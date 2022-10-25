Read full article on original website
Bucciferro McDonald’s flies in ‘marvelous’ guests for it’s annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway
BELOIT, Wi. (WIFR) - Members of the Beloit and South Beloit communities had the chance to get their paws on some pumpkins at the Great Pumpkin Giveaway at the Bucciferro family McDonalds in Beloit. Sponsors included Winnebago County and Beloit first responders, Stateline Boys and Girls Club, the Beloit Sky...
Families invited to downtown Aurora's annual trick-or-treating event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween is starting early in downtown Aurora. The city is hosting its annual trick-or-treat event starting at 1 p.m.Children and families are invited to dress up and grab goodies from more than 40 businesses between Benton and New York Street. The event is free and runs until 3 p.m. Those taking part are encouraged to bring their own bags.
Furry friends dress in their scariest outfits to win it all
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline residents who were in the mood for a good scare Saturday had the chance to witness some of the most menacing animals on the planet dress up in Halloween costumes. Guinea pigs, rabbits and ferrets were all dressed to the nines at Norm’s Piggy Pen...
A Teen in West Chicago Creates Amazing Halloween Display
A teen in West Chicago has created an amazing Halloween display.
KSO’S FREE HALLOWEEN CONCERT OCTOBER 29TH
Bring the family to celebrate Halloween with live music from the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra! Wear your costume; appropriate for all ages. There is no ticket is needed for these free concerts!. Trick-or-treating will be offered AFTER the 5:30 p.m. concert only, as audience members are leaving the NIU Music Building.
Trick-or-treating hours released for WSPY listening area
Communities across the country are celebrating Halloween on Monday and most places have set hours for trick-or-treating. In the WSPY listening area Sandwich, Plano, Yorkville, Newark, Somonauk, and Sugar Grove will all allow trick-or-treating from four to seven on Monday. The Village of Montgomery's hours will be from 4-7:30 and...
Belvidere kids get a head start on trick-or-treating
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — With Halloween less than a week away, some local kids got the chance to get a head start on trick-or-treating. Belvidere held its annual “Trunk or Treat” event Wednesday night. Over 100 businesses took part in giving out candy. Kids and their parents dressed up in their costumes and lined the […]
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
Halloween 2022: West Chicago teen creates incredible display with more than 100 animatronics
"I definitely did not think it would get this big," the St. Charles East High School student said.
Paranormal sightings at DeKalb Public Library with Spectre Group event
On Saturday afternoon, Jenny Beyerlein and Greg Reisner hosted an event at the DeKalb Public Library in which they detailed some of their paranormal investigations, findings and simple methods of finding paranormal activity. Nearly everyone has had some experience with ghost stories, but to Greg Reisner and Jenny Beyerlein, ghost...
Suburban Comedy Club Auctioning Off Memorabilia to Keep Its Doors Open
A comedy institution is facing serious financial challenges, and as a result the owner is auctioning off thousands of pieces of memorabilia that tell the history of comedy. The Comedy Shrine, located in Aurora's Fox Valley Mall, seats almost 600 people, and an adjacent museum holds thousand of pieces of comedy memorabilia and collectibles that pay tribute to the history of comedy.
Have You Noticed Something Has Been Eating Your Halloween Pumpkin?
According to a local wildlife expert, squirrels are the number one pumpkin-munchers around here, and usually start by gnawing through the skin of the pumpkin which exposes the flesh underneath that attracts other critters. Pam Otto, Outreach Ambassador for the St. Charles Park District, says deer also love pumpkins along...
Capri building condemned after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food Network
Food Network has compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. (CHICAGO) Just in time for Halloween, Food Network brings us a list of the most haunted places to dine in each of the 50 states. Illinois' spookiest restaurant was found in Chicago.
Rialto Show Canceled Tonight: Tommy James and the Shondells
Due to a COVID infection in the band, the Tommy James and the Shondells show for Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Rialto in Joliet has been rescheduled to Friday, March 3, 2023. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new show. If you are unable to...
Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place. Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.
13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL
Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared
Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
