ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasstandard.org

Billboards and ‘hate mail’ with anti-LGBTQ+ messages target Texas candidates

Warning: This story describes anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and ideas that some readers may find offensive. Earlier this fall, a billboard stood tall above the highway right outside downtown Fort Worth. Alongside a photo of Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, the billboard said: “STOP GROOMING OUR CHILDREN. VOTE NO TO...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

A prominent Republican is calling for Steve McCraw’s DPS resignation after Uvalde

Texas Department of Public Safety chief Steve McCraw is facing mounting calls to resign, in the aftermath of the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Survivors’ families and gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke have called for McCraw to step down, following the revelation that 91 DPS officers were on scene at Robb Elementary, yet still delayed confronting the gunman for well over an hour.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy