ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tina Howell

A Tasty Taco Soup for Taco Tuesdays

Everybody loves Taco Tuesday and there are so many ways to enjoy them including this delicious taco soup. Taco soup is a simple soup that is made with similar ingredients that are used inside a taco such as ground meat, onions, beans, tomatoes, corn, peppers and taco seasoning. Then topped with shredded cheese and jalapenos peppers. You can also make this soup with ground turkey or with just beans (without any meat) for a vegetarian version.
eatwell101.com

Cheesy Baked Cabbage Steaks

These Cheesy Roasted Cabbage Steaks are so easy and delicious – The perfect crisp-tender and delicious vegetarian recipe for a simple and quick dinner. Made with a handful of ingredients, this simple recipe for cabbage steaks makes a flavorful vegetarian entree or side that you’ll make again and again!
iheart.com

More great holiday recipe ideas!

You'd think I miss "The Open Line" or something! I got the chance to talk to Olivia Nichols of NestFresh Eggs (@NestFreshEggs), and she gave me two MORE recipes I can share with you!. NestFresh’s Toffee and Almond Gingerbread Loaf. Ingredients:. •2 cups all-purpose flour. •1 1/2 tsp ground...
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Chicken Chili

This slow cooker Crack Chicken Chili recipe is quick and easy to prepare and is packed with lean protein, fiber, and plenty of spice; it’s filled with addictively delicious flavors that make a hearty homemade dinner. Made with chicken, broth, corn, diced tomatoes and green chilies, Ranch seasoning, onion...
Taste Of Home

How to Make Bang Bang Shrimp Just Like Bonefish Grill

It’s not Olive Garden without an order of . It’s not Cracker Barrel without a side of hash brown casserole. And it’s not Bonefish Grill without an order (or two) of bang bang shrimp. This crispy, saucy and spicy shrimp is the signature appetizer at Bonefish Grill....
Gin Lee

Baked steakhouse chicken

You probably would not expect chicken to be seasoned with steak sauce and steak seasoning, but those are two of the main ingredients that I used for seasoning, to create my delicious baked steakhouse chicken.
TODAY.com

43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods

For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
Consumer Reports.org

Best Refrigerator Temperature to Keep Food Fresh

Is there a “correct” temperature for refrigerators and freezers? Yep: A fridge temperature of 37° F will keep fresh food good for as long as possible—with no ice crystals on lettuce or bacteria breeding in raw meats. As for the freezer, a temperature of 0° F will keep foods thoroughly frozen.
Food Network

How to Clean Every Kind of Kitchen Countertop

When you walk into the kitchen in the morning for that first cup of coffee or in the evening to prep dinner, you want to be greeted by a nice clean countertop. Keeping your countertops pristine doesn’t have to be difficult. Whether you’re looking to remove sticky peanut butter and jelly, grime from grocery bags or potential contaminates from raw proteins, here’s our advice for banishing dirt, streaks, stains, and germs from every type of kitchen countertop.
skinnytaste.com

Black Bean Soup

I look forward to making homemade soups and stews when the weather gets cold. This black bean soup is hearty, super high in fiber, and inexpensive to make. It’s also vegan and vegetarian. Try it topped with avocado, sour cream or Greek yogurt and fresh chopped herbs, like cilantro or chives. You might also like this Crock Pot Chicken and Black Bean Soup, Vegetarian Black Bean Chili, or these Quick Cuban Black Beans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy