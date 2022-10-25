WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.

