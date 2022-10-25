ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bleacher Report

World Series 2022: Updated MVP Race Before Phillies vs. Astros Game 2

A few players flexed their Most Valuable Player credentials in World Series Game 1, but none more than J.T. Realmuto. The Philadelphia Phillies catcher completed the come-from-behind 6-5 victory with a solo home run to right field in the 10th inning. Realmuto's blast was the last in a sequence of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz Amid 2022 World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros may be deadlocked at one game apiece in the 2022 World Series but for the rest of the baseball world, all eyes are on the postseason and the numerous transactions destined to steal headlines and alter the fate of teams looking for that elusive Commissioner's Trophy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Astros Are Back: Framber Valdez Proves Groundballs Can Be Just as Sexy as Strikeouts

The ace of the Houston Astros staff was on the mound in Game 2 of the World Series. All due respect to Justin Verlander, who is likely headed for his third career Cy Young Award and is a lock to take his place in Cooperstown once he calls it a career, but after his Game 1 dud it became abundantly clear that the present and future of the Houston rotation is Framber Valdez.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Monitoring Carlos Correa with Trea Turner Entering Free Agency

If they are unable to retain Trea Turner, the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have interest in pursuing shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. Regarding Correa, Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that the Dodgers "love everything he brings" to the table and view him as a solid "1A" option if Turner signs elsewhere.
Bleacher Report

Rays' Matt Quatraro Hired as Royals Manager to Replace Mike Matheny

The Kansas City Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their next manager, the team announced Sunday. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. Quatraro will take over for Mike Matheny, who was fired after the Royals finished 65-97 in 2022. Kansas City also extended its postseason drought to seven seasons.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Zack Wheeler's Shaky Outing Draws Concern on Twitter as Astros Top Phillies in Game 2

The Houston Astros scored three first-inning runs en route to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday from Minute Maid Park. On Friday, the Phils overcame a 5-0 deficit to win 6-5 in 10 innings to take the series opener. They faced another 5-0 gap this time around but could not do much damage off Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez and relievers Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Giants Offense Bashed by NFL Twitter After Struggling in Loss to Seahawks

The New York Giants dropped to 6-2 on the season with an 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, and the offense did not perform well. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 17 of 31 passes for 176 yards and no touchdowns. Darius Slayton led Giants receivers with five catches for 66 yards, while running back Saquon Barkley finished with 20 carries for 53 yards and one score.
SEATTLE, WA

