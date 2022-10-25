Read full article on original website
These are some of the Twitter features users want now that Elon Musk owns it
After months of uncertainty, Tesla CEO Elon Musk now officially owns Twitter. In a tweet, Musk said Thursday he bought the site because "it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence."
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter and immediately ousts top executives
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company's top lawyer, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night. The people wouldn't say if all the paperwork for the deal, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. But they said Musk is in charge of the social media platform and has fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the deal.
Elon Musk says Twitter restored Ye's account without his knowledge
On his first full day as the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk says the company will form a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints." He also said Twitter restored the account of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, before he completed the deal to purchase the social media platform.
Ye appears to be back on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover
The Twitter account of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, appears to be reactivated Friday morning following Elon Musk's takeover of the site. Twitter locked the rapper's account earlier this month after an antisemitic post that threated Jewish people. Musk has not yet commented on Ye's account status, but the...
False information is everywhere. 'Pre-bunking' tries to head it off early
Officials in Ann Arbor, Mich., Union County, N.C., and Contra Costa County, Calif., are posting infographics on social media urging people to "think critically" about what they see and share about voting and to seek out reliable election information. Earlier this month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cybersecurity...
Elon Musk has finally bought Twitter: A timeline of the twists and turns
Elon Musk has added Twitter to his long list of companies, which includes Tesla and SpaceX. The billionaire's purchase of Twitter was finalized Thursday, a day before a court-ordered deadline, according to a source close to the deal. He immediately fired key executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, in a clear sign that he wants to overhaul the social media company. Twitter's chief financial officer, top lawyer, and head of public policy were also dismissed.
What do users want from their TV streaming? A new NPR/Ipsos poll has some answers
As major platforms like Netflix and Disney+ roll out cheaper subscription tiers and crack down on password sharing, a new NPR/Ipsos poll reveals that consumers are focused on three important criteria when they make decisions about TV streaming services: cost, content and ease of use. In a survey of 765...
PHOTOS: If you had to leave home and could take only 1 keepsake, what would it be?
Maybe it's a piece of traditional clothing gifted by a parent. Or a bronze bowl used for religious ceremonies. Or a family recipe for a favorite dish. These are all mere objects — but they aren't just objects. A cherished keepsake can serve as a connection to your family, your roots, your sense of identity.
Over 140 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
At least 149 people were killed and 76 others were injured in a crowd surge on Saturday night, after Halloween celebrations turned deadly in the capital of South Korea. The stampede broke out in Itaewon, a popular district in Seoul among locals and foreigners alike because of its international cuisine and nightlife.
Do you consider yourself a 'late bloomer'? We want to hear from you
Did you find love later in life? Have you picked up a new hobby or a new language? Maybe you came out as queer as an adult and felt like a teenager again? Are you thriving late in life in unexpected ways?. If you're someone who bloomed on the later...
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend viewing
This week, we tracked a rare bird hybrid, watched the autumn leaves fall and learned how to host a successful theme party. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend. Andor. I'm a Star Wars...
Talking to strangers might make you happier, a study on 'relational diversity' finds
Next time you consider striking up a conversation with a stranger in line at the grocery store or while waiting at the laundromat, keep in mind that it might be beneficial for your well-being. A recent study by a group of researchers found that there is a link between happiness...
Disney revealed its first plus-sized heroine. Not everyone is happy about her
Disney, a company that's both perpetually groundbreaking and perennially behind the times, revealed its first plus-sized heroine last month, leaving fans both frustrated and inspired. Bianca, a young ballerina with no spoken lines, stars in a two-minute short titled Reflect. The film premiered last month as part of Short Circuit,...
Witnesses say ‘it was like a hell’ inside South Korean crush
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. In the next, panic spread as an unmanageable mass of people jammed into a...
NASA caught the sun smiling down on us, but the grin could signal a solar storm
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) this week captured an image of the sun in ultraviolet light featuring three dark patches that look like a smiling face — a face that could signal a solar storm with problems for Earth. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center...
Survivors recount chaotic scene in Seoul during tragic Halloween stampede
In the hours since a devastating crowd surge in South Korea's capitol claimed the lives of more than 150 people, details have begun to emerge that emphasize just how chaotic the scene was. Authorities say that in addition to the dead there are more than 130 others injured, many of...
