Kate Middleton and Prince William not 'dwelling' on Queen's death as they try to 'shield' children from sadness

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly not 'dwelling' on the death of the Queen around Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in order to 'shield' them from the sadness of the loss.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be keen to 'not dwell' on the loss of Queen Elizabeth II around Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

With the loss of Her Majesty the Queen in September meaning that the Wales family's move to Berkshire was more stressful than expected, the Prince and Princess of Wales are hoping to 'shield' the children from the sadness of the scenario.

In other royal news, King Charles' special hope for Princess Charlotte when he is 'very old' has been revealed.

According to a royal expert, the Prince and Princess of Wales are keen to 'move things on' fairly quickly in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death for the sake of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The long-reigning monarch passed away aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in September 2022, days after the Wales family made their big move from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage.

With the children having started a brand new school at Lambrook in the midst of settling into a new home, Kate and William want to make sure the grief doesn't disrupt the little royal trio's new starts any further.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Royal biographer and journalist, Jennie Bond, told OK! magazine, "After their great-Grannie's passing, William and Catherine will try to move things on as quickly as possible and not dwell too much on the sadness of the last couple of months.

"Even though William will undoubtedly have moments where he feels very sad, he will try to shield the children from it."

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, the royal couple have had a jam-packed schedule filled with engagements, visits and official appearances all over the UK.

Jennie explained that while the pair are devastated by the family loss, William wants to find a balance.

"It’s been a brutal schedule for William and Catherine and they’ve got a very young family," she added.

"I think the work-life balance must have been difficult these past few weeks and, let’s face it, it’s not going to get any easier with their new responsibilities."