WGAU

Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Bills assistant coach

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from their game against the Bills on Sunday night after he shoved a Buffalo coach on the sideline. Just before halftime of the “Sunday Night Football” matchup in New York, Walker ran Bills running back James Cook out of bounds after a seven yard gain. As they were on the sidelines, things quickly got heated.
GREEN BAY, WI

