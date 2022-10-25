Read full article on original website
World Series 2022: Updated MVP Race Before Phillies vs. Astros Game 2
A few players flexed their Most Valuable Player credentials in World Series Game 1, but none more than J.T. Realmuto. The Philadelphia Phillies catcher completed the come-from-behind 6-5 victory with a solo home run to right field in the 10th inning. Realmuto's blast was the last in a sequence of...
Jose Altuve's 'Vintage' G2 Draws Rave Reviews as Astros Tie World Series vs. Phillies
The 2022 World Series is all evened up as the Houston Astros took Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park 5-2 on tremendous performances from starting pitcher Framber Valdez and second baseman José Altuve. Valdez allowed four hits and one run in 6.1 innings before being...
Astros' Martín Maldonado Used Illegal Bat from Albert Pujols in World Series Game 1
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado reportedly used an illegal bat from ex-St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols in Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. Tom Verducci broke the news during FOX's broadcast of Game 2 of the Fall Classic. "Martín Maldonado is using...
MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz Amid 2022 World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros may be deadlocked at one game apiece in the 2022 World Series but for the rest of the baseball world, all eyes are on the postseason and the numerous transactions destined to steal headlines and alter the fate of teams looking for that elusive Commissioner's Trophy.
Phillies Name Noah Syndergaard Game 3 World Series Starter; Ranger Suarez to Start G4
The World Series is shifting to Citizens Bank Park on Monday night with the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros having split the first two games at Minute Maid Park this week, and Rob Thomson has already named his starters for Games 3 and 4 and Philly. Noah Syndergaard will take...
Podcast: Citizens Bank Park Will Haunt the Astros in Game 3 on Halloween
The Inside the Phillies crew discusses the first two games of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.
Astros Are Back: Framber Valdez Proves Groundballs Can Be Just as Sexy as Strikeouts
The ace of the Houston Astros staff was on the mound in Game 2 of the World Series. All due respect to Justin Verlander, who is likely headed for his third career Cy Young Award and is a lock to take his place in Cooperstown once he calls it a career, but after his Game 1 dud it became abundantly clear that the present and future of the Houston rotation is Framber Valdez.
MLB Rumors: Dodgers Monitoring Carlos Correa with Trea Turner Entering Free Agency
If they are unable to retain Trea Turner, the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have interest in pursuing shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. Regarding Correa, Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that the Dodgers "love everything he brings" to the table and view him as a solid "1A" option if Turner signs elsewhere.
Rays' Matt Quatraro Hired as Royals Manager to Replace Mike Matheny
The Kansas City Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their next manager, the team announced Sunday. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. Quatraro will take over for Mike Matheny, who was fired after the Royals finished 65-97 in 2022. Kansas City also extended its postseason drought to seven seasons.
Phillies' Alec Bohm Jokes Game 1 Comeback Win vs. Astros 'Pretty Normal for Us'
The Philadelphia Phillies have developed a flair for the dramatic this postseason, so it's no surprise Game 1 of the World Series saw them score six unanswered runs in a 6-5 victory over the Houston Astros. Speaking to reporters after the game, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm joked the comeback...
Zack Wheeler's Shaky Outing Draws Concern on Twitter as Astros Top Phillies in Game 2
The Houston Astros scored three first-inning runs en route to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday from Minute Maid Park. On Friday, the Phils overcame a 5-0 deficit to win 6-5 in 10 innings to take the series opener. They faced another 5-0 gap this time around but could not do much damage off Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez and relievers Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly.
Giants Offense Bashed by NFL Twitter After Struggling in Loss to Seahawks
The New York Giants dropped to 6-2 on the season with an 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, and the offense did not perform well. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 17 of 31 passes for 176 yards and no touchdowns. Darius Slayton led Giants receivers with five catches for 66 yards, while running back Saquon Barkley finished with 20 carries for 53 yards and one score.
Ranking the Chances for Every MLB Team to Land Mets' Jacob deGrom in Free Agency
Unless he reverses course and decides not to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the New York Mets, Jacob deGrom is about to get capital-p Paid. As for which team will be the one to sign the two-time Cy Young Award winner in free agency, what's say we weigh all of their chances?
Joel Embiid Trolls Bulls with 'Aaron Rodgers' Post After Staying Undefeated vs. CHI
Troel Embiid is officially back. Fresh off a win over the Bulls on Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers center took to Instagram and made a reference to Aaron Rodgers as he moved to 12-0 over Chicago in his career:. Joel Embiid has tweeted his support for Rodgers often in the past,...
