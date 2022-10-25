ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, OH

Lima News

Bluffton grad to give talk on time with the Guardians

BLUFFTON — Estée Hemphill, the assistant director of service for the Cleveland Guardians, will present the forum “Impact Players: The Teammates Behind the Decisions” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University. Hemphill graduated from Bluffton in 2013 and will...
BLUFFTON, OH
13abc.com

Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing. City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.
MAUMEE, OH
The Lima News

Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition

DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor

WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
WAPAKONETA, OH
13abc.com

Dave Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 11

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s playoff time, and Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday has all of the area’s scores and highlights for the first round. We have a rematch between Findlay and Perrysburg. Can St. John’s and Southview go on the road to the Cleveland suburbs to score wins? Find out who won the TAAC-NWOAL showdown between Patrick Henry and Ottawa Hills.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Bibb’s field goal propels Jackets over Trojans

PERRYSBURG — A 25-yard field goal by A.J. Bibb with 20 seconds remaining in the first half proved to be the difference as Perrysburg defeated Findlay, 17-14, in a first round Division I playoff game at Steinecker Stadium Friday. Findlay sees its season end at 5-6, including two losses...
PERRYSBURG, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Capture Second Straight MAC Championship Title

ATHENS, Ohio – Sophomore Joy Chirchir and senior Faith Linga had a 2-3 finish to lead the University of Toledo women's cross country team to its second consecutive MAC Women's Cross Country Championship title at the Ohio University Golf Course on Saturday. Toledo, ranked No. 16 nationally, placed five...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

First Solar announces $270M research and development center in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — First Solar is making yet another large investment in northwest Ohio. The Tempe, Ariz.-based solar panel manufacturer announced plans Thursday for a $270 million research and development innovation center in Perrysburg. The new facility is believed to be the largest of its kind in the United States and is designed to enhance production of advanced thin film photovoltaics (PV).
PERRYSBURG, OH
hollandsfj.us

Newest addition to Howard Marsh opens to the public

On a cold, blustery and rainy day, Metroparks Toledo unveiled the newest addition to Howard Marsh park on Howard Road in Jerusalem Township. Inclement weather forced the event indoors to Macomber Lodge at Pearson park in Oregon, but following the dedication, visitors were invited to travel east for 10 miles on State Route 2 to the park where tours were offered.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

I-75 barrier wall repair in Lucas County to begin Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided an update on upcoming highway construction in Lucas County. According to ODOT, on I-75, between Ottawa River Road and I-280, there will be a left lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repairs. The repairs will take place from Oct. 31 through mid-November.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Property transfers: 10-27-22

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE

