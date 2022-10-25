Read full article on original website
Related
californiaexaminer.net
Indiana Man Arrested In 2017 Delphi Girl Murders
Two little kids were found murdered in Delphi, Arizona in 2017, and an Indiana guy is supposedly in prison for their deaths. On the afternoon of February 14, 2017, the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were discovered near the trailhead where German’s sister had left them the day before.
californiaexaminer.net
Ethics Policy
These rules are meant to help the California Examiner deliver news and information in a media world that is changing quickly. We think of these rules as a “living document” that we will keep changing and updating based on what our journalists, readers, and we think our changing needs are. Because the way information is found and shared varies so much from one case to the next, these guidelines shouldn’t be taken as a set of hard and fast rules or as a way to handle every possible situation.
Comments / 0