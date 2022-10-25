On Friday, Oct. 21, as part of Rowan University’s homecoming festivities, Rowan held the “Once Upon a Prof: Harvest Festival 2022” in front of the Hollybush Mansion. Put on by Rowan After Hours (RAH), the event began at 4 p.m, with attendees lining up to be checked in and have their hands stamped. Those presenting a current and valid student ID were given tickets that could be redeemed to pay for or discount food from one of the several food trucks and vendors that were present. T-shirts and water bottles were also given out to students at the entrance of the event, free of charge.

