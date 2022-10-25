ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

easternpafootball.com

Open Dates: Owen J. Roberts HS (District 1 – Class 6A)

Owen J. Roberts High School is seeking a game on September 1st of the next year 2023. This is the week 1 game, but it is game 2. We are a small 6A that loses 14 seniors to graduation. Any questions or interests please contact HFC Rich Kolka at richkolka@gmail.com.
goffrugbyreport.com

Kutztown Women Handle TCNJ Test, Look to Playoffs

As the CRAA / ACRA women's D2 college playoffs coming together, one team with an excellent shot at doing something is Kutztown. The Golden Bears ran away from TCNJ over the weekend to win their final regular season game and look ahead to the MARC playoffs. After winning their last game by a large margin, KU was tested this time around, and led only 7-5 at halftime.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WHIO Dayton

Huge pickleball facility coming to West Chester

WEST CHESTER — A huge pickleball facility is coming to West Chester. The Pickle Lodge announced Wednesday it will be opening a facility it calls, “the second-largest facility in the country,” according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The facility will be built in the space...
WEST CHESTER, PA
sframpage.org

Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford

After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
ROYERSFORD, PA
Terry Mansfield

Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways

With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Crews battle fire at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a brewery in Lancaster County. The fire happened at Funk Brewing along the first block of South Market Street in Elizabethtown. The call went out around 3 a.m. Crews from Lancaster and Dauphin counties responded to the fire.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred

North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
mainlinetoday.com

City Buns Brings Mouthwatering Cinnamon Buns to West Chester

West Chester is now home to City Buns, a creative bakery offering surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns. Chester County native Tom Allen always had a sweet tooth. He particularly craved an establishment where you could find cinnamon buns of unique flavors with crazy twists. He was just missing one important piece to the puzzle—someone who could bake.
WEST CHESTER, PA
goffrugbyreport.com

WSR Leads Iowa Girls Going Into State Tournament

Waverly Shell Rock finished up the Iowa girls 7s league regular season with two more shutout wins on a cold, rainy Monday night. WSR ended the season undefeated at 10-0, being scored upon only three times. They beat Fort Dodge 57-0 and top-three team SE Polk 12-0. "Things have gone...
IOWA STATE

