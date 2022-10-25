The ace of the Houston Astros staff was on the mound in Game 2 of the World Series. All due respect to Justin Verlander, who is likely headed for his third career Cy Young Award and is a lock to take his place in Cooperstown once he calls it a career, but after his Game 1 dud it became abundantly clear that the present and future of the Houston rotation is Framber Valdez.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO