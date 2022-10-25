Looks grow on you, interesting and sensible cabin, traction, some driving engagement Looks add at first glance, could use more poke to match 4WD rivals. Solterra: sun earth. In Latin. It's the first Subaru electric car. Think you've seen it elsewhere? Well it's a joint project with Toyota. Just as the two firms co-operated on the 86/BRZ sports-car near-twins, they did the same with the Solterra and bZ4X. Which means it's like a medium-sized crossover. Subaru sells 4WD versions only, competing with twin-motor editions of the Skoda Enyaq, Nissan Ariya, Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Except their twin-motor versions are more powerful than this.

