Rowan Women’s Soccer Fails to Secure NJAC Regular Season Title
The Rowan women’s soccer team finished out their regular season with a 0-0 tie against their conference rival Stockton Ospreys on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The game had a playoff-like atmosphere as both teams were fighting for positioning in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) playoffs. A tie put the Ospreys into the tournament, while a Profs win would have secured the top seed and crowned them NJAC regular season champions.
Rowan Men’s Soccer Closes out Regular Season With 4-0 Victory
Rowan men’s soccer took down Stockton University 4-0 to conclude the regular season 9-5-4, earning themselves the three-seed in the upcoming New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championship tournament. The Profs are scorching hot heading into conference playoffs as in their last five games they’ve outscored opponents 15-0. “We...
Rowan Men’s Cross Country Head Into NJAC Championships
Rowan’s men’s cross country team is looking to make a statement this week as they prepare for the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championship meet in search of redemption from last season. The Profs went into last year’s conference championship meet without their top guy. Current senior Justin...
Rowan Rugby Drops First Match of the Season
Rowan rugby was handed their first loss from No. 3 St. Joseph’s University on Saturday, Oct. 22. The match was hard fought and physical, which resulted in a 10-7 defensive battle. The Profs are now 3-1, third in the conference and 12th in the country. Head Coach Tim Smith...
Anna Sasse Records Multiple top Finishes for Rowan Women’s Cross Country
The Rowan women’s cross country season is in its home stretch in what has been a good year for the Profs. The biggest standout this season for the team has been sophomore chemical engineering student Anna Sasse. Sasse has finished first for the team in the last two races...
Rowan University Hosts Annual Homecoming Lip-sync
Rowan University held its Annual Homecoming Lip-sync Battle on Oct. 20 in Pfleeger Hall at 9:15 p.m. This year’s host was 2018 Rowan University Alumni, Steven McGown. Seven judges critiqued performances on four main components: lip sync ability, crowd reaction, costumes, personality and originality. Students competed against one another...
EDITORIAL: Donnie Farrell Deserves to be Remembered and Rowan has the Power to do so
The Rowan University community has suffered several losses in the past 15 years. From students and professors passing from COVID complications to several students lost to suicide, the student body is no stranger to loss. For each of these instances, the student body was able to come together and mourn, to grieve and heal through these events. Together, the community experienced closure.
Rowan Celebrates Homecoming With Harvest Festival
On Friday, Oct. 21, as part of Rowan University’s homecoming festivities, Rowan held the “Once Upon a Prof: Harvest Festival 2022” in front of the Hollybush Mansion. Put on by Rowan After Hours (RAH), the event began at 4 p.m, with attendees lining up to be checked in and have their hands stamped. Those presenting a current and valid student ID were given tickets that could be redeemed to pay for or discount food from one of the several food trucks and vendors that were present. T-shirts and water bottles were also given out to students at the entrance of the event, free of charge.
