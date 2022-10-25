Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO