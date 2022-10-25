Only Murders in the Building’s third season is on the way, so here’s everything we know so far, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 reached its conclusion on Disney+ just a few months ago. The series follows three unlikely friends Charles, Oliver, and Mabel – played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez respectively – who live in the prestigious Arconia building, as they attempt to solve the mystery of their neighbor’s death, with the second season having them framed for another murder.

