Read full article on original website
Related
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Comments on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend has entered the chat. Camille Kostek recently weighed in on the divorce rumors between her boyfriend's former teammate Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. When spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 13, the Dancing With...
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Lamar Jackson absolutely loved sign Ravens fan brought to game
Lamar Jackson absolutely loved the sign one Baltimore Ravens fan brought to Thursday night’s game. Jackson’s Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night. As he was heading off the field at Raymond James Stadium, some fans were waiting by the tunnel to share their support. One fan even threw a sign down to Jackson that said “Ravens pay ’em now!”
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
Notable rookie QB set to make first start in Week 8
One rookie quarterback is set to make his starting debut in Week 8, his team announced Saturday. The Tennessee Titans will start rookie Malik Willis on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as starter Ryan Tannehill is ill. Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough, and also has a sprained ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tom Brady, Mike Evans Tonight
Tom Brady and Mike Evans just aren't on the same page right now, at least when potential touchdowns are involved. In the first quarter tonight, Brady missed an open Evans in the back of the end zone, putting way too much air on the throw. Evans made the catch but was unable to keep his feet inbounds.
NFL Makes Decision On Punishment For Mac Jones After Dirty Slide
Over his first couple of seasons, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has twice been accused of dirty play. The most recent being a slide attempt that saw him kick a Chicago Bears defender in the groin. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, "The NFL did not fine Patriots QB Mac...
Tom Brady burying hatchet with former QB adversary?
Tom Brady seemed to be in a mood of “peace on earth and goodwill to quarterbacks” on Thursday night. Prior to his team’s Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Brady took time to exchange pleasantries with the Amazon Prime broadcast team. That, of course, includes retired former QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, whom Brady has beefed with in the recent past.
Mike Tomlin Blames Steelers Loss on Two Things
The Pittsburgh Steelers' struggles can be highlighted by two mistakes.
thecomeback.com
Sports world mourns passing of legendary college football coach
Before Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide became the toast of the SEC, Vince Dooley’s Georgia Bulldogs were a dominating force in the world of college football. The legendary coach, who led Georgia to the 1980 National Championship, died on Friday at the age of 90. Dooley was the...
Jim Irsay criticizes NFL for handling of Commanders punishment
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is continuing to speak out regarding the status of Daniel Snyder and the Washington Commanders. This time, Irsay is taking aim at commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL. In an interview with Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Irsay was critical of...
Dan Orlovsky gets brutally clowned by popular streaming service
One popular streaming service put the “L” in “Orlovsky” this week. Former NFL quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who is in London to cover the upcoming Denver Broncos-Jacksonville Jaguars game, had a funny online moment Thursday. Orlovsky asked his Twitter followers how he would be able to watch “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon Prime while overseas. When one user suggested that Orlovsky watch it streaming on Twitch, Orlovsky replied, “Wth is twitch.”
Ex-teammate calls out Aaron Rodgers over recent comments
Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings never passes up an opportunity to criticize Aaron Rodgers, and another one presented itself when the quarterback expressed frustration in his teammates this week. During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, Rodgers spoke about how many mental mistakes the...
Bill Cowher shares how Steelers should handle Kenny Pickett better
Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher thinks Pittsburgh needs to handle its rookie quarterback better. The Steelers were uncompetitive in a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett went 25/38 for 191 yards and an interception, while rushing for 37 yards. This was the second time in four games the Steelers were blown out on the road (they lost 38-3 to Buffalo in Week 5).
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Hannah Lewis, Patriots QB Bailey Zappe’s Girlfriend
Bailey Zappe has many New England Patriots fans divided about his skills on the gridiron. But one person in his corner long before he was an NFL quarterback is cheering him on. Hannah Lewis became part of the NFL WAG community when her beau was selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Since then, she’s been drawing the attention of Patriots fans at games and online. They want to know more about Bailey Zappe’s girlfriend. So we reveal her background in this Hannah Lewis wiki.
Lane Kiffin trolls Jimbo Fisher with joker costume barb
Lane Kiffin is always good for a zinger, and he delivered one on Saturday night. Kiffin led his Ole Miss Rebels to a 31-28 win at Texas A&M to improve to 8-1, while dropping the Aggies to 3-5. After the game, Kiffin was interviewed by SEC Network reporter Cole Cubelic.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
166K+
Followers
21K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0