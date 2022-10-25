Read full article on original website
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. He is also calling for other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports. The U.N. chief’s spokesman said Friday that Guterres underlines the urgency of renewing the deal so as “to contribute to food security across the world.” The agreement brokered in July is due to expire Nov. 19. Russia’s U.N. ambassador said Wednesday that before Moscow discusses a renewal “Russia needs to see the export of its grain and fertilizers in the world market, which has never happened since the beginning of the deal.”
Women powered a blue wave in 2018. Now the tables appear to have turned
Republicans are bullish that this could the year of the “security mom” — the moment when women who abandoned the GOP during Donald Trump‘s presidency gravitate back toward Republican nominees who are speaking to their worries about the economic and physical security of their families. But...
Why some Democrats are trying a previously unsuccessful strategy in a last-minute campaign push
With just over a week to go until Election Day, a collection of Democratic candidates and supportive groups are willing to try a strategy that several party strategists acknowledge has not been very successful so far. They’re hoping a late rush of targeted ads and direct door-to-door outreach focused on...
Bill Clinton goes to bat for endangered chair of House Democrats’ campaign arm
Bill Clinton made his case here Saturday for New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the endangered chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, in a nearly half-hour speech in which the former president attacked Republicans over plans to slash social services and the increasing vitriol of right-wing political rhetoric. Clinton’s...
Top US cyber official says there’s no ‘specific’ threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation
There are no “specific or credible” threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year’s midterm contests, one of the nation’s top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts — both online and in-person — to interfere in the vote.
House majority leader reflects on 20 years since first federal voting systems legislation enactment and how the fight over voting system legitimacy has shifted
The first piece of modern federal legislation to address the infrastructure of voting systems across the country, known as Help America Vote Act, celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday. HAVA was created on a bipartisan basis after the 2000 presidential election, which was decided by the Supreme Court after razor...
Tens of thousands of Czechs show their support for Ukraine
PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs have gathered in the capital to demonstrate their solidarity with Ukraine and support for democratic values. Sunday’s rally took place in reaction to three recent anti-government demonstrations where other protesters demanded the resignation of the pro-Western coalition government of conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala for its support for Ukraine. Those earlier rallies also protested soaring energy prices and opposed the country’s membership in the European Union and NATO. On Sunday, those turning out in Prague waved Czech, Ukrainian and EU flags and displayed banners that read “Czech Republic against fear” and “We will manage it.”
Obama tells Midwestern voters worried about inflation that GOP is ‘not interested in solving problems’
Former President Barack Obama on Saturday sought to sway voters who are worried about inflation, warning in two key Midwestern states that Republicans seeking control of Congress have no plans to rein in prices and could target social safety net programs. Campaigning alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Detroit, and...
Czech populist billionaire Babis vows to run for president
PRAGUE (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has announced his intention to run for the largely ceremonial post of the Czech Republic’s president. Babis, the controversial former prime minister, made his announcement on Sunday evening in a television broadcast. Babis says his only goal is “for people to have a better life.” Babis spoke after meeting his ally, President Milos Zeman, whose second and final term in office expires in January. The first round of the Czech presidential election is scheduled for Jan 13-14. The second round between the top two finishers will take place two weeks later. Babis currently faces trial in a $2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies. He denies wrongdoing.
January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency. A new court filing from Trump’s then-attorney...
Violent clashes grip Iran universities as protests persist
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian students clashed with security forces at universities across Iran on Sunday, Iranian media reported, as videos showed security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition at students. Sunday’s violence came as nationwide protests gripped the country despite threats from the country’s paramilitary...
India to contribute $500,000 to UN to counter terrorism
NEW DELHI (AP) — India will contribute half a million dollars to the United Nations’ efforts to counter global terrorism. India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said Saturday that new and emerging technologies used by terror groups pose fresh threats to governments around the world. He said the money will go toward the U.N. Trust Fund for Counter Terrorism to further strengthen the organization’s fight against terrorism. Jaishankar was speaking at a special meeting of the U.N. Counter Terrorism Committee in New Delhi, held for the first time outside the U.N.’s headquarters in New York. Jaishankar and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also highlighted the dangers of unmanned aerial systems like drones that are increasingly used by terror groups.
A White House speechwriter on writing for Obama, Biden as Kool-Aid man and being a ‘full Swiftie’
The idea for Cody Keenan’s New York Times best-selling first book came from a viral tweet storm. It’s a genesis rich with irony for a man who rose to prominence as President Barack Obama’s chief speechwriter, toiling in a windowless West Wing office (the “speech cave,” as Obama’s wordsmiths called it) as he drafted tens of thousands of words for the 44th President.
German envoy postpones trip to Qatar amid World Cup spat
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s human rights envoy says she is postponing an official visit to Qatar, after the Gulf nation reacted angrily to German government comments in recent days. Qatar had summoned the German ambassador Friday over remarks by Germany’s interior minister, who appeared to criticize the decision to award the World Cup to the Gulf nation because of its human rights record. Luise Amtsberg, Germany’s human rights envoy, said it had become apparent “how difficult it is in the current situation ahead of the World Cup to have the open and also critical conversation” she planned to hold with Qatar. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser still plans to travel to Qatar with a delegation from the German soccer federation.
CNN Exclusive: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had bag with zip ties, source says
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.
Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Karoline Leavitt recalls being in her New Hampshire college dining hall in 2018, filling out an application for a White House intern job while her friends were tailgating at a football game. “I remember thinking, ‘If I made this opportunity, it’s worth missing any football...
Utah Rep. Owens, McDonald agree on little in only debate
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Utah Republican U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens and Democratic challenger Darlene McDonald agreed on none of the issues addressed Friday in their only debate before the midterm elections. Each largely echoed their party’s talking points on inflation, abortion and infrastructure spending. The untelevised debate took place the basement of a suburban real estate office with an audience of only campaign staff and half a dozen reporters, Owens blamed Democrats and President Joe Biden for fentanyl being imported across the U.S.-Mexico border, racial divisiveness and inflation. He accused Democrats of pushing critical race theory. McDonald countered that Owens was spreading falsehoods to drum up fear.
Obama in Georgia lambasts Walker as ‘a celebrity that wants to be a politician’
Former President Barack Obama described Herschel Walker as “a celebrity that wants to be a politician” during a speech Friday night in Georgia, lauding the Republican Senate nominee as “one of the best running backs of all time,” but someone who is not equipped to be a United States senator.
Journalist crushed to death at ex-Pakistan PM Khan’s march
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a female journalist has been crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march held by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The 36-year-old journalist died Sunday after slipping down from Khan’s container truck. Khan expressed his grief and paused the march following the tragic incident. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the chief minister of Punjab province say they will support the journalist’s family, including covering the living costs and educational expenses of her children. Khan and thousands of his supporters started their march from Lahore on Friday to the nation’s capital, Islamabad, to challenge Sharif’s government and demand early elections.
7 takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate
In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O’Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that “straps working Americans.”
