Read full article on original website
Related
FOX43.com
High School Football: Here are the District 3 power rankings heading into the regular season's final week
YORK, Pa. — With just one week left in the regular season, the upcoming District 3 playoffs are already taking shape. Here's a look at the power rankings, which are used to fill out the brackets in each of the district's six classifications. There are some huge games looming...
easternpafootball.com
Open Dates: Owen J. Roberts HS (District 1 – Class 6A)
Owen J. Roberts High School is seeking a game on September 1st of the next year 2023. This is the week 1 game, but it is game 2. We are a small 6A that loses 14 seniors to graduation. Any questions or interests please contact HFC Rich Kolka at richkolka@gmail.com.
goffrugbyreport.com
Kutztown Women Handle TCNJ Test, Look to Playoffs
As the CRAA / ACRA women's D2 college playoffs coming together, one team with an excellent shot at doing something is Kutztown. The Golden Bears ran away from TCNJ over the weekend to win their final regular season game and look ahead to the MARC playoffs. After winning their last game by a large margin, KU was tested this time around, and led only 7-5 at halftime.
Huge pickleball facility coming to West Chester
WEST CHESTER — A huge pickleball facility is coming to West Chester. The Pickle Lodge announced Wednesday it will be opening a facility it calls, “the second-largest facility in the country,” according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The facility will be built in the space...
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
‘He Just Wants to Be Great’: Malvern Prep Offensive Linesman On His Way to Success at Notre Dame
With a plethora of football skills and support behind him, Coatesville native Peter Jones has committed to the University of Notre Dame where he plans to continue to hone his talent on the field, writes Joey Piatt for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Malvern Prep junior has football in his family,...
Pennsylvania city one of top 15 best for baseball fans: study
With the World Series coming up, a new study has found the best baseball cities in America. And one in Pennsylvania has snagged a spot amongst the top 15. LISTEN: ‘Everybody’s pumped’: Philly hopes World Series brings economic boost | Today in Pa. As a basis for...
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways
With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
Delco Home to Pair of the Safest ‘Cities’ in Pennsylvania
Two townships in Delaware County are among the 25 Safest Cities in Pennsylvania, according to a new report by SafeHome.org. Cities/townships had to have at least 39,000 residents to qualify. SafeHome.org used various factors to calculate a Safety Score for major cities in the nation. These included the FBI’s latest...
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
WGAL
Crews battle fire at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a brewery in Lancaster County. The fire happened at Funk Brewing along the first block of South Market Street in Elizabethtown. The call went out around 3 a.m. Crews from Lancaster and Dauphin counties responded to the fire.
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred
North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
mainlinetoday.com
City Buns Brings Mouthwatering Cinnamon Buns to West Chester
West Chester is now home to City Buns, a creative bakery offering surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns. Chester County native Tom Allen always had a sweet tooth. He particularly craved an establishment where you could find cinnamon buns of unique flavors with crazy twists. He was just missing one important piece to the puzzle—someone who could bake.
goffrugbyreport.com
WSR Leads Iowa Girls Going Into State Tournament
Waverly Shell Rock finished up the Iowa girls 7s league regular season with two more shutout wins on a cold, rainy Monday night. WSR ended the season undefeated at 10-0, being scored upon only three times. They beat Fort Dodge 57-0 and top-three team SE Polk 12-0. "Things have gone...
'The Lights Festival' fills Chester County sky with messages of hope, dreams
It's a traveling festival where participants light up paper lanterns, and when the time is right, they all let them float up into the night sky.
Comments / 0