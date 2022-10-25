Read full article on original website
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Ohio teacher placed on leave after concerning video with 15-year-old
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville Central High School are investigating Justin Christoff after the video’s contents raised concerns among district leadership, spokesperson Greg […]
State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
ems1.com
Ohio EMS chief dies on duty
WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
Medina High School teacher on paid leave amid FBI investigation
A Medina teacher was placed on paid administrative leave amid a pending FBI investigation, the superintendent said.
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700
man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
Parents pull kids from Welty Middle School after social media threat
NEW PHILADELPHIA – Some parents at Welty Middle School pulled their children from classes Monday after learning of a social media threat. According to New Philadelphia police safety resource officer Jennifer Horner, who was on scene taking names of students to be released, "a student emailed the principal at 6 a.m., saying he saw it on Snapchat." She went on to say that detectives and officers were investigating.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love going to new restaurants every once in a while, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-ingredients only.
thecentersquare.com
19 Republican governors oppose proposed Project Labor Agreement rule
Nineteen Republican governors wrote a letter to President Joe Biden (D) on October 17, 2022, opposing a proposed federal rule to mandate the use of Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) for federal construction projects. The letter was signed by governors from Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.
Liberal parents are joining the school culture wars — but conservatives are way ahead
Liberal parents concerned about the right’s increased focus on school board elections are ready to fight back — but they face obstacles in fundraising and organizing, with little national support. Over the past year, dozens of progressive activist organizations and political action committees have launched or reoriented themselves...
Is Akron a good place to retire?
Read an article about best cities to retire in America, the top-ranked cities are located in Arizona, Florida and Louisiana. How about Akron?
Ohio and Pennsylvania voters aren't reading from their assigned scripts
Morning Edition spoke to more than 40 voters in two key districts in Ohio and Pennsylvania and found many aren't necessarily approaching issues as their parties would prefer. Here are four takeaways.
Comments / 2