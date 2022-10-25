Canadians can now download Rewarded Play in the Google Play store, a free app that allows you to earn gift cards by playing games. Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile announced that they have entered the Canadian market with the expansion of their flagship app, Rewarded Play, a leading play-to-earn platform. Previously only offered in the U.S., Canadians can now download the app to discover new games, earn points and redeem them for gift cards to top retail locations like Amazon, Starbucks and Walmart. They’ve also added popular local gift card options such as Indigo, Duke’s Refresher and Bar, The Loose Moose and more.

2 DAYS AGO