Miranda Lambert Drops New ‘Actin’ Up’-Inspired Perfume

Miranda Lambert is undoubtedly one of the current queens of country music, and she also runs a few successful clothing and accessory businesses — one of which being Idyllwind, a lifestyle brand "for badass women." The brand features many different clothing items and boots, and Lambert recently added a brand new fragrance, Velvet Rodeo Eau de Parfum, to the collection.
Country Stars React to Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘You Brought a Smile to So Many People’

Country stars are among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to actor and singer Leslie Jordan after his untimely death on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. Jimmie Allen, Ty Herndon, Dolly Parton and more shared their tributes to Jordan, who died in Los Angeles on Monday after his car veered off the road and struck a building. Local law enforcement initially told TMZ that they suspect Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Eric Church Launching Exclusive Outsiders Radio Channel on SiriusXM

Eric Church is launching his very own channel on SiriusXM. The country superstar's exclusive channel, Outsiders Radio, will begin streaming on Friday, Nov. 4. The channel takes its name from Church's monthly show on SiriusXM's The Highway, which has been airing since 2015. The new channel will elevate Church's presence on the satellite radio medium and is set to feature the singer's many hits.
Morgan Wallen Shifts Into ‘Album Grind Mode’

After a record-breaking album and a massive tour to support it, Morgan Wallen is ready for his next project. It doesn't sound like the singer-songwriter will be taking any time off between closing the Dangerous: The Double Album chapter and writing a new one. "Last show for a while. Now...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
Lainey Wilson Says Her Dad Is ‘Not Supposed to Be Here,’ And She’s Not Exaggerating

Lainey Wilson was pretty candid with fans about a medical emergency that involved her father, but the full story reveals just how terrifying the incident was for her family. Fans first got word that something was wrong in late July, when she pulled out of a show in Iowa for a family emergency. A week later she announced that she'd be returning to the road and playing to honor her father. Around that time, Lainey's sister, Janna, offered that a fungal infection caused by Diabetic Ketoacidosis was the root of it all. Medicines and surgery to remove dead tissue were said to have put Brian Wilson on the right path.
