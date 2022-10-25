Read full article on original website
Are Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce Collaborating at the CMA Awards?
Kelsea Ballerini enlisted Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce for a song on her recent Subject to Change album called "You're Drunk, Go Home," and some are speculating that the three powerhouse singers may reunite to perform the song on the upcoming CMA Awards. TMZ reports that "production sources" related to...
‘The Voice': Two Team Blake Artists Go Head-to-Head on a Brooks & Dunn Hit [Watch]
Coaches are beginning to downsize their Season 22 teams on The Voice as several artists have already gone home, which meant the nerves were high heading into the fifth night of the battle rounds on Tuesday's (Oct. 25) episode. The nerves were even higher for 22-year-old Bryce Leatherwood, who had...
George Strait, Wynonna Judd + More to Perform at Loretta Lynn’s Public Memorial Service
Loretta Lynn's life and career will be celebrated during a public memorial service to be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Sunday, Oct. 30. Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn will be televised live and commercial-free on CMT beginning at 7PM ET.
Country Stars React to Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘You Brought a Smile to So Many People’
Country stars are among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to actor and singer Leslie Jordan after his untimely death on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. Jimmie Allen, Ty Herndon, Dolly Parton and more shared their tributes to Jordan, who died in Los Angeles on Monday after his car veered off the road and struck a building. Local law enforcement initially told TMZ that they suspect Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Garth Brooks Is Preparing to Launch the Garth Channel 2.0
After wrapping up his massive Stadium Tour with five sold-out shows in Dublin, Ireland, Garth Brooks is ready for his next project. The country veteran tells Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton that he is preparing to launch the Garth Channel 2.0. “The Garth Channel came to an end, so...
See the Trailer for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’
Blake Shelton may be exiting The Voice, but he's not losing that competitive spirit. The country star is teaming up with Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella for Barmageddon, a new celeb game show. Premiering on USA Network on Dec. 5, the "over-the-top" series will find celebrities...
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Actor and singer Leslie Jordan has died. The 67-year-old was killed on Monday morning (Oct. 24) when his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. In breaking the news, TMZ source local law enforcement, who say they suspect that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Leslie Jordan Had Breathing Issues in the Weeks Before His Fatal Car Crash
A new report from TMZ suggests that Leslie Jordan may have experienced some concerning health symptoms leading up to his fatal car crash, which law enforcement believe may have been caused by a medical event. According to the publication, a source close to Jordan reveals that the star was suffering...
Eric Church Offers First Look at His Broadway Bar, Chief’s [Watch]
Eric Church's Lower Broadway bar in Nashville is officially under construction! The country superstar shared a an update on Chief's, the soon-to-be entertainment space and restaurant, with a short video. The clip shows an aerial view of the six-story building, which previously housed Cotton Eyed Joe, covered with scaffolding as...
Dolly Parton: ‘I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again’
Dolly Parton indicates that she has quietly retired from touring. The country music icon played just a handful of stages in 2022 and has nothing confirmed for 2023. During a recent interview, she said fans can expect a few special shows, "now and then." "I do not think I will...
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Laine Hardy Parts Ways With Record Label: ‘I Will Forever Be Grateful’
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has parted ways with his record label, Disney Music Group, as well as 19 Entertainment. The "Memorize You" singer shared the news on Thursday (Oct. 20), and says he's looking forward to taking his career "in a new direction." "I was just 17...
Carrie Underwood Wouldn’t Take No for an Answer From Axl Rose
Carrie Underwood says her Stagecoach Festival collaboration with Guns N' Roses' frontman Axl Rose was "many years in the making." She was persistent, because she has always been a very big fan. "We had a couple of almost maybes," Underwood tells Rolling Stone. "But for (Stagecoach) ... I sent him...
Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ Album Coming Next Year
Shania Twain is releasing a new studio album and embarking on a massive tour in 2023. The country superstar will release her next studio album, Queen of Me, in February. Twain turned to social media on Friday morning (Oct. 28) to share the news directly with fans, writing, "I am unbelievably excited to announce 'Queen of Me' — the new album and tour."
Lainey Wilson Says Her Dad Is ‘Not Supposed to Be Here,’ And She’s Not Exaggerating
Lainey Wilson was pretty candid with fans about a medical emergency that involved her father, but the full story reveals just how terrifying the incident was for her family. Fans first got word that something was wrong in late July, when she pulled out of a show in Iowa for a family emergency. A week later she announced that she'd be returning to the road and playing to honor her father. Around that time, Lainey's sister, Janna, offered that a fungal infection caused by Diabetic Ketoacidosis was the root of it all. Medicines and surgery to remove dead tissue were said to have put Brian Wilson on the right path.
Billy Ray Cyrus Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Social Media Post [Picture]
Billy Ray Cyrus and his new girlfriend have sparked engagement rumors after posting a series of pictures on social media. Fans are speculating that the country singer and Australian singer Firerose are engaged after they shared photos to Instagram that appear to show an engagement ring on her left hand.
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Second Son, Harlan ‘Banks’ Houser
Randy Houser and his wife have welcomed a new addition to their family! The singer and wife Tatiana took to social media on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to introduce their second child, Harlan "Banks" Houser. The couple announced the news with photos showing the new family of four spending time outdoors...
Mitchell Tenpenny + Meghan Patrick Tie the Knot in Tennessee Farm Wedding
Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are married. The two country arists tied the knot on Sunday (Oct. 23) at a friend's farm in Tennessee, according to People. The couple opted for rustic, autumnal themes on their big day: Patrick wore custom snakeskin boots with a flowing, bohemian Rue de Seine dress, while her bridal party was decked out in an array of blue, sienna and chocolate brown tones. Meanwhile, the groomsmen wore matching white cowboy hats and boutonnières crafted from bird feathers harvested by the bride herself. For his look, Tenpenny opted for a bolo tie, green jacket and jeans.
Zac Brown Band Cancel Show in Canada After Crew Members Detained at Border
Zac Brown Band canceled a concert performance that was scheduled for Vancouver on Friday night (Oct. 21) after some members of the group's entourage were denied entry into the country at the border. The genre-bending country and rock group was slated to perform at Rogers Arena on Friday evening, but...
