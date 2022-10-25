These rules are meant to help the California Examiner deliver news and information in a media world that is changing quickly. We think of these rules as a “living document” that we will keep changing and updating based on what our journalists, readers, and we think our changing needs are. Because the way information is found and shared varies so much from one case to the next, these guidelines shouldn’t be taken as a set of hard and fast rules or as a way to handle every possible situation.

2 DAYS AGO