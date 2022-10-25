Read full article on original website
These are the 50 best ever BMW M cars
You get 616bhp from a 4.4 turbo V8, 0–62mph in 3.8secs. Stretches the core values of the M brand a long way. Too far?. A tall SUV that still provides about as much driving amusement as it’s possible to get from an SUV. In the latest Competition iteration, it’s a ballistic block of flats with 616bhp and 553lb ft. There’s 0–62mph in under four, and a 190mph top speed, for less than other big hitters like the Urus or Bentayga Speed. Is it a ‘true’ M car? Possibly not, but it just goes to show the elasticity of the marque’s engineering talent.
10 used cars for less than £5k we found this week
What makes a Mini great? Well, any number of things, of course – after all, people don’t remember Sir Alec Issigonis’ name more than half a century later just because he did an OK job. But the true foundation, the bedrock of Mini brilliance, comes down to...
Hennessey reveals 1,204bhp 'Venom 1200' Mustang
Yep, another terrifyingly powerful Hennessey-tuned Mustang, this time a GT500. It’d been at least a week, right?. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We’ll get straight to the important stuff: this is a 1,204bhp Mustang GT500,...
All new Teslas to shout random Tweets at pedestrians
Safety update for all Tesla models to include audible Twitter messages. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. Every Tesla model will soon begin shouting random Twitter messages at pedestrians, sources...
A Texas man bought a knockdown and built a mansion on the lot full of nods to a sci-fi movie, Ferrari, and '80s rock bands. Now, he's listing it for $3.96 million.
"I went a little overboard with focal points but I came up with so many great ideas it was hard for me to eliminate some of them," the owner said.
The Mexican Grand Prix is staying on the F1 calendar until 2025
Yup, F1’s most spectacular podium will continue to feature for the next three seasons. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The Mexican Grand Prix takes place this weekend, and organisers have used the build-up to the race to announce that the event will remain on the calendar until 2025.
Top Gear TV is back, and here's your big series 33 preview
It’s that time of year when the clock on your dashboard’s about to be an hour out of whack, which must mean a new series of Top Gear is here! Yes, Chris, Freddie and Paddy are back for their seventh series, which means they’ve officially outlasted The Sopranos, and they’re closing in fast on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Big league stuff.
Red Bull fined $7 million for F1 cost cap breach
The team will also get 10 per cent less wind tunnel time next season as punishment for breaching F1’s cost cap in 2021. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Red Bull has been fined $7 million (just over £6 million) and hit with an aero...
Mercedes Benz EQA 250 AMG Line Premium Plus - long-term review
Life with a Mercedes EQA: fine, but not a revolutionary EV. Three months? That went quickly. And I’ve managed to stick some 6,000+miles on the EQA in that time, with a mixture of home and public charging, and more of the latter than most EQAs are likely to see, I reckon. This thing has seen more than it’s fair share of random ZapMap/PlugShare/EQ Route rapid top-ups than I’ve had overly-milky coffees.
KAMM 912c review: the Porsche restomod, simplified
Well that looks delightfully small. Isn’t it just. What you see here is a Porsche 912 – essentially an entry-level four-cylinder variant of the 911 that was introduced in 1965 to be the lighter, friendlier rear-engined Porsche sports car. But hang on, why are you driving a 1960s...
Subaru Solterra review
Looks grow on you, interesting and sensible cabin, traction, some driving engagement Looks add at first glance, could use more poke to match 4WD rivals. Solterra: sun earth. In Latin. It's the first Subaru electric car. Think you've seen it elsewhere? Well it's a joint project with Toyota. Just as the two firms co-operated on the 86/BRZ sports-car near-twins, they did the same with the Solterra and bZ4X. Which means it's like a medium-sized crossover. Subaru sells 4WD versions only, competing with twin-motor editions of the Skoda Enyaq, Nissan Ariya, Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Except their twin-motor versions are more powerful than this.
