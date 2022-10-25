Zuora Recognized as a Leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Data Quality Company Anomalo Celebrates One Year Milestone With Strong Market Momentum
Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, announced strong company, customer and partner momentum since it formally launched 12 months ago with $33 million in Series A funding led by Norwest Venture Partners. “I am thrilled to work with so many sophisticated data teams across multiple industries and regions and...
salestechstar.com
Agiloft is Recognized as a ‘Vendor to Know’ by Spend Matters for Third Consecutive Year
-Spend Matters names Agiloft among the 50 best-in-class software vendors in the procurement and supply chain market for 2022. -For the third consecutive year, Agiloft’s no-code CLM platform receives top ratings for innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery from world-renowned industry analyst firm. Agiloft, the global standard...
salestechstar.com
LogicSource’s OneMarket Technology Recognized by Spend Matters’ ’50 Providers to Watch’ List for Second Consecutive Year
LogicSource, the leading provider of purpose-built procurement services and technology solutions, today announced its inclusion for the second consecutive year on Spend Matters’ 2022 50 Providers to Watch list. The list recognizes the fastest-rising technology providers in the procurement and supply chain market based on months of extensive research, customer references and data-driven methodology.
salestechstar.com
Camelot 3PL Software Recognized in Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Providers of 2022
Editors Award Camelot 3PL Software for Leadership in Providing Solutions for Today’s Fast-Changing 3PL Industry. For the past 24 years, Inbound Logistics editors have selected 100 logistics technology companies that enable logistics and supply chain excellence. Camelot 3PL Software was recognized by Inbound Logistics for leading the way in 2022 and positioning enterprises for the years ahead. Camelot excels at providing solutions that drive supply chain excellence and answer IL readers’ need for simplicity, ROI, and frictionless implementation. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Camelot for continuing to offer our readers solutions that optimize logistics and supply chain excellence.
salestechstar.com
Front Launches Front Integration Partner Program to Drive Greater Innovation Across Its Technology Ecosystem
Program to enable greater business value for partners and offer customers seamless access to richer portfolio of integrations. Front, a communication hub for building strong customer relationships, launched the Front Integration Partner Program to accelerate innovation and increase value for both partners and customers. With open APIs, Front already enables nearly 100 integrations with software and communication companies, including Salesforce, HubSpot, ClickUp, Aircall, and Dialpad. The Front Integration Partner Program will drive continued growth in integrations by delivering a foundation for a richer technology ecosystem.
salestechstar.com
SaleYee Dropshipping Platform Launches Partnership with EKM to Explore Accessible and Inclusive Dropshipping Solution
SaleYee Dropshipping Platform Launches Partnership with EKM to Explore More Accessible and Inclusive Dropshipping Solution. SaleYee dropshipping announces a new partnership with EKM to support an accessible and inclusive dropshipping solution for UK-based distributors. Through the partnership between SaleYee dropshipping platform and EKM online shop provider, the two dropshipping professions will bring their omnibus resources and expertise to the eCommerce business.
salestechstar.com
nShift Partners with Blue Yonder to Provide Delivery Management Services
New partnership will make it easier for businesses to deliver omni-channel shopping experience. A new partnership is set to make it even easier for businesses to plan their supply chains and get orders to the right place at the right time. nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, has partnered with Blue Yonder, a leader in supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfilment.
salestechstar.com
Ncontracts Names Michelle Amato as Chief Sales Officer
Regtech leader further expands leadership team with proven financial services sales executive. Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance and risk management solutions to the financial industry, today announced that Michelle Amato has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. As the company experiences ongoing demand for its suite of products, Ms. Amato will lead Ncontracts’ sales team to support continued growth.
salestechstar.com
Powering the Next Generation of Revenue Operations: Swantide Raises $7M Seed Investment from Menlo Ventures, Scribble Ventures and Burst Capital
Empowering Sales, Marketing & Customer Success teams to design, build and manage their go-to-market tech stack with the press of a button. Swantide, the self-service, cloud-based platform that fast-growing companies use to manage their GTM tech stack, announced today the general availability (GA) of its platform and an $7M seed investment from Menlo Ventures, with participation from Scribble Ventures, Burst Capital, Neo and Village Global.
salestechstar.com
Consistently The Best! Informer Is Top Ranked in Business Intelligence for a Third Straight Year
Informer , the leader in business intelligence, scored an amazing 35 top rankings and was #1 for the third straight year for price to value, customer satisfaction, and ease of use in the BI & Analytics Survey 23. The BI & Analytics 23 report is based on findings from the world’s largest and most comprehensive survey of business intelligence and analytics end-users. In total, over 1,900 business intelligence users evaluated 24 products across 34 criteria.
salestechstar.com
nClouds Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EKS
AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Deepens Application Modernization Credentials. nClouds, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and a leading provider of managed cloud services, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), recognizing that nClouds has proven success in helping customers architect, deploy, and operate containerized workloads on top of Kubernetes.
salestechstar.com
After Delivering $22 Million in Rewards to U.S. Gamers Influence Mobile Launches Rewarded Play Canada; First Step in Global Expansion
Canadians can now download Rewarded Play in the Google Play store, a free app that allows you to earn gift cards by playing games. Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile announced that they have entered the Canadian market with the expansion of their flagship app, Rewarded Play, a leading play-to-earn platform. Previously only offered in the U.S., Canadians can now download the app to discover new games, earn points and redeem them for gift cards to top retail locations like Amazon, Starbucks and Walmart. They’ve also added popular local gift card options such as Indigo, Duke’s Refresher and Bar, The Loose Moose and more.
Comments / 0