Louisiana Achieves Number One Ranking in This Educational Category

For as long as I can remember, the state of education in Louisiana has left a lot to be desired. "We're first in all of the bad categories and last in all of the good ones." That's a common saying that I've gotten used to hearing throughout my life here in the Bayou State and I hate it. It's because of the reality of that statement that many of our best and brightest are leaving our beautiful state, a state whose potential is realized but has not been thoroughly tapped into in so many areas.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park

WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
Slavery Is On The Ballot In Louisiana This November, But There’s A Problem

What started out as a ballot initiative meant to outlaw slavery from the penal system might actually do the opposite. Several states have put the issue of slavery on the ballot ahead of election day in November. Lawmakers in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont voted to put an amendment to their respective states' constitutions to completely disallow slavery in their states.
Two Deadly Crashes in Acadiana Leads to Deaths in St. Martin & Evangeline Parishes

It was another deadly night on roads in Acadiana after Louisiana State Police investigated fatal crashes in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. The first crash happened at around 6:30 Sunday night in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 83-year-old Shirley Chiasson pulled off onto the shoulder of the road and then tried to make U-turn. That decision proved fatal.
St. Mary Parish Crash Claims the Life of a Man

Louisiana State Police officials say a man is dead after a crash on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge in St. Mary Parish. This is between the area of Morgan City and Berwich. State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says the person driving a Toyota Corolla hit a truck head-on,...
