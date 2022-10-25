Read full article on original website
Louisiana Has the Highest Violent Crime Rate in the Nation, but One Legislator Has a Plan
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - An FBI report earlier this month put Louisiana at the top of the nation when it came to violent crime. Now, a Louisiana legislator wants to do something about it. In its annual Uniform Crime Report, the FBI's data shows that the Pelican State had the...
Is One of Louisiana’s U.S. Senators Looking at Running for Governor in 2023?
There has previously been speculation that Senator Bill Cassidy was looking at a run for Governor in 2023. However, that speculation has shot up in recent days with political observers noting that the Senator has a fundraiser coming up in the state this week. Conservative pundit Scott McKay at The Hayride made note of it late last week.
Louisiana Achieves Number One Ranking in This Educational Category
For as long as I can remember, the state of education in Louisiana has left a lot to be desired. "We're first in all of the bad categories and last in all of the good ones." That's a common saying that I've gotten used to hearing throughout my life here in the Bayou State and I hate it. It's because of the reality of that statement that many of our best and brightest are leaving our beautiful state, a state whose potential is realized but has not been thoroughly tapped into in so many areas.
Could Low Water Levels Lead to Hidden Louisiana Community in Atchafalaya Basin?
It's no secret that the water levels in the Atchafalaya Basin are really low and some have been out exploring areas that they've never been to before. We've shared a number of photos in recent weeks from the basin and there are areas that are dried up that have not been in years.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
3 Men Convicted of Supporting Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday, a triumph for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing "material support"...
Louisiana State Trooper With Millions of TikTok Followers Placed on Leave Over Hit-and-Run Boating Crash
A Louisiana State Trooper who is also a famous TikTok celebrity with millions of social media followers has been placed on leave over his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash. Justin Chaisson is a law enforcement officer with the Louisiana State Police but is also known under the alias Stalekracker...
Slavery Is On The Ballot In Louisiana This November, But There’s A Problem
What started out as a ballot initiative meant to outlaw slavery from the penal system might actually do the opposite. Several states have put the issue of slavery on the ballot ahead of election day in November. Lawmakers in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont voted to put an amendment to their respective states' constitutions to completely disallow slavery in their states.
Louisiana Sees Unusually High Number of RSV Cases – Here’s What You Need to Know
As the Fall weather comes (and goes), so do the various illnesses that come with cooler weather. Medical professionals are increasingly becoming concerned with the high number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus infections seen in Louisiana. The number of positive cases is trending far higher this time of the year than we've seen in recent years.
Costumes You Need for the Most Cajun Halloween Ever [Photos]
Louisiana and Cajun Culture have so many local creepy legends that when it comes to Halloween, you don't have to look very hard for a great costume. From the Rougarou to Marie Laveaux, you can easily put together a great Cajun Halloween costume. Below are some Cajun-inspired costume ideas. Just...
Circle K Signs Deal to Sell Weed in Its Gas Stations—Here’s What That Means for Their Louisiana Locations
Pretty soon, you'll be able to buy weed at your local Circle K—legally. Popular convenience store chain Circle K is teaming up with one of the biggest power players in the cannabis production industry to sell weed in its gas stations starting in 2023. According to Thrillest, Circle K...
Two Deadly Crashes in Acadiana Leads to Deaths in St. Martin & Evangeline Parishes
It was another deadly night on roads in Acadiana after Louisiana State Police investigated fatal crashes in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. The first crash happened at around 6:30 Sunday night in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 83-year-old Shirley Chiasson pulled off onto the shoulder of the road and then tried to make U-turn. That decision proved fatal.
St. Mary Parish Crash Claims the Life of a Man
Louisiana State Police officials say a man is dead after a crash on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge in St. Mary Parish. This is between the area of Morgan City and Berwich. State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says the person driving a Toyota Corolla hit a truck head-on,...
Ways to Keep Rodents Out of Your Home During A Louisiana Cold Front
I don't know about you, but I cannot stand when I know that there is a mouse in the house. As we enter into the meat of Fall and soon-to-be winter in south Louisiana, we will see more and more cool fronts sweep across the area. With that, small creatures...
Video of Giant Cannibal Gator Catching an Unsuspecting Gator Has Everyone Freaking Out
I've lived in Louisiana my entire life. Alligator sightings are a common occurrence around here, just as they are in the sunshine state of Florida. A few weeks ago, I saw a gator swimming down the Vermilion River. I've always been taught to stay out of gator territory, don't feed...
Duson Man Dies After Crashing His Vehicle on Highway 356 in St. Landry Parish
Troopers were called out to investigate a crash Thursday night on Louisiana Highway 356 near Bearb Road in St. Landry Parish. When they arrived at the scene they found a car had crashed into a pipe gate and a tree at around 10:30 that night. Trooper Thomas Gossen says this...
DWI Arrest: Another Fatal Crash in St. Martin Parish Claims Life of Young Woman
On Tuesday, KPEL News reported on the death of 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard of Breaux Bridge after not stopping at a stop sign on Bourque Road led to a pickup truck hitting her. That impact sent her into a shed on private property. That crash happened just before 8:00 p.m....
