How can Brands and Online Sellers Create Better Omnichannel Shopping Experiences
Modern-day customers are more demanding than ever. They want to have a look at your physical store, purchase by clicking from their social media account, and may want to post a review from their tablet on Twitter. Simply put, the customer wants to stay connected with the brand from all of his devices. And honestly, marketers are struggling with the challenge of coping with this ever-enthusiastic customer.
Data Quality Company Anomalo Celebrates One Year Milestone With Strong Market Momentum
Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, announced strong company, customer and partner momentum since it formally launched 12 months ago with $33 million in Series A funding led by Norwest Venture Partners. “I am thrilled to work with so many sophisticated data teams across multiple industries and regions and...
SaleYee Dropshipping Platform Launches Partnership with EKM to Explore Accessible and Inclusive Dropshipping Solution
SaleYee Dropshipping Platform Launches Partnership with EKM to Explore More Accessible and Inclusive Dropshipping Solution. SaleYee dropshipping announces a new partnership with EKM to support an accessible and inclusive dropshipping solution for UK-based distributors. Through the partnership between SaleYee dropshipping platform and EKM online shop provider, the two dropshipping professions will bring their omnibus resources and expertise to the eCommerce business.
Ankura Releases 2022 Holiday Consumer Spending Survey Results
Survey of More than 1,000 Consumers Across United States Reveals Key Insights and Considerations for Retailers and U.S. Economy. Ankura Consulting, LLC, a leading global expert services and advisory firm, published the results of its 2022 Holiday Consumer Spending Survey conducted by its Performance Improvement Practice. The survey, which polled 1,042 individuals across the United States, reveals key insights for retailers and the U.S. economy.
Honda Selects Upstart Auto Retail as a Digital Retailing Partner
Upstart, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, announced Upstart Auto Retail’s certification as a Honda Digital Solutions (HDS) partner. As an HDS Digital Retailing solution, Upstart Auto Retail’s modern car buying software is now available to Honda dealers and customers nationwide. Millennial and Gen Z consumers purchase...
nShift Partners with Blue Yonder to Provide Delivery Management Services
New partnership will make it easier for businesses to deliver omni-channel shopping experience. A new partnership is set to make it even easier for businesses to plan their supply chains and get orders to the right place at the right time. nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, has partnered with Blue Yonder, a leader in supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfilment.
Study Reveals What Top-Performing Sellers Do Differently and Better Than Other Sellers
RAIN Group releases findings of 1,000+ sellers and sales managers; Top-Performing Sellers are 63% more likely to excel at making and communicating strong ROI and financial cases for buyers. RAIN Group, a global sales training company delivering award-winning results through in-person and virtual sales training, coaching, and reinforcement, announced it...
After Delivering $22 Million in Rewards to U.S. Gamers Influence Mobile Launches Rewarded Play Canada; First Step in Global Expansion
Canadians can now download Rewarded Play in the Google Play store, a free app that allows you to earn gift cards by playing games. Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile announced that they have entered the Canadian market with the expansion of their flagship app, Rewarded Play, a leading play-to-earn platform. Previously only offered in the U.S., Canadians can now download the app to discover new games, earn points and redeem them for gift cards to top retail locations like Amazon, Starbucks and Walmart. They’ve also added popular local gift card options such as Indigo, Duke’s Refresher and Bar, The Loose Moose and more.
Consistently The Best! Informer Is Top Ranked in Business Intelligence for a Third Straight Year
Informer , the leader in business intelligence, scored an amazing 35 top rankings and was #1 for the third straight year for price to value, customer satisfaction, and ease of use in the BI & Analytics Survey 23. The BI & Analytics 23 report is based on findings from the world’s largest and most comprehensive survey of business intelligence and analytics end-users. In total, over 1,900 business intelligence users evaluated 24 products across 34 criteria.
Neostella Announces Work-Relay Version 6.0 to Help Companies Achieve New Levels of Operational Excellence
Work-Relay, a Neostella Product is excited to announce the next release of the cornerstone intelligent Business Process Management Suite (iBPMS) offering. Version 6.0 of Work-Relay which features enhanced visualization, user experience, and dynamic resource allocation capabilities will be available November 1, 2022, for existing customers and December 1, 2022, for new customers.
Agiloft is Recognized as a ‘Vendor to Know’ by Spend Matters for Third Consecutive Year
-Spend Matters names Agiloft among the 50 best-in-class software vendors in the procurement and supply chain market for 2022. -For the third consecutive year, Agiloft’s no-code CLM platform receives top ratings for innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery from world-renowned industry analyst firm. Agiloft, the global standard...
Convenience Retailers Look to Self-Checkout and Fresh Offerings to Compete in a Rapidly Changing Environment, Incisiv Survey Finds
Convenience retailers (c-stores) are increasingly feeling the pressure from grocery and general merchandise retailers offering a larger assortment of food and essentials through convenient delivery and pick-up options. Incisiv, a leading industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate the changing retail buying journey, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, a global market share leader in retail store technology and the industry’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, announced their survey findings, titled State of the Industry: The Future of Convenience Stores.
Ncontracts Names Michelle Amato as Chief Sales Officer
Regtech leader further expands leadership team with proven financial services sales executive. Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance and risk management solutions to the financial industry, today announced that Michelle Amato has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. As the company experiences ongoing demand for its suite of products, Ms. Amato will lead Ncontracts’ sales team to support continued growth.
nClouds Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EKS
AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Deepens Application Modernization Credentials. nClouds, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and a leading provider of managed cloud services, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), recognizing that nClouds has proven success in helping customers architect, deploy, and operate containerized workloads on top of Kubernetes.
Forrester’s Total Economic Impact Study of Quinyx Reveals That the Workforce Management Platform Delivers A 376% ROI
Quinyx, a leading AI powered workforce management platform, has released the findings of The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Quinyx, a study conducted by Forrester Consulting. According to the study, Quinyx delivered a 376% return on investment (ROI) and $1.4M in savings based on a 50% reduction in overtime costs over a three-year period, which resulted in $3.67M in net present value (NPV).
Powering the Next Generation of Revenue Operations: Swantide Raises $7M Seed Investment from Menlo Ventures, Scribble Ventures and Burst Capital
Empowering Sales, Marketing & Customer Success teams to design, build and manage their go-to-market tech stack with the press of a button. Swantide, the self-service, cloud-based platform that fast-growing companies use to manage their GTM tech stack, announced today the general availability (GA) of its platform and an $7M seed investment from Menlo Ventures, with participation from Scribble Ventures, Burst Capital, Neo and Village Global.
Acrelec Kiosks Selected to Deploy Burger King, Activision Immersive In-Restaurant Experience
Acrelec K27 kiosks transform into a gaming system to promote Burger King and Activision’s global marketing campaign for the highly anticipated launch of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II”. Acrelec, a leader in quick-service restaurant (QSR) technology, is powering a global promotional campaign between the original Home of...
