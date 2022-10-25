Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Might be Secretly Calling the Hogs Nearing End Against Ole Miss, LSU
The Tide control their own destiny in the SEC West, but might welcome help.
Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Bills assistant coach
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from their game against the Bills on Sunday night after he shoved a Buffalo coach on the sideline. Just before halftime of the “Sunday Night Football” matchup in New York, Walker ran Bills running back James Cook out of bounds after a seven yard gain. As they were on the sidelines, things quickly got heated.
Packers WR Christian Watson Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Bills
Week 8 marked the rookie receiver’s return to the lineup after a two-game absence.
Spurs, Keldon Johnson Hot from Deep, Down T-Wolves in 3rd Meeting
The San Antonio Spurs secured their second win over the Minnesota Timberwolves of the season on Sunday night.
Lackluster effort costs Timberwolves against Spurs
Minnesota wrapped up what was thought to be an easy seven games with just four wins.
Comments / 0