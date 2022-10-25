TORONTO (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid sat out Friday night at Toronto because of a sore right knee. A five-time All Star and the reigning NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 27.6 points and 10 rebounds in five games. The 76ers are 1-4, putting pressure on coach Doc Rivers to turn things around. “I just think every night Joel is questionable right now,” Rivers said before the game. “I think we should treat him like Tom Brady, honestly. We want to make sure he feels great early in the year, every night.” Guard De’Anthony Melton started Friday alongside Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, P.J. Tucker, and James Harden.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO