Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Miranda Lambert Drops New ‘Actin’ Up’-Inspired Perfume
Miranda Lambert is undoubtedly one of the current queens of country music, and she also runs a few successful clothing and accessory businesses — one of which being Idyllwind, a lifestyle brand "for badass women." The brand features many different clothing items and boots, and Lambert recently added a brand new fragrance, Velvet Rodeo Eau de Parfum, to the collection.
Carly Pearce’s Emotional Ryman Auditorium Concert Included a Trio of Influences
Give Carly Pearce credit: During the first of two nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, the "What He Didn't Do" singer didn't load up on contemporary A-listers in an effort to juice votes for the upcoming CMA Awards. Instead, Pearce stuck to her roots. A humble Bill Anderson, a so-proud Ricky...
Country Stars React to Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘You Brought a Smile to So Many People’
Country stars are among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to actor and singer Leslie Jordan after his untimely death on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. Jimmie Allen, Ty Herndon, Dolly Parton and more shared their tributes to Jordan, who died in Los Angeles on Monday after his car veered off the road and struck a building. Local law enforcement initially told TMZ that they suspect Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Garth Brooks Is Preparing to Launch the Garth Channel 2.0
After wrapping up his massive Stadium Tour with five sold-out shows in Dublin, Ireland, Garth Brooks is ready for his next project. The country veteran tells Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton that he is preparing to launch the Garth Channel 2.0. “The Garth Channel came to an end, so...
Eric Church Launching Exclusive Outsiders Radio Channel on SiriusXM
Eric Church is launching his very own channel on SiriusXM. The country superstar's exclusive channel, Outsiders Radio, will begin streaming on Friday, Nov. 4. The channel takes its name from Church's monthly show on SiriusXM's The Highway, which has been airing since 2015. The new channel will elevate Church's presence on the satellite radio medium and is set to feature the singer's many hits.
Morgan Wallen Shifts Into ‘Album Grind Mode’
After a record-breaking album and a massive tour to support it, Morgan Wallen is ready for his next project. It doesn't sound like the singer-songwriter will be taking any time off between closing the Dangerous: The Double Album chapter and writing a new one. "Last show for a while. Now...
Lainey Wilson’s Career-Defining Year Hasn’t Been Easy [Interview]
To get to the heart of Lainey Wilson's new Bell Bottom Country album, skip ahead to track No. 6, "Me, You and Jesus." The soft-spoken, mid-tempo, acoustic lyrical showcase doesn't scream radio hit, and it might go unnoticed on the first listen through these 14 songs, but ... "The only...
Wynonna Judd Opens Up About ‘Most Emotional’ Judds Final Tour: ‘It’s Almost Too Much to Handle’
Wynonna Judd has been out on the road since the end of September, performing the scheduled shows for the Judds' Final Tour, and while the concerts have been going remarkably well, the veteran country belter admits the experience has been emotionally draining. Speaking to a group of journalists at a...
Nicole Kidman’s Birthday Post for Keith Urban Includes a Spicy Smooch [Picture]
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have never been the couple to shy away from public displays of affection — they have been spotted kissing on red carpets and stages across the globe! So, of course, Kidman would share another spicy smooch for her husband's birthday. The country singer turned...
Chase Bryant Marries Selena Weber: ‘Greatest Woman I’ve Ever Known’
Chase Bryant and Selena Weber are officially married. According to People Country, the pair tied the knot Saturday, Oct. 22 in a hilltop ceremony in Round Mountain, Texas, with breathtaking views of the Texas Hill Country. "I’m a lucky man," Bryant tells fans on social media, calling his wedding day...
Luke Combs Snags Three All-Genre Nominations for 2022 People’s Choice Awards
The 2022 People's Choice Awards nominations are here, and Luke Combs is representing for country music. In addition to being selected in the Country Artist category, Combs finds his name in three other categories this year, giving him four nods total. The "Going, Going, Gone" singer is up for the...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
27 Years Ago: David Lee Murphy’s ‘Dust on the Bottle’ Hits No. 1
Twenty-seven years ago today, on Oct. 28, 1995, David Lee Murphy might have dusted off a bottle of champagne to toast to his success. It was on that date that Murphy's single "Dust on the Bottle" shot straight to No. 1. "Dust on the Bottle," written by Murphy, was from...
Matthew Perry Once Had Crush on ‘Friends’ Co-Star Jennifer Aniston, ‘Overanalyzed’ Interactions
Matthew Perry is getting extra vulnerable in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, out Nov. 1. In the book, Perry opens up about his years-long struggle with addiction and some behind-the-scenes tales of his time on classics like the 1990s sitcom Friends. One of those stories...
Jessie James Decker Eliminated From ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Jessie James Decker's time on Dancing With the Stars has come to an end. The singer and her dancing partner, Alan Bernsten, were eliminated during Monday night's episode (Oct. 24), during the show's Michael Bublé-themed night. But rather than dwell on the end of the experience, Decker's focusing on...
Scotty McCreery, Wife Gabi Take New Baby Home: ‘Welcome Home, Avery!’
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have officially brought their first child, Merrick Avery, home. The couple shared a photo on social media on Wednesday (Oct. 26) showing the new family of three looking happy after finally returning from the hospital. In the photo, the singer and his family stands...
Alan Jackson Will Receive CMA’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 CMA Awards
Alan Jackson will be the focus of a special all-star tribute at the 2022 CMA Awards. The Country Music Hall of Famer is set to receive the CMA's Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Only seven other artists have earned the honor since it first went to Willie Nelson in 2012....
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
Lainey Wilson Says Her Dad Is ‘Not Supposed to Be Here,’ And She’s Not Exaggerating
Lainey Wilson was pretty candid with fans about a medical emergency that involved her father, but the full story reveals just how terrifying the incident was for her family. Fans first got word that something was wrong in late July, when she pulled out of a show in Iowa for a family emergency. A week later she announced that she'd be returning to the road and playing to honor her father. Around that time, Lainey's sister, Janna, offered that a fungal infection caused by Diabetic Ketoacidosis was the root of it all. Medicines and surgery to remove dead tissue were said to have put Brian Wilson on the right path.
