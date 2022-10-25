Read full article on original website
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Oct. 28, 2022: It’s the end of the road for Robert Earl Keen – but not the end of the line
“The road goes on forever and the party never ends.” Singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen has concluded his touring career – but does the party have to end? We’ll ask the legendary Texas singer in an extended interview today. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Friday,...
Billboards and ‘hate mail’ with anti-LGBTQ+ messages target Texas candidates
Warning: This story describes anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and ideas that some readers may find offensive. Earlier this fall, a billboard stood tall above the highway right outside downtown Fort Worth. Alongside a photo of Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, the billboard said: “STOP GROOMING OUR CHILDREN. VOTE NO TO...
‘Texas is just in me’: Americana legend Robert Earl Keen reflects on retiring from touring after 41 years
“The road goes on forever, and the party never ends.”. For generations of Texans, when singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen sang about it, it seemed almost like a promise, even if everyone knew it was just too good to be true. And so it was bittersweet as accolades poured in prior...
A prominent Republican is calling for Steve McCraw’s DPS resignation after Uvalde
Texas Department of Public Safety chief Steve McCraw is facing mounting calls to resign, in the aftermath of the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Survivors’ families and gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke have called for McCraw to step down, following the revelation that 91 DPS officers were on scene at Robb Elementary, yet still delayed confronting the gunman for well over an hour.
