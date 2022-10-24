ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in Illinois that are great options for both a weekend getaway as well as a longer vacation, if you happen to have more free time on your hands.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
tspr.org

Mountain lion makes it way into Springfield

A young male mountain lion is making its way through central Illinois and conservation officials are asking the public to let it continue to roam. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it was captured and fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska last fall as part of a research project.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97ZOK

Unique Way To Celebrate Halloween Is Illinois’ Haunted Boat Ride

If you thought ghosts were scary on land, just wait until you're out on the water. Many Different Kinds Of Haunts In Illinois This Year For Halloween. I learned something new this Halloween about Illinois. Not only are there a bunch of extremely scary haunted houses but there are many other kinds of haunts throughout the state to help get you into the spirit of the season.
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Illinois?

People drive without shoes for many reasons. They think it's more comfortable, they are wearing sandals so it's easy to take off, or they forgot shoes with their outfit (like I did) and realized it would be better to drive barefoot. While driving barefoot seems like a good idea, it's...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Haunted Houses In Illinois That Are Perfect For Scaredy Cats

If you're looking for kid friendly haunted houses in Illinois, here are a few to check out. This is a great question but unfortunately, there is no real correct answer. It varies from child to child. Definitely, don't take them too young. I remember going to my first haunted house and I wasn't ready yet. I freaked out. It took me years before I could go back again. Don't push the kids, just let them do it when the time feels right to them.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Biggest IL Halloween Party At One of Most Haunted Hotels In World

One of the most haunted hotels in the world is hosting the biggest Halloween party in Illinois. Halloween Is One Of The Biggest Party Holidays In Illinois. I think Halloween is one of the biggest party nights of the year. People go all out for the maximum fun. Even ones that rarely do anything for special holidays will celebrate for this day. The thing about Halloween is it is always held on October 31st, no matter what day of the week. For the party people, they push the big bash to the weekend so they can get a little crazy.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois approves ComEd rate increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — ComEd customers should expect to see an increase in their electricity bills next year. The Illinois Commerce Commission unanimously approved the new rate structure on Thursday. The $50 million increase comes as ComEd looks for ways to pay for electricity delivery charges to sustain improvements in reliability for residential and commercial customers […]
