Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Bluffton grad to give talk on time with the Guardians
BLUFFTON — Estée Hemphill, the assistant director of service for the Cleveland Guardians, will present the forum “Impact Players: The Teammates Behind the Decisions” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University. Hemphill graduated from Bluffton in 2013 and will...
13abc.com
Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing. City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor
WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
13abc.com
Wauseon restaurant hiring people with special needs to take on “purposeful jobs”
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A newer restaurant in downtown Wauseon called “The Table on Fulton”, is looking to hire more people with special needs. The whole process is made possible by Triangular Processing, a local non-profit for people with developmental disabilities that’s been around for 25 years.
13abc.com
Dave Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 11
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s playoff time, and Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday has all of the area’s scores and highlights for the first round. We have a rematch between Findlay and Perrysburg. Can St. John’s and Southview go on the road to the Cleveland suburbs to score wins? Find out who won the TAAC-NWOAL showdown between Patrick Henry and Ottawa Hills.
Ohio manufacturing company facing more than $1.2 million in proposed penalties after worker got caught in machine
FOSTORIA, Ohio — A vinyl tile manufacturing company in Ohio, employing 200 workers, is facing over $1.2 million in penalties after a worker was caught in a machine, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor. Inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were sent to...
sent-trib.com
Bibb’s field goal propels Jackets over Trojans
PERRYSBURG — A 25-yard field goal by A.J. Bibb with 20 seconds remaining in the first half proved to be the difference as Perrysburg defeated Findlay, 17-14, in a first round Division I playoff game at Steinecker Stadium Friday. Findlay sees its season end at 5-6, including two losses...
utrockets.com
Rockets Capture Second Straight MAC Championship Title
ATHENS, Ohio – Sophomore Joy Chirchir and senior Faith Linga had a 2-3 finish to lead the University of Toledo women's cross country team to its second consecutive MAC Women's Cross Country Championship title at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. Toledo, ranked No. 16 nationally, placed five...
sent-trib.com
How can fairgrounds be better used? $48,000 study may have the answer
The Wood County Fair Board president believes they do a fairly good job of utilizing the fairgrounds. But a $48,000 study, which was funded by the county, may show some room for improvement, according to Kyle Culp, the president. The study, which will be completed this fall and was mentioned...
First Solar announces $270M research and development center in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — First Solar is making yet another large investment in northwest Ohio. The Tempe, Ariz.-based solar panel manufacturer announced plans Thursday for a $270 million research and development innovation center in Perrysburg. The new facility is believed to be the largest of its kind in the United States and is designed to enhance production of advanced thin film photovoltaics (PV).
WTOL-TV
Missing adult from Whitehouse, Ohio could be enroute to Colorado, police say
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. Whitehouse PD are looking for Donald Stuchel, who police say is missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post made by Whitehouse police on Friday, Stuchel, is 66 years old,...
hollandsfj.us
Newest addition to Howard Marsh opens to the public
On a cold, blustery and rainy day, Metroparks Toledo unveiled the newest addition to Howard Marsh park on Howard Road in Jerusalem Township. Inclement weather forced the event indoors to Macomber Lodge at Pearson park in Oregon, but following the dedication, visitors were invited to travel east for 10 miles on State Route 2 to the park where tours were offered.
thevillagereporter.com
DIVISION IV REGION 14 FOOTBALL 1ST ROUND PLAYOFF: Van Wert Rolls In 40-7 Rout Of Wauseon
VAN WERT – Cougar standout quarterback Aidan Pratt passed for 138 yards and ran for 63 yards and two scores as Van Wert knocked Wauseon out of the playoffs for the second straight season. After being stopped on their first two possessions, the Cougars third possession was setup with...
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
toledo.com
Flag City Honor Flight, All-Vietnam Era Flight Public Encouraged to Attend Homecoming Celebration
Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, will fly 182 Vietnam-era Veterans and their Guardians to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. This flight has been sponsored by Ohio Logistics, based in Findlay, OH. “We wouldn’t be making this flight if not for...
Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
13abc.com
I-75 barrier wall repair in Lucas County to begin Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided an update on upcoming highway construction in Lucas County. According to ODOT, on I-75, between Ottawa River Road and I-280, there will be a left lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repairs. The repairs will take place from Oct. 31 through mid-November.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-27-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
Comments / 0