTV star as the "people's champion."

The 78-year-old U.K. native, however, was less impressed, calling the performance "a mess." The duo landed in the bottom two but were ultimately saved by fan votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4daOpN_0ilvx8fn00
Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Following the dramatic episode, Koko exclusively told Us Weekly she thought Len's comment "was a little harsh." Vinny, for his part, owned up to making a few more mistakes than he would've liked.

Dancing With the Stars’ Most Shocking Eliminations: Photos

Read article

"I messed up, like, a couple of my steps in the beginning ... I know that, I'm not denying that at all," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star told Us . "So, however he wants to judge that he can. I'm happy that we recovered and kept going [because] it was still a fire dance, you know, And we've done it so many times, start to finish, obviously. ... I'm trying not to beat myself up over being in last place."

Vinny asserted that Len can score "however he wants to," adding, "That's his opinion."

The reality TV personality and the first-time DWTS pro haven't had an easy go throughout season 31. During the September 19 premiere episode, the twosome received some stiff feedback from the judges — but they didn't seem bothered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W727u_0ilvx8fn00
Len Goodman. Richard Barker/Shutterstock

"The Twitter world is talking right now — little justice for Vinny going on here, but I can't be mad at it because, like, I don't control that. That's what they say," he told Us at the time. "I'm definitely not a technical dancer. So if they're gonna look at all the technique, technical things, like, I definitely have room for improvement, but the fans came out to vote and that's what's most important."

Vinny admitted that his live salsa performance "wasn't [his] best pass," adding that he and Koko were "working hard" in rehearsals to get it right. "I kind of like being the underdog right now," he teased. "[It'll] start a little fire in me."

Most Disastrous 'Dancing With the Stars' Partners Ever!

Read article

As the competition continued, the New York native remained a fan favorite . When Carrie Ann Inaba suggested earlier this month that he should "maybe train a few more hours," Vinny agreed.

"I didn't really mind their criticism this week," he exclusively told Us of the ballroom judges after the October 3 episode. "They can, like, really tell the journey that I'm going on. ... [Carrie Ann's] right. Like, my charm and wit and all that stuff, I dunno how far it's gonna take me. You have to do the technical stuff, which I struggle with, I'm not gonna lie."

Vinny credited his partner with helping him keep his head up throughout the season, adding: "We're going through it together, and we're going through it with the judges and with the fans, and here we are."

Dancing With the Stars airs on Disney+ Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s Surprise Wedding: ‘Literally in Tears’

A Bachelor Nation success story! Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt surprised the world with the news of their marriage — and their former costars couldn’t be happier for them. The “Click Bait” podcast cohost, 36, and the publicist, 25, announced their marriage on Thursday, October 27, sharing a video of their big day via Instagram and YouTube. The duo, who got engaged during the season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise last year, shared that they tied the knot in a New York courthouse earlier on Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE
Us Weekly

Pregnant ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Conceiving 2nd Baby Was ‘Really, Really Tough’

Not so easy! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold thought having a second child would be simple — but has since realized that she was “naïve” about how difficult conceiving could be. “Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It's just something that really just takes over your life,” Arnold, 28, […]
UTAH STATE
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Who Is Snoop Dogg’s Wife? Everything To Know About Shante Broadus

The prolific rapper Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is one of the most successful artists of all time, and his business partner, who has managed to largely stay out of the public spotlight, just so happens to be his wife, Shante Broadus. From his breakout album Doggystyle to his first No. 1 single […]
Us Weekly

Rosie O’Donnell and Aimee Hauer Split 4 Months After Making Their Relationship Instagram Official

It’s over. Rosie O’Donnell and Aimee Hauer have called it quits, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The comedian, 60, revealed that she was dating the massage therapist, 43, in June via a since-deleted Instagram photo shared on Hauer’s page. The couple made their red carpet debut one month later at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit in Los Angeles. In September, O’Donnell gushed that she was “in love” with her new girlfriend during an interview with Howard Stern.
Us Weekly

Selena Gomez Cancels Her Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Details

Get well soon. Selena Gomez‘s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been canceled after she tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok,” Gomez, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 26, alongside a photo of her in bed with her dogs. “A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss and Katie Maloney Are ‘On the Outs’ After Tom Schwartz Hookup: ‘Put a Wedge Between the Cast’

Not on the same page. Following Raquel Leviss' hookup with Tom Schwartz, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that her friendship with Katie Maloney has taken a turn. "Raquel and Katie are on the outs," the insider shares, noting that Maloney, 35, has branched out from their circle of friends while Leviss, 28, has continued […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Matthew Perry Issues an Apology After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’ in His Memoir: ‘I Should Have Used My Own Name Instead’

Making amends. Matthew Perry issued an apology to Keanu Reeves shortly after facing backlash for comments in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry, 53, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 26.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

233K+
Followers
23K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy